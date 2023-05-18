BASEBALL: Late rally sends Wilmington to regional finals

COAL CITY — Sometimes it’s not about how a team starts a game, but rather how one finishes late.

That’s the approach Wilmington used in order to formulate a 7-6 road victory over Coal City after outscoring the Coalers 6-2 over the final three innings during the IHSA Class 2A Regional semifinal on Wednesday, despite six defensive errors that initially looked as if they could prove detrimental.

“I think these guys are awesome, and they have a never die and never quit attitude,” Wildcats head coach Mike Bushnell said. “That’s kind of been a trend for us over the last month and a week — these guys are an awesome group and they play for each other.

“I think that’s why we are able to overcome [the errors] and I’m proud of them.”

Wilmington’s nine-hole hitter, Joe Pogliano, was a key component in the Wildcats ability to earn a comeback victory. The senior hitter barreled two home runs, including a huge three-run blast in the top of the sixth that helped his squad turn a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

“It felt amazing to hit that second home run,” Pogliano said. “We really needed that and it felt absolutely amazing to put us ahead.”

As quickly as the road squad took the lead late they allowed to home team to tie things back up at 6-6 following a clutch two-RBI single by Braiden Young in the bottom half of the sixth, leaving the two evenly-matched teams to head into the final inning all squared up at six apiece.

Coal City’s starting pitcher Braden Reilly, who lasted six innings, giving up six hits and six runs (two earned) with three strikeouts, was relieved by its other ace, Carter Garrelts, in the seventh.

Wilmington’s Lucas Rink battled for a nine-pitch leadoff walk in the top of the final inning that led the Wildcats to opt to play small ball. Kyle Farrell followed suit with a perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt that moved Rink to second base with one out.

“That was huge,” Bushnell said of Farrell’s sacrifice bunt. “That’s what you have to do in the playoffs, is execute.

Cade McCubbin stepped up next and broke the tie with an RBI double that gave the Wildcats a 7-6 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.

McCubbin finished the evening with a team-high three hits, including the eventual game-winning RBI single after reliever Farrell finished things off with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to help earn the save and give Wilmington the road victory.

“I was just looking to put the ball up the middle or the right and Garrelts hung a curveball and so I just put the bat to the ball and good things happened,” McCubbin said of his RBI double. “It was crazy with all the adrenaline rushing into me on second base; it felt great to give us the lead in the final inning.”

The tough loss at home ended the Coalers’ season with a 20-9 overall record in Coal City’s head coach Jerry McDowell’s first season back at the helm. Having had multiple chances with runners in scoring position, particularly in the fifth inning, when they failed to score a run when Farrell came in to relief action with the bases loaded and only one out, the Coalers coach noted they had their fair share of chances to get the win.

“We were just looking for a contact play to move the runners along or make a productive out and we had some strikeouts there that were costly to us,” McDowell said of the difference down the stretch. “We just didn’t get the clutch hit or the contact, and Wilmington’s tail end of the lineup really hurt us today by hitting a couple gap shots and home runs.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Pogliano smacked two home runs to help total a team-high four RBIs and lead the Wildcats offensively. McCubbin added three hits, including the eventual game-winning RBI double in the top of the seventh. Rink had an RBI double and surrendered six hits, one walk and four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work as the starter on the mound. Farrell tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit, two walks and two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts.

Derek Carlson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to help pace the Coalers. Nolan Ness added a two-run home run. Young contributed two singles and two RBIs. Reilly suffered the loss on the bump, allowing seven hits, two walks and six runs (two earned) with three strikeouts over six innings of work.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington (17-9) will play Joliet Catholic for the regional championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Coal City.