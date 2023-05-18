ROUNDUP: St. Anne-Donovan baseball heads to regional title; Watseka softball, Dwight baseball eliminated in regionals

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinals: (3)St. Anne-Donovan 10, (5)Cissna Park 4

St. Anne-Donovan advanced to the regional championship against Armstrong at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cissna Park with a six-run win over the Timberwolves. Andy Cintora went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Cardinals at the plate. Eric Savoie added a single, double and one RBI. Preston Harrington-Dewitt and Brandon Schoth had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored apiece. Carter Ponton tossed a complete game, giving up five hits, three walks and four runs (two earned) with six strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

Ethan Tuttle paced the Timberwolves with a double and a run scored. Colson Carley went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Ryan King and Gavin Spitz had one single each.

IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional semifinals: (8) Lexington 9, (3)Dwight 6

Luke Gallet paced the Trojans with two singles and two RBIs. Dawson Carr had a single, drawn walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Owen Dunlap and Terry Wilkey had one double each.

Regular Season

Stagg 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18

Andrew Schweigert went 2-for-4 with a home run and team-high four RBIs to pace the Boilermakers. Cody Freitas added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Caleb McBurnie contributed two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored. Carson Long went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional championship: (1)Villa Grove 12 (4)Watseka 0 (4 Innings)

Brianna Denault and Christa Holohan each went 1-for-2 at the plate to pace the Warriors’ offense.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Stagg 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais concluded the regular season 24-5 overall with a shutout win over Stagg on its senior night. Libby Spaulding went 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the Boilermakers. Natalie Johnson added a home run and Liberty Rivard went 3-for-3 with a triple. Ellie Haggard contributed two hits in three plate appearances. Lydia Hammond and Rivard gave up one hit combined through five innings of work.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Wheaton Academy 1

Bishop McNamara claimed a 27-25, 13-25, 28-26, third-set tiebreaker victory over Wheaton Academy. Carter Levesque led the Irish with 15 digs, 12 kills and three points. Nik Acevedo added nine digs and six points. Evan Rauwolf had nine kills.