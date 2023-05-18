ROUNDUP: Boilers lead local charge of boys state track and field qualifiers; St. Anne's Curtis wins sectional trifecta

TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 3A Minooka Sectionals

Bradley-Bourbonnais placed ninth (34 team points) out of the 16-team sectional at Minooka High School. Plainfield South won the sectional championship with 86 team points.

Tyran Bender, Jaeden Clark, Neal May and Ted Garman won the sectional crown in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:29.29) to advance to state and lead the Boilermakers. Josiah Jones, Bender, Garman and May finished second overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:24.25) to also punch their ticket to the state finals.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum met the qualifying standard (1:59.36) in Class 3A with a third-place finish in the 800-meter (1:58.28) to advance to state as an individual. Joining Lanum as an individual after also meeting the qualifying standard time in the long jump (6.75 m) with another third-place finish (6.91 m) was Avaion Strickland.

IHSA Class 1A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectionals

Bishop McNamara, Central, Dwight, Momence, Tri-Point, St. Anne-Donovan and Watseka each competed at the GC-M-S Sectional. McNamara placed fifth with 32 team points, followed by area teams St. Anne in sixth (31), Watseka in eighth (27), Iroquois West in ninth (26), Momence in 11th (23), Tri-Point in 14th (12) and Central and Dwight tied for 16th (8).

The Fightin’ Irish had two distance runners and one relay team advance to state as individuals. Isaiah Davis claimed a sectional championship in the 800-meter (2:09.09) while teammate Carter Heinrich followed closely in second place (2:10.20) to both advance to state. Sam Munsterman, Christian Provost, Davis and Heinrich also advanced to state with a second-place finish in the 4-by-800-meter relay (8:34.25).

Reece Curtis led the Cardinals with three sectional championships in the 100-meter (11.10 s), 200-meter (22.59 s) and 400-meter (50.29 s) dashes to advance to state as an individual in all three events.

Drew McTaggart led the Warriors with their lone sectional championship in the 3200-meter (10:29.26) to advance to state as an individual.

Bryson Grant won the sectional championship in the 1600-meter (4:33.33) to lead the Raiders and advance to state as an individual. Cannon Leonard placed second in discus (40.39 m) to also advance to state.

Momence did not have any individuals advance to state.

Mihreteab Gilleland earned second place in the 1600-meter (4:42.96) to lead the Chargers and advance to state as an individual.

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Sectionals

Beecher, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington each competed in the Seneca Sectional. Reed-Custer placed an area-best eighth place with 36 team points, followed by Beecher in ninth (24) and Peotone in 12th (13). Wilmington tied with Somonauk for 13th with nine team points each.

Danny Kuban won the 300-meter hurdles sectional championship (41.09 s) to lead the Comets and advance to state as an individual. Kuban also advanced to state in the pole vault after placing second overall (3.56 m).

The Bobcats did not have any individuals advance to state.

Jahvonne Rolle placed second in discus (39.29 m) to lead the Blue Devils and advance to state.

Reid Waldon, Decklan Proffitt, Cody Prindiville and Billy Moore earned second place in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:37.1) to lead the Wildcats and advance to state.

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals: (2)Reed-Custer 15, (9)Beecher 0 (4 innings)

Joe Stellano sent the Comets to Saturday’s regional championship with a four-inning no-hitter in Wednesday’s semifinal as the Reed-Custer bats thumped early and often. Joe Bembenek had three hits and RBIs apiece. Cole Goodwin also drove in three runs and collected two hits. Connor Esparza and Colin Esparza had two hits and two RBIs apiece.

The Bobcats finished the season with a 16-14 record.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals: (1)Milford 11, (8)Watseka 3

The Bearcats advanced to Saturday’s regional championship after piling up double-digit runs for the eighth time this season. Adin Portwood doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Max Cook also doubled and singled and drove in a run. Owen Halpin singled twice and scored twice. Chase Clutteur earned the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and six strikeouts in four innings.

Austin Morris was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Warriors, who finished the season with a 5-19 record. James Newell had a pair of hits and scored. Myles Lynch singled and scored.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals: (4)Illinois Lutheran 6, (5)Grant Park 2

The Dragons saw their season end in the regional semifinal round with a 5-15 record. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinals: (2)Monticello 10, (7)Central 0 (5 innings)

Four Comets errors turned into five Sages runs as part of a seven-run fourth inning. Central, the River Valley Conference champions, finished the season with a 20-7-1 record. The Comets did not record a hit.

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (4)Illinois Lutheran 14, (5)Grant Park 4

Mikaela Loshiavo went 2-for-3 with a double to pace the Dragons. Emily Voigt had a single and two RBIs. Abigail Roberts and Claire Sluis chipped in one double apiece.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (3)Streator Woodland 16, (6)Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (4 Innings)

Kayla Scheuber paced the Dragons with a single.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals: (5)Lexington 13, (4)Central 6

Audra Prairie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Comets’ past the plate. Emma Skeen added a single and an RBI. Katherine Winkel contributed two RBIs and a run scored.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals: (3)Seneca 4, (5)Peotone 1

Ashley Veltman barreled a solo home run to help pace the Blue Devils’ offense. Sophie Klawitter recorded two singles, which was one more single than teammate Mackenzie Strough.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Oak Forest 0 (5 Innings)

Natalie Johnson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to help lead the Boilermakers with the sticks. Libby Spaulding went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Kiersten Martin and Bella Pusateri each had one hit and two RBIs apiece. Spaulding also claimed the win on the mound, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Regional semifinals: (4)East Moline United 6, (5)Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.