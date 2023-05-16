GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher continues cruising with sectional semifinal win over Peotone

MANTENO — After watching Coal City out-grind the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional’s other top seed, Chicago University High, for an upset win in the first sectional semifinal Tuesday evening, Herscher’s girls soccer team knew it needed to make its presence felt early and not allow Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Peotone pick up any momentum in the nightcap.

Much like they’ve done all year, the Tigers did just that.

The Tigers got three goals from three different players — Katelyn Borschnack, Elise Kukuck and Macey Moore — in the game’s first 10 minutes to take control early and never let go on their way to a 7-0 win.

The win was the Tigers’ 12th in a row, improving their record to 19-2 and advancing the program to its 10th sectional championship game in program history.

“Coach High is the one who said it before the game — he told us it could happen to us and to be the better team, know you’re the better team and act like it,” Moore said. “We just took it seriously like any other game and put our heart into it, because we know it’s win or go home and don’t want to go home.”

It took just a minute and 18 seconds for the Tigers to break the ice when Kukuck fed Borschnack for an open look from near point-blank range to make it 1-0. Just three minutes later, Moore’s perfectly-placed corner kick found Kukuck’s head, with the senior midfielder flicking the ball past Peotone goalkeeper Jenna Hunter on a well-placed header.

Five more minutes later, Moore booted in her first goal of the game to make it a 3-0 tilt before fans finished filing in.

“Against Herscher, you have to come out ready to go,” Peotone coach Caley Michalak-Foster said. “They are a solid, solid team, and I don’t even know if we were on our heels, they just came out and did what they do.”

Gianni Jaime was denied a goal by the post with two minutes left by the half, but Kukuck was there to put home the rebound and put the Tigers up 4-0 at the half. Jaime ended up adding a pair of goals of her own in the second half, with Moore adding a second of her own with 28 minutes left in the game for the final tally.

With all of his offensive threats making their presence felt from the game’s opening moments, Tigers coach Chris Longtin knows the fury of offensive firepower his team has at its disposal, oftentimes starting with the signature flip throw-in from defender Hailey King, isn’t easy to account for.

“It makes it hard to coach against, I can assume,” Longtin said. “You go out there and say, ‘well, we know Borschnack’s going to be the one,’ then you have to try and stop Kukuck, plus Hailey back there converting those sweet throws, and we’ve about tripled her assists on those in a year with being able to score on those.”

After the first three goals, however, the Blue Devils were able to take a bit of control and make a few clean runs towards the net, thanks to some nifty passing from midfielder Emma Iozzo to forwards Addie Graffeo and Allie Werner. But as the Tigers were able to adjust and cut those runs off, they were able to gain full control back on the game and finish the job.

“We just had to play our game and I think we did that,” Longtin said. “They have a nice couple runners up top and [Iozzo] in the middle sends a nice ball to them.

“That’s their play and it kind of started to wear us out,” he added. “We said if we wanted that to stop, we had to defend a bit better and stop her with that through ball.”

The Tigers will shift their focus from one conference rival to another when they meet the Coalers Friday afternoon for the sectional championship plaque. The Tigers won 6-1 last month when the teams met in conference play, but Longtin and the Tigers know that the Coalers are one of the hottest teams in Class 1A.

“They have done well. Coach [Todd] Painter’s got them going and they work that ball nicely,” Longtin said of the Coalers. “They just don’t quit — they’re the Energizer bunny and they’re riding a nice wave, so we’ll see how it goes.

“When you get to this stage, that’s how it should be.”

While the Tigers are moving on, the Blue Devils saw their season end with a 9-7-1 record and the IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional championship. Michalak-Foster, who just completed her first year as the head coach, will have 10 of her 11 starters back and next spring, one she’s already looking forward to, especially when Madi Schroeder will also be back after missing this spring due to an injury suffered during basketball season.

“It’s really exciting,” Michalak-Foster said. “We’re going to have a very solid core and are really looking to replace just one.

“Hopefully with some of the injuries we had, we can get that sorted out and the future is looking great.”

But that one the Blue Devils will have to replace is a giant piece of the puzzle. Hunter, the team’s goalkeeper for the last three seasons, was the lone Peotone senior that played their last game Tuesday.

“I just got done telling the girls how big of a presence and how much she’s going to be missed,” Hunter said. “Those aren’t tiny shoes to fill, so whoever is going to step up needs to be ready to work.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Moore, Kukuck and Jaime had two goals apiece while Borschnack added one. Moore assisted four goals, Kukuck assisted three and Jaime added one. After starting goalkeeper Danica Woods left with an injury, Sophie Venckauskas stepped in with a four-save shutout.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers and Coalers will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the sectional crown.