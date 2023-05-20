ROUNDUP: Herscher softball, Milford baseball win regionals; Wilmington baseball's late upset bid falls short

SATURDAY High school BASEBALL IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional championship: (1)Milford 10, (4)Illinois Lutheran 0 (6 innings) The Bearcats made it a regional championship three-peat behind a dominant pitching performance from Payton Harwood and monster day at the plate from Owen Halpin. Harwood went the distance in a shutout effort, allowing three hits and striking out five. Halpin doubled and added a pair of singles that totaled six RBIs, and he scored a run himself. Max Cook went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs. Chase Clutteur had an RBI double and scored. Gavin Schunke connected on a two-run single. Milford will take on Decatur St. Theresa in the St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional championship: (1)Joliet Catholic 5, (5)Wilmington 3 The Wildcats nearly pulled off the upset with a furious three-run rally in the top of the seventh, sending the tying run to the plate with two outs before having their flames extinguished and season ended with a 17-10 record. A Joey Cortese double got the Wildcats on the board with one out in the seventh when it brought Jake Castle and Joe Allgood home. Kyle Farrell walked with the bases loaded and two outs to score Drew Walsh, but a Cade McCubbin liner to left was caught to end the game. Ryan Kettman had a pair of hits from the leadoff spot. Rink and Cortese doubled, with the latter adding a pair of RBIs. Allgood singled and scored. Cortese pitched a complete game and allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and five strikeouts. IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship: (2)Armstrong 8, (3)St. Anne-Donovan 1 The Cardinals saw their season end with a 13-11 in the regional championship round. Eric Savoie singled, doubled and drove in a run from the leadoff spot. Matthew Langellier had a pinch-hit single and scored. Carter Ponton and Griffen Walters each had a hit as well. Jacob Onnen pitched four innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on three hits and three strikeouts as the Cardinals committed five errors in the field. Preston Harrington Dewitt allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings. High school SOFTBALL IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship: (3)Woodland 4, (1)Dwight 0 The Trojan bats were stymied by Woodland’s Shae Simons, who pitched a two-hitter in a shutout effort. Erin Anderson doubled, and Megan Livingston singled for Dwight, who saw its season end with a 16-10 record. Madi Ely allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and six strikeouts in a complete game. FRIDAY High school SOFTBALL IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship: (1)Herscher 15, (5)Lexington-Ridgeview 0 (4 innings) The Tigers scored six runs apiece in the first two innings and plated three more in the bottom of the third to earn their first regional championship in five seasons Friday. Herscher pounded out 16 hits, led by Emma Powers’ 4-for-4 day that included five RBIs and a run. Becca Bond had a three-hit day that included a double, three runs and a pair of RBIs. Kayna Nelson singled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Keira Ahramovich went 2-for-3 with a double. Addie Witaker and Mary Kanak each had a hit and two runs, and Witaker also drove in a run. Allie Decman and Zoey Fleischauer each had a hit, a run and an RBI. Anniston Hackley struck out six in three perfect innings before Fleischauer struck out two and surrendered a hit in the seventh. The Tigers (26-8) will face Coal City in the Pontiac Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional championship: (3)Salt Fork 7, (2)Milford-Cissna Park 4 The Bearcats clawed back from an early 4-0 hole to tie the game by the end of the fifth, only to see the Storm plate three runs in the top of the sixth to claim Friday’s regional crown and put an end to Milford-Cissna Park’s season with a 17-6 record. Hunter Mowrey went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for M-CP. Brynlee Wright hit a two-run triple and scored on Mowrey’s homer. Addison Lucht went 2-for-2 with a run and two walks. Abby Storm had a pair of hits and Lydia Puetz had one as well. Kirstyn Lucht allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three strikeouts in a complete game. BOYS TRACK & FIELD IHSA Class 1A Westville Sectional Milford-Cissna Park scored a pair of points to tie for 15th place in Friday’s Westville Sectional. Tyler Runner took sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.08 s) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (24.27 s). The 4-by-200-meter relay team of Angel Brittenham, Kaleb Kuester, Runner and Drake Potter also finished sixth (1:42.43).

SATURDAY

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional championship: (1)Milford 10, (4)Illinois Lutheran 0 (6 innings)

The Bearcats made it a regional championship three-peat behind a dominant pitching performance from Payton Harwood and monster day at the plate from Owen Halpin.

Harwood went the distance in a shutout effort, allowing three hits and striking out five. Halpin doubled and added a pair of singles that totaled six RBIs, and he scored a run himself. Max Cook went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs. Chase Clutteur had an RBI double and scored. Gavin Schunke connected on a two-run single.

Milford will take on Decatur St. Theresa in the St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional championship: (1)Joliet Catholic 5, (5)Wilmington 3

The Wildcats nearly pulled off the upset with a furious three-run rally in the top of the seventh, sending the tying run to the plate with two outs before having their flames extinguished and season ended with a 17-10 record.

A Joey Cortese double got the Wildcats on the board with one out in the seventh when it brought Jake Castle and Joe Allgood home. Kyle Farrell walked with the bases loaded and two outs to score Drew Walsh, but a Cade McCubbin liner to left was caught to end the game.

Ryan Kettman had a pair of hits from the leadoff spot. Rink and Cortese doubled, with the latter adding a pair of RBIs. Allgood singled and scored. Cortese pitched a complete game and allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and five strikeouts.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship: (2)Armstrong 8, (3)St. Anne-Donovan 1

The Cardinals saw their season end with a 13-11 in the regional championship round. Eric Savoie singled, doubled and drove in a run from the leadoff spot. Matthew Langellier had a pinch-hit single and scored. Carter Ponton and Griffen Walters each had a hit as well. Jacob Onnen pitched four innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on three hits and three strikeouts as the Cardinals committed five errors in the field. Preston Harrington Dewitt allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship: (3)Woodland 4, (1)Dwight 0

The Trojan bats were stymied by Woodland’s Shae Simons, who pitched a two-hitter in a shutout effort. Erin Anderson doubled, and Megan Livingston singled for Dwight, who saw its season end with a 16-10 record. Madi Ely allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and six strikeouts in a complete game.

FRIDAY

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship: (1)Herscher 15, (5)Lexington-Ridgeview 0 (4 innings)

The Tigers scored six runs apiece in the first two innings and plated three more in the bottom of the third to earn their first regional championship in five seasons Friday.

Herscher pounded out 16 hits, led by Emma Powers’ 4-for-4 day that included five RBIs and a run. Becca Bond had a three-hit day that included a double, three runs and a pair of RBIs. Kayna Nelson singled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Keira Ahramovich went 2-for-3 with a double. Addie Witaker and Mary Kanak each had a hit and two runs, and Witaker also drove in a run. Allie Decman and Zoey Fleischauer each had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Anniston Hackley struck out six in three perfect innings before Fleischauer struck out two and surrendered a hit in the seventh.

The Tigers (26-8) will face Coal City in the Pontiac Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional championship: (3)Salt Fork 7, (2)Milford-Cissna Park 4

The Bearcats clawed back from an early 4-0 hole to tie the game by the end of the fifth, only to see the Storm plate three runs in the top of the sixth to claim Friday’s regional crown and put an end to Milford-Cissna Park’s season with a 17-6 record.

Hunter Mowrey went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for M-CP. Brynlee Wright hit a two-run triple and scored on Mowrey’s homer. Addison Lucht went 2-for-2 with a run and two walks. Abby Storm had a pair of hits and Lydia Puetz had one as well. Kirstyn Lucht allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three strikeouts in a complete game.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Westville Sectional

Milford-Cissna Park scored a pair of points to tie for 15th place in Friday’s Westville Sectional. Tyler Runner took sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.08 s) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (24.27 s). The 4-by-200-meter relay team of Angel Brittenham, Kaleb Kuester, Runner and Drake Potter also finished sixth (1:42.43).