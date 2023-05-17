ROUNDUP: Seven softball teams advance to regional finals; Kays upset in girls soccer regionals

SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals: (4)Manteno 15, (7)Chicago Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Manteno advanced to the regional championship against Beecher at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a win shutout win over Chicago Christian. Ava Peterson went 2-for-3 with two triples, five RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Lily Bivona added a single, double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jaz Manau went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Alyssa Dralle improved to 13-3 on the mound, allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals: (1)Beecher 7, (9)Perspectives-Leadership 0

Beecher advanced to the regional championship against Manteno at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Beecher with a forfeit win over Perspectives-Leadership.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional semifinals: (3)Bishop McNamara 7, (7)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2

Bishop McNamara advanced to the regional championship against Pontiac at 4 p.m. on Friday at Iroquois West. Reese Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Tessa DiPietra totaled two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Natalie Prairie had a two-RBI triple and Kloie Cole picked up the win in a complete-game effort, giving up seven hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals: (1)Herscher 11, (6)Prairie Central 1 (6 Innings)

Herscher advanced to the regional championship against the winner of Central/Lexington at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at home. Kayna Nelson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Tigers offensively. Zoey Fleischauer added a single and a home run. Becca Bond had two doubles, one RBI and a run scored. Fleischauer also claimed the win on the rubber, surrendering six hits, four walks and one run over six innings of work.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals: (2)Coal City 12, (6)Wilmington 2 (5 Innings)

Coal City advanced to Friday’s regional championship game with a 10-run win. Makenzie Henline went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer to help lead the Coalers’ offense. Abby Gagliardo added a two-run home run. Mia Ferrias and Sierra Anderson each had two hits and two RBIs. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the bump, giving up five hits and two runs with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Raena DelAngel paced the Wildcats with a solo home run and a single. Olivia Hansen smacked a solo home run and Molly Southall had a single.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional semifinals: (4)Watseka 16, (8)Hume-Shiloh 6

Watseka advanced to the regional championship against Villa Grove at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Villa Grove. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help lead the Warriors. Sarah Parsons added two hits, three runs scored and claimed the win on the rubber. Brianna Denault went 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI and four runs scored. Becca Benoit chipped in a solo home run.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional semifinals: (2)Milford-Cissna Park 10, (6)Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (5 Innings)

Milford-Cissna Park advanced to the regional championship against Salt Fork at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Salt Fork. Brynlee Wright went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Bearcats with the sticks. Hunter Mowrey added a double and two runs scored. Addison Lucht had a triple, RBI and two runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the shutout win on the mound, surrendering three hits and zero runs with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional semifinals: (2)Pontiac 15, (10)Iroquois West 0 (4 Innings)

Cam Bork went 1-for-2 to help pace the Raiders.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (1)Ottawa Marquette 12, (7)Donovan 0 (5 Innings)

Laylah Lou Walters and Dayla Castillo each had a single to help pace the Wildcats.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Andrew 3

Libby Spaulding went 2-for-4 with a home run and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Boilermakers. Natalie Johnson added a single and a solo home run. Ellie Haggard had a double and a run scored. Spaulding also picked up the win on the rubber, allowing six hits, four walks and three runs with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Streator 1, Kankakee 0 (8 Innings)

Madison James struck out five batters and gave up no earned runs in an extra inning loss to Streator.

Trinity 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 1 (5 Innings)

Trinity ended the season 21-4 with a 10-run win over the Panthers. Tori Wells led the Eagles with a three-run homer. Paige Brands had a single, RBI and a run scored.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

BASEBALL

Coal City 8, Sandwich 1

Coal City concluded the regular season 20-8 overall after a seven-run win over the Indians. Braiden Young and Cade Baldauf each went 2-for-4 with an RBI to collectively lead the Coalers. Derek Carlson added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Joe Watson tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and zero runs with four strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals: (7)Evergreen Park 3, (10)Kankakee 2

Kankakee’s season came to an end with a one-goal loss to Evergreen Park. Raquel Guevara led the Kays with two goals. Jocelyn Sanchez contributed two assists.