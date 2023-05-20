Kankakee girls track and field repeat as state champions

After collecting her fourth medal of the day, Naomi Bey-Osborne took a breather, sitting on the awards stand at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Field.

It was a well-earned break for the Kankakee sophomore, who along with senior Nevaeh Lowe, willed the Kays to their second consecutive IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State title on Saturday. This one, by a 66-58 margin over runner-up Geneseo, came harder than last year’s, when the Kays ran away with the school’s first team state championship in any sport in school history.

Bey-Osborne said the push Geneseo and other teams provided made this title sweeter, as evidenced by her emotions in the 4-by-100-meter and 4-by-400-meter relays, which joined the 4-by-200 team in giving the Kays a trio of relay golds.

“That (4-by-100-meter relay), I [have never] celebrated when I got over on the lawn,” she said, “But this time, I was screaming, ‘Let’s go!’ I was happy. When you’ve got somebody right next to you and you win, that’s motivation right there. You did it.

“You push through, just like this [4-by-400-meter relay], I had to push around everybody,” she added. “But I did it. And I was yelling while I was doing it too.”

Bey-Osborne anchored both of those relays to titles. She teamed with Saniyah Simington, Lowe and Trinity Noble to win the 4-by-100 in 47.72 and joined Lowe, Aniya Lewis and Simington to run 3:57.65 in the 4-by-400 relay.

She also repeated as the 400-meters champ in 56.20, and right before the 4-by-400, finished second in the 200-meters at 24.58. She didn’t let that setback — in an event she won last year — linger.

“I mentally prepare myself for a lot of things,” Bey-Osborne said. “I go out there, I want to win, so that’s the mindset.

“But if I don’t win, I know how to take a loss and get better. Because I can’t stay there too long. Being mad will get you nowhere, so I shook it off.”

Bey-Osborne was the opposite of mad when Lowe took second in the 100 at 12.03. Lowe also anchored the winning 4-by-200-meter relay team, which ran 1:41.78 and also included Simington, Noble and Aniya Lewis.

“We cried,” Bey-Osborne said of her reaction to Lowe’s 100. “Because when you’ve got a teammate who doubts herself a little bit, it’s like she finally hit that breakthrough and realized, ‘I could do this.’”

This team title, in the last meet of her high school career, was as sweet as it gets for Lowe, who has won 12 state medals total and will now begin preparations for a college career at DePaul.

“I’m just soaking in the moment,” she said. “It seems unreal right now. I’m just super grateful to be here.”

Part of that is looking back on what has been a challenging year that included the death of her grandmother.

“I just remained faithful and humble and I knew my team would carry me and pick me up,” she said. “That’s exactly what they did for me today.”

Not to be overlooked in the midst of the Kays’ big day on the track were the contributions of Na’Kyrah Cooks and Nikkel Johnson in the field events. Cooks, the defending long jump champ, was fourth in that event at 17 feet, 11 inches and Johnson finished sixth in the shot put at 38 feet, 6 inches, providing crucial points.

Kays coach Marques Lowe knew a repeat was not only possible but, in his mind, probable.

“We knew we still had a strong team coming back from last year,” he said. “We didn’t lose a lot. Naomi and Nevaeh are just amazing athletes. … I told them in October, I put it on the board and said, ‘This is what we can do. We can do it. We’ve just got to believe we can do it.’”

<strong>M-CP’s Lucht medals in Class 1A</strong>

Milford-Cissna Park freshman Addison Lucht won a pair of medals, taking third in the long jump (17 feet, 2.75 inches) and fifth in the 400-meters (58.64). That gave the team 12 points, good for 22nd place.