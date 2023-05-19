SOFTBALL: Irish hearts break in walk-off regional title loss to Pontiac

ONARGA — For six-and-a-half innings, Bishop McNamara anxiously rode starting pitcher Kirsten Clodi’s dominant performance while clinging to a 1-0 lead against Pontiac in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship.

But in the bottom of the seventh, that anxious excitement swiftly switched to deflated sadness when Pontiac came up with a pair of runs for a 2-1 regional championship-clinching victory.

Pontiac (23-12) advanced to next week’s Pontiac Sectional and will face regional championship winner Beecher at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bishop McNamara ended its season with a 16-11 record.

“They left it all out on the field and that’s all we can ask of them,” first-year McNamara coach Alee Rashenskas said. “[Pontiac] is a good team, we were the underdog and we jumped on them early.

“I’m proud of the way they played and proud of the team and I think we’ve grown a lot,” she continued. “This was the best defensive game we played all year, Kirsten [Clodi] did an amazing job pitching — they did everything we could have asked them to do, it just didn’t go our way.”

Teagan McCue opened the game with a bloop double and scored one batter later on a Grace Edwards sacrifice bunt and ensuing throwing error.

But McCue’s leadoff double was the only McNamara hit through the first six innings against the same Pontiac ace who put an end to the Fightin’ Irish season in the sectional semifinals a year ago: sophomore standout Elena Krause.

Krause, one of the most heralded pitchers in the state, locked in to allow the one unearned run on two hits and three walks, piling up 16 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

“It was a little stressful in the first, but after [McCue] got on and scored, I just had to settle in and play my game,” Krause said. “After that I did settle in and I think I threw a pretty decent game.”

As stout as Krause was, Clodi was every bit the pitcher her counterpart was on Friday. The junior right-hander also tossed a complete game and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

“I can’t even describe how far along mentally she’s come in the circle,” Rashenskas said. “She’s just a completely different pitcher this year with the confidence she has, the way her ball’s moving, it’s awesome, and she’s starting to believe it, which is a cool thing to watch.

“I’m excited she’s coming back and hopefully she continues to get better.”

The Irish appeared poised to add to their lead in the seventh when Reese Johnson singled up the middle and Grace Purcell walked to put two on and nobody out. After a successful sacrifice bunt from Natalie Prairie, Krause buckled down with a pair of punchouts to send the home team to the bottom of the seventh inning with their one-run deficit intact.

In that bottom half of the seventh, Pontiac also got the leadoff runner on when Cadence Helms singled. After a Mackenzie Coates pop-out, Maddie Gourley’s bunt attempt became an infield single as she dashed to the bag.

Krause stepped into the batter’s box and sent a liner to right field, where McNamara right fielder Trinity Haigh dashed in and appeared to track the missile down, but instead got a piece of it before it fell to the ground, scoring pinch runner Tessa Collins to tie the game and putting Gourley at third as the winning run.

“I hit it and the first thing I thought was it was in the gap, but the outfielders were playing back, so when I saw her run in I thought this might be bad,” Krause said. “But there was the slight possibility it would go off her glove, and I was really happy to see it go down.”

The next at-bat, Bailey Masching sent an opposite field single to right field to drive in Gourley and send Pontiac to its second-straight sectional after making the state finals last season.

“It hurts; nobody likes to lose on a walk off,” Rashenskas said. “It hurts regardless, but obviously losing in the bottom of the seventh hurts a little more, especially after misplaying a couple balls after playing so well.”

After an 11-4 start to the season, the Irish hit a slump near the midway point with a five-game losing streak. But they won four of five games to heat back up at the end of the regular season, adding a 7-2 regional semifinal win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to advance to Friday’s game.

Through the peaks and valleys, Rashenskas credited her deep class of seven seniors for giving the Irish the push they needed to start and finish strong.

“It’s going to hurt losing them and we’ll miss them for sure,” Rashenskas said. “They’ve been the heart and soul all year and the biggest thing this year has been wanting it, and today they wanted it.

“We were thriving, being the loudest in the dugout all year and they just came to play.”