BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Four area schools advance athletes to state from Kankakee sectional

Kankakee’s boys track and field team wasn’t able to earn back-to-back sectional championships after Marian Catholic took home the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional championship with 73 team points on Wednesday, but the defending state champions still managed to send a multitude of track stars back to state at Eastern Illinois University next week after placing second as a team with 62 team points.

With a lighter team than last year, the Kays knew they probably didn’t have the numbers to score enough points for a team victory, but the second-place effort they put up with that lighter team was much to their pleasure.

“It was definitely unexpected to place second at sectionals,” Kankakee head coach Marques Lowe said. “I kind of knew going in that Marian was going to win it because they had more bodies than us, but for us to finish second as a team after not being projected to finish second, I’m pretty impressed with my athletes’ fight and their will to compete because they left it all on the track tonight.”

Jayon Morrow, returning 4-by-100-meter relay state champion and second-place finisher in each of the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, led the Kays with a first-place finish in the 400-meter (49.79 s) as well as two second-place finishes in the 100-meter (10.56 s) and 200-meter (21.37 s) dashes to help himself advance as an individual to state in each of the three dash events.

“Jayon [Morrow] did an amazing job honing his skills as always,” Lowe said of Morrow’s performances.

Morrow, along with his running mates Clifton Martin, Dominic White and Tyrice Bender Jr., added a 4-by-400-meter relay sectional championship (3:30.39) to mark Kankakee’s only relay team back to state. White also advanced himself as an individual in the high jump (1.85 m) after placing second overall.

“It was awesome to see our 4-by-400-meter relay finish with a win, and then to have White qualify in the high jump after finishing second after he was projected to finish fourth was great to see,” Lowe said. “And so it was just an amazing job from those guys as well as everyone who helped us score to finish second in the sectional.

“I’m really proud of all their efforts today.”

<strong>Herscher sends a pair of Tigers to state</strong>

Herscher earned seventh place in the sectional with 36 team points thanks to the help of two first-place finishes by Travis Jones and Thomas Morgan.

A returning state qualifier, Jones threw a sectional-best 42.65 meters in discus to help him earn a spot back into the state finals as an individual, where he hopes to end his high school athletic career on a high note before he begins his college football career at Illinois State University in the fall.

“Travis Jones was the No. 1 seed coming into it and he’s had a great season,” Herscher head coach Tim McElroy said. “... I think a lot of his hard work is paying off and I think your seeing it after winning sectionals and heading back to state for the second-year in a row.”

Jones’ teammate, Morgan, also advanced to state for the second-straight season as an individual after winning the sectional championship in the high jump (3.20 m).

“I would say he’s had a breakthrough season where a lot of things have come together,” McElroy said. “...He got it done today and it was really cool to see and so I’m really proud of him.”

<strong>Coal City’s Dames, Manteno’s Godsey advance to state</strong>

Coal City finished 11th out of 14 teams with 28 team points and Manteno earned 13th with 15.33 team points.

Coaler thrower Collin Dames punched Coal City’s lone ticket to state after placing first overall in shot put (14.10 m) and second in discus (37.73 m) to move on to state in both events as an individual.

Joining Dames as an individual was another Illinois Central Eight Conference competitor in Manteno’s Ethan Godsey, who met the triple jump qualifying standard (12.95 m) with a third-place finish in the triple jump (13.21 m) to also advance to state as an individual.