BASEBALL: Advantageous at-bats, Young's arm lead Panthers past Mac and into regional finals

MANTENO — The Manteno baseball team enjoyed the longest season-opening winning streak in the area this spring after a 9-0 start to the year, but as injuries began to mount, the Panthers entered Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara with an 11-8 mark since that unbeaten start.

But the Panthers appear to be regaining their early-season form, as southpaw Ryan Young was brilliant on the mound and the Panther bats put together timely at-bats and took advantage of some McNamara miscues that led to an 11-1 six-inning win.

The Panthers (20-8) advanced to Saturday’s regional championship against Reed-Custer while McNamara’s season ended with a 13-18 record.

“I think all season we struggled with getting hits back-to-back, getting extra-base hits,” Manteno coach Matt Beckner said. “...I thought the guys did a great job of manufacturing and moving runners, and also our approach was much better.”

Young and Irish starter Michael O’Connor were locked in for an early pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the third, when a Fightin’ Irish throwing error, Nathan Bacjic sacrifice fly and Wes Dwyer RBI double gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead through the third.

The Irish did quickly get one of those runs back the next half inning, one that opened with back-to-back walks to Landon Provost and Callaghan O’Connor, the former of whom was driven in on a Jay Shires RBI groundout.

Young then walked Boston Soucy before regaining command and forcing a pair of pop-outs to escape the jam without further damage. The Panthers left allowed the lone unearned run on four hits, four walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

“The only complaint I had is when we went up three, walking those next two batters, but he competed and challenged,” Beckner said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today and still only gave up an unearned runs, and that just shows the competitor and kind of pitcher Ryan is.”

And after that three-run third, despite losing his control for a few batters, Young felt confident he had the run support he needed.

“Three was a good number,” Young said. “I gave up one but knew our offense was battling and the defense would make plays, and that’s what I love about this team.”

Michael O’Connor was relieved in the bottom of the fourth for Taylor Fuerst, who opened the frame with a Jeremiah Renchen punchout. After a Sevin Keigher single and Trey Malone RBI double, Fuerst forced Josh Crane to ground out back to him and appeared to have the Irish out of the inning with a three-run deficit, but then the floodgates opened.

Grant DeRose brought Malone in with an RBI single, followed by a Bajic walk. Once again, Fuerst looked to have the Irish out of the inning when he got Dwyer to roll over on a grounder to second, but a throwing error instead loaded the bases for Ben Carlile, who missed a grand slam by no more than a yard, settling for a three-run double that cracked the game open.

As one of those Panthers who missed time due to injury, the proof was in the pudding Thursday on how the left-handed hitting first baseman stretches the Panther lineup.

“When you get into postseason play, it’s not that a team wins the game, the other team lost the game, because they make an error and the next hitter delivers,” Beckner said. “Ben was out for two weeks and having his bat back in the lineup was huge.

“...It’s nice having Ben back and having another guy who can provide those extra-base-hits.”

For the Irish, the grand total of five errors that led to seven unearned runs summarized the struggles the team had this season.

“It’s been the same song and dance all year — we’ve continuously made mistakes that open the flood gates,” Irish coach Kurt Quick said. “When you play a good team like Manteno in the regionals, they’ll make you pay.

“It’s hard for us to recover when we can’t make the basic play.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

DeRose led the Manteno bats with a 3-for-4 day that included a double, two runs and an RBI. Carlile had his three-run double and scored. Malone had an RBI double and scored twice. Dwyer and Crane had a hit, run and RBI apiece. Renchen added a double as well.

Provost had a hit and scored the lone Irish run. Mason McCue doubled. Michael O’Connor allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in three innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers will face Illinois Central Eight rival Reed-Custer at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional crown. They’ll face Comets ace Jake McPherson, the three-year starter and face of the Reed-Custer staff.

Manteno bested McPherson in the Comets with an unearned run in a 1-0 win in April, the only game all season in which McPherson was the losing pitcher of record.

“We beat them once this year and that’s because our guys competed and threw just as well as Jake did,” Beckner said. “Jake’s a fierce competitor, a stud in all three sports who’s been the leader of that team since he was a sophomore.

“… For us, we’ve just got to stay with our approach and try and string things together.”