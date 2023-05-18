Kays track and field named ASICS, BSN nationwide contest winner

In addition to Kankakee’s girls track and field team winning sectionals for the second-straight season as well as the boys team advancing multiple individuals to next week’s state finals, the Kays track and field program was also awarded as one of the four inaugural recipients of the ASICS and BSN Sports Nationwide Sound Mind, Sound Body Contest that supports youth programs in the sports of cross country, track & field, volleyball and wrestling on Wednesday.

The four recipients were Kankakee, Shelby County School District (Columbiana, Ala.) cross country, Shiloh High School (Snellville, Ga.) volleyball and New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School District (New Albany, Ind.) wrestling

“All four of these well-respected programs have earned the right to receive this award,” said Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS president. “You can feel these young athletes’ passion, energy and love of their respective sports just by watching their submission videos, and that’s exactly why we partnered with ASICS to launch this contest — to support and elevate youth programs across the country.

“We’re honored to play a role in helping these coaches obtain much-needed equipment and resources so they can continue to develop their programs and make lasting impacts on their teams and athletes for years to come.”

Along with the $12,000, the four winning schools are also awarded a free professional development session through the Believe in You Empowerment Program. The Believe in You Empowerment Program, developed by BSN SPORTS’ parent company, Varsity Brands, provides free resources and curriculum to guide teachers and coaches in facilitating character education and leadership development to help students unlock their potential and strive toward their goals.

“It just shows what Kankakee track and field program is all about,” Lowe said of his program being one of the four recipient winners. “Sound Mind and Sound Body is everything we exhibit and hoping to build at our high school and for our community.

Putting that video together and listening to the stories and helping ASICS and BSN understand why ‘Why Not Kankakee’ is extremely important to the legacy we want our athletes to leave behind,” he added. “Our seniors have done a tremendous job of buying into our foundation and our system and we are honored to have been chosen in the finals because we weren’t even going to apply for the grant...we are truly a blessed track and field program.”

The idea of receiving $12,000 and a free professional development session has Lowe super excited with how he can take his track and field program to the next level.

“It’s going to do a lot, especially with the new field house coming in,” Lowe said. “...With the field house coming in, this grant we will be able to add a few more things that we need for our athletes to continue to grow and I love the fact they are giving us a free class with it...that’s just super dope that they will be able to do that.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they put together for us to learn and I’m a life long learner and so I can’t wait for it,” Lowe added. “I can’t wait to use some of this money to buy some of the toys that I want to buy.

“It’s going to be really fun because some of the things that I want to get, I can’t wait to use them because I know they are going to make a tremendous impact on our program.”

Some of the equipment that Lowe plans to use to money on will include but not be limited to recovery tools — Hyperice recovery tools and Normatec boots, massage guns, form fillers — as well as a run rocket and other sprint resistance training equipment.