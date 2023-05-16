ROUNDUP: Four area baseball teams advance to regional semifinals; three area softball teams advance to regional semfinals

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional quarterfinals: (8)Watseka 13, (10)Grace Christian 3 (5 Innings)

Watseka advanced to the regional semifinals against Milford at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Milford. Austin Morris went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Warriors’ offense. Aidan Morris added two hits, one RBI and four runs scored. Brayden Ketchum collected three hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Mason Galyen earned the win on the bump, giving up one hit and three runs (one earned) with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.

Caleb Davis paced the Crusaders with a single and two runs scored.

IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional quarterfinals: (8)Lexington 9, (5)Gardner-South Wilmington 5

Gardner-South Wilmington finished the season 12-12 overall with a postseason defeat to Lexington. Dane Halpin went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored to help pace the Panthers. Gabe McHugh added a double, RBI and a run scored. Cole Halpin went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals: (9)Beecher 11, (10)Momence 7

Beecher advanced to the regional semifinals against Reed-Custer at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Manteno. Michael Gaidar and Nolen Lane each had a single and an RBI to collectively lead the Bobcats at the plate. AJ Snell added a single and three runs scored. Trevor Stout tossed 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief action, giving up four hits and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Shane Cook paced Momence with two singles and two RBIs. CJ Wiechec added a drawn walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Carson Statler had a single and a run scored.

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals: (8)Bishop McNamara 14, (11)Peotone 5

Bishop McNamara advanced to the regional semifinals against Manteno at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Manteno. Emmitt Hays led the Fightin’ Irish with a two-run homer. Landon Provost and Callaghan O’Connor each had two hits and three RBIs apiece. Mason McCue went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. O’Connor pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.

Joe Hasse paced the Blue Devils with two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Dylan Sroka contributed a single and an RBI.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional quarterfinals: (6)Seneca 7, (7)Herscher 2

Clay Schultz paced the Tigers with two singles and one run scored. Jace Holt had a double and Jarrett Wakey chipped in a single.

IHSA Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional quarterfinals: (7)Central 8, (8)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1

Central advanced to the regional semifinals against Monticello at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at GC-M-S. Jayce Meier went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets with the sticks. Blake Chandler added two singles and one run scored. Caleb Meister went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Luke Shoven tossed a complete game, allowing six hits and one run with eight strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

IHSA Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional quarterfinals: (5)Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, (11)Iroquois West 2

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Stagg 3

Tyler Wilson collected three singles, one RBI and a run scored to help lead the Boilermakers. Brayden McKuras went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Thomas Offill chipped in two singles and three runs scored. Cody Freitas claimed the win, surrendering three hits and three runs (two earned) over five innings of work.

Manteno 6, Dwight 1

Ben Carlile went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Panthers. Nathan Bajic had a double and a single. Sevin Keigher went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Ben Campbell earned the win, giving up two hits and one run with seven strikeouts over four innings of work.

Luke Gallet smacked a solo home run to help pace the Trojans. Jack Duffy and Joey Starks had one single apiece.

Wilmington 6, Pontiac 2

Ryan Kettman and Lucas Rink collectively led the Wildcats with a single, two RBIs and a run scored apiece. Joe Allgood had a single and a run scored. Joey Cortese tossed six innings, giving up four hits and two runs with nine strikeouts to help claim the win on the bump.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals: (7)Donovan 7, (8)Tilden 0

Donovan advanced tot he regional semifinals against Marquette with a shutout win over Tilden. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals: (9)Grace Christian 20, (10)St. Anne 4 (4 Innings)

Grace Christian advanced to the regional semifinals against Dwight with a win over the Cardinals. Aynslee Pasel led the Crusaders with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Lexi Salazar went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Angelina Larsen had a double and three RBIs. Anna Kibbons claimed the win, allowing one hit and three runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals: (10)Iroquois West 9, (8)Hoopeston 8

Iroquois West advanced to the regional semifinals against Pontiac with a one-run win over Hoopeston. Jessye Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help lead the Raiders at the plate. Amelia Scharp added a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cam Bork went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Aubrey Wagner claimed the win on the mound.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional quarterfinals: (6)Prairie Central 15, (9)Momence 0 (4 Innings)

Avery Rosenbohm smacked a double to pace Momence. Brooklyn Moeller chipped in a single.

Regular Season

Beecher 7, Coal City 5

Makenzie Johnson smacked a three-run home run to help lead the Bobcats. Kendall Kasput added a solo home run. Ava Lorenzatti went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Taylor Norkus improved to 9-1 in the circle after surrendering nine hits and five runs with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Addison Harvey barreled a two-run home run to help pace the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Illiana Christian 0

Ellie Haggard collected three doubles to help lead the Boilermakers. Natalie Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double. Liberty Rivard and Kiersten Martin each had two singles. Lydia Hammond fired a two-hit shutout to claim the win on the mound.

Milford-Cissna Park 2, Armstrong 0

Milford improved to 16-5 overall with a shutout win over Armstrong. Hunter Mowrey went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bearcats offensively. Addison Lucht added two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Jossalin Lavicka and Lauryn Hamrick had two hits apiece. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win on the rubber, allowing five hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Joliet Central 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 27-25, 25-23, straight-set win over Joliet Central. Nick Andrews led the Fightin’ Irish with 19 assists, five points, four digs and three blocks. Carter Levesque collected 19 digs, three points and two blocks. Abner Garcia contributed 12 blocks, six digs, two kills and two points. Nik Acevedo had 17 digs and seven points.