SOFTBALL: Dwight hits and pitches way to regional championship game

DWIGHT — After completing the regular season with a 15-9 record and finishing third place in the Tri-County Conference behind 22-win Seneca and 21-win Ottawa Marquette, Dwight’s softball team earned the two-seed in its sub-sectional and continued to make its mark when the Trojans kicked off their postseason run with a 16-0 win over Grace Christian in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals.

“We worked together as a team and just kept passing the bat,” Dwight coach Dezi Leonard said. “We weren’t lunging for the ball, we were just being patient out there and were being selective. It was a complete team win.”

The Trojans scored three runs in the first inning, before exploding for 10 in the second frame, then scoring three more in the third inning to run away with the win. Taylor Heath had a three-hit night with six RBIs, including a three-run home run. Averi Jury finished with three hits while driving in a pair of runs.

Megan Livingston, Madi Ely, Njomza Asllani, Sophie Buck, Erin Anderson and Samantha Harsh each had RBIs of their own while Ely was dominant in her own right in the circle.

The freshman gave up just one hit and walk apiece while recording 11 of the 12 outs she forced via strikeout in her four-inning shutout.

“She throws hard and we expect a lot out of her,” Leonard said of her pitcher. “She’s come in and is shutting them down and doing what we ask her to do.

“.. .I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Leonard continued. “She’s throwing the ball really well, especially when you consider a freshman is playing against juniors and seniors.”

With the win, Dwight advanced to the regional championship Saturday to play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Gardner-South Wilmington and Woodland.

Despite only having one senior, the Trojans have grown up fast, putting themselves in a prime position to win a regional championship on their home field on Saturday.

“Over the season, our confidence in ourselves and each other has grown,” Leonard said. “When you’re trying to get a young team to gel together, it takes a whole team effort and constant work.

Jury leads the team after finishing the regular season with a .512 average, 43 RBIs and seven home runs. Anderson has stood out with a .471 average and nine doubles. Heath hit for a .383 batting average with 28 RBIs. Avery Scheuer has excelled with a sterling .985 fielding percentage, handling 194 total chances with only three errors.

“The more we’ve played, the better we’ve gotten,” Leonard said. “We’ve come a long way since we were practicing in the gym a few months ago.”

For Grace Christian, the season ended with a 5-18 record. Lexi Salazar, Angelina Larsen, and Aynslee Pasel were the driving forces behind the team’s offense. Salazar led the team in the regular season with a .455 batting average and 15 hits, while Larsen followed closely with a .368 average and 14 hits. Pasel contributed a .326 average and 14 hits, as well as nine RBIs. Natalie Dalton led the Crusaders with a team-high 10 RBIs.

“The year started off rough for us, but we worked hard on batting, fielding and team morale, and we improved a lot,” Crusaders coach Maggie Hubert said, “We were strong defensively and then picked up the bats at the end of the year.”

The Crusaders had a couple of offensive outbursts down the stretch, including a 15-0 win in Monday’s regional quarterfinals against St. Anne, helping the program end the season on a high note.

“Overall, we didn’t finish the night like we wanted to, but we beat St. Anne yesterday and that was a huge postseason win for us. I’m really proud of the girls for all their hard work.”

Even though Grace Christian is one of the smallest schools in the area, Hubert has focused on promoting a positive mindset in her players despite the challenges and obstacles.

“We know we can’t win every game, so we’re not comparing ourselves to everyone else,” Hubert said. “As long as the girls are improving and the team morale is good, then that is considered a win for us in our books.

“As a Christian school, honoring God is the number one thing for us.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Trojans will face either G-SW or Woodland at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional championship.