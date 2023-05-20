BASEBALL: McPherson's one-hitter leads Comets to regional title

MANTENO — The deeper a team advances into the postseason the more it needs to rely on strong pitching performances and solid defense, especially in championship games and beyond.

That’s exactly what Reed-Custer used in order to formulate the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship over a tough Manteno squad on Saturday afternoon in a 3-0 win after its starting ace Jake McPherson fired a one-hitter in a complete-game effort to improve to 7-1 on the mound.

“Strong pitching and strong defense is what we’ve been preaching to our guys all season long,” Comets head coach Jake Evans said. “... That’s just a testament to our players and the hard work that they’ve put in.

“I know it sounds cliché to say because everyone says they want to be playing their best baseball come playoff time, but that’s what I feel like we are doing right now,” Evans added. “McPherson was great, but it wasn’t one of those performances where he has 14-16 strikeouts; he only had seven strikeouts, which is still really good against Manteno’s lineup, and so our defense had to go to work.”

McPherson, who’s been Reed-Custer’s ace all season with a 6-1 pitching record — the lone loss a 1-0 loss to the Panthers last month — came up huge for his team during the entire contest. He had a no-hitter through six innings before allowing a leadoff single to Grant DeRose in the seventh, which allowed him to finish the game having let up one hit and one walk in seven innings, including having recorded six separate 1-2-3 innings against a talented Panthers lineup.

“I think the biggest part of the game was how good our defense was today,” McPherson said of his performance. “I only had seven strikeouts, and so our defense made a lot of big plays, especially at the end with the double play.

“This game goes to our defense, for sure.”

After McPherson fired his first of six 1-2-3 innings to open the game, the Comets looked like they were in great position to jump out to an early lead in the bottom half of the first after Panthers starting pitcher Ben Carlile allowed back-to-back walks to McPherson and Connor Esparza to open the game.

But Carlile buckled down and got out of the jam unscathed after earning back-to-back strikeouts on Colin Esparza and Joe Bembenek before allowing another walk to Cameron Smith, which helped set up six-hitter Joe Stellano with a bases loaded and two outs situation.

Carlile went on to strikeout Stellano, leaving the score to remain 0-0 heading into the second frame.

“Carlile hasn’t thrown in a while and so getting him back today was huge for us,” Manteno head coach Matt Beckner said. “He struggled locating a little in that first inning, but he’s a competitor and he managed to walk three and strikeout three, and so that was huge.”

With both starting pitchers displaying their dominance by not allowing a single hit between the first four innings, Reed-Custer finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth.

Bembenek found himself with the bases loaded after a leadoff walk to McPherson that followed with back-to-back singles by Connor Esparza and Colin Esparza, leaving Bembenek to earn an RBI on a groundout. Another walk to Cameron Smith afforded Stellano to tack on another run off an RBI fielder’s choice before Carlile got out of another second and third jam by forcing a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

“Offensively, we had some timely hits when we needed them and we were able to scrape the runs across however we could,” Evans said. “That’s a credit to Carlile because he was really good today too.”

The Comets added the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI single by Connor Esparza before McPherson shut things down in the seventh, after giving up a leadoff single Grant DeRose that later turned into a double play, followed by a lineout by Wes Dwyer to end things.

The three-run victory over the Panthers afforded Reed-Custer its first regional title win since its 2016 Class 2A state championship season after having come up short for the past few seasons in the same situation.

“It feels great to win our first regional championship since the 2015-16 season,” Evans said. “Ever since the state championship year of 2016 we’ve advanced to the regional final game five years in a row and came up short.

“So it feels good to finally get over that hump this season with this group of kids, and so it’s special, and it means a lot.”

Getting over the hump of regionals has had plenty to do with their strong pitching and solid defense as the Comets have only allowed one hit between a 15-0 shutout regional semifinal win against Beecher and a 3-0 regional title win against Manteno.

“Pitching has kind of been our bread and butter all season long,” Evans said. “Jake [McPherson] and Joe [Stellano] have both had tremendous seasons and it’s kind of unfair to say we expect outings like that from them all the time, but when those guys are out on the mound, we feel good about our chances.

“Allowing one hit throughout the regional is special and that’s not just a tribute to our pitchers, but also the defense that works behind them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson fired a one-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts to help claim the win and lead the Comets. Connor Eszparza added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Colin Esparza chipped in a single and Bembenek and Stellano each had an RBI apiece.

DeRose broke McPherson’s no-hitter bid with a single in the seventh inning to help pace the Panthers at the plate. Carlile suffered the loss on the mound after giving up two hits, seven walks and two earned runs with 10 strikeouts in five innings of work. Jace Nikonchuk tossed one inning, allowing two hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Reed-Custer (22-7) will advance to the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joliet Catholic.