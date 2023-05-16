GIRLS SOCCER: Coalers headed to second-ever sectional championship with upset of Chicago U-High

MANTENO — Time is a constant. One second now is just as long as one second in the future or past. Unless you were a player, coach or fan of the Coal City girls soccer team.

In that case, five minutes and 58 seconds Tuesday evening felt like five hours and 58 minutes, maybe even five weeks.

But by the time those five minutes and 58 seconds were over Tuesday, the Coalers made school history by tying their deepest postseason run in program history.

As the clock ticked under six minutes in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinal against Chicago University High, a Maroons hand ball inside the box gave the Coalers a rare penalty kick opportunity, one that captain Cara Planeta buried up and to the left to give the Coalers a 2-1 win that sent them to Friday’s sectional championship game, the second-such trip the team has ever made and first, joining the 2014 squad.

Although she didn’t show it, the Coaler captain admitted some stage fright ahead of her big opportunity, but kept calm and composed enough to score one of the biggest goals in Coal City girls soccer history.

“I was pretty scared, but I just pick my corner and don’t change my mind,” Planeta said. “I just go.”

The Maroons struck first with a dozen minutes to play in the first half on a Jackie Slimmon goal, but the Coalers, who erased 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in last week’s 3-2 win over Bishop McNamara in the Manteno Regional championship, never lost their cool.

After 10 minutes of as back-and-forth of soccer as two teams could have to open the second half, the Coalers got on the board with 29:09 on the clock on a tremendously executed play that began with full back Azra Malovski and ended with forward Kylee Kennell.

Malovski sent a boot up to Maddie Gomez at the top right corner of the box, where Gomez out-hustled a Maroon defender and drew the attention of their goalkeeper before quickly flicking a pass that ricocheted off the keeper and slowly rolled to the front of the net, where Kennell beat a pair of Maroons to the ball, sliding to extend her foot out as a defender approached to tie the game at one and put all the momentum squarely on the backs of the team in white and green.

“Anywhere on the field, if the ball is near her, she’s trying to get to it,” Coalers coach Todd Painter said of Kennell. “If you could take that and sprinkle a little bit of it to everyone on the field, we’d be unbeatable, but that’s a rare thing.

“To see Azra connect the long pass, she had a sprinkle of it, to Maddie, who fought like crazy all night, had a sprinkle of that too, and she got it to Kylee,” he continued. “In that moment, I’ll bet every time on Kylee to get there first.”

After Kennell’s goal, the game went from a back-and-forth affair to one that saw the Coalers able to keep the ball in the Chicago University side of the pitch for a girthy portion of the final 30 minutes.

And at the six-minute mark, it culminated in the break the Coalers needed. Planeta took a shot that bounced off of Maroons defender Stella Sturgill and teammate Zoe Stephens, with a hand ball coming off of what appeared to be Sturgill’s left hand.

Planeta stepped to the top of the box, was given the whistle to take her shot, and calmly went top left.

Painter credited the residual effects from Kennell’s flat-out hustle to tie the game with the opportunity the team had at the end to score the decisive goal.

“I think it wasn’t so much that it gave us a jolt as it brought them down to the point we got a hand ball because they were letting us control the ball more than we should have,” Painter said. “The ball bounced around enough where we got lucky for the ball to hit someone in the wrong place for them and right place for us.

“And then we’ve got Cara Planeta, who is fantastic with PKs.”

Mavolski, who is joined by Planeta and Audrey Cooper as the team’s captains, said the team’s mindset never changed between their deficit and their tie — both times they needed to score just one goal.

“Coming back from a goal down, we already knew we had to get one,” Mavolski said. “And once we did, it was just like, ‘let’s go win this game.’”

It was the second-straight upset for the Coalers, who drew the three-seed in their sub-sectional, behind top-seed Herscher and number-two Bishop McNamara. After earning a win over the Fightin’ Irish and now a win over the top seed in Manteno sectional’s other sub-sectional in Chicago U-High, the Coalers have truly embraced the underdog role.

“We were a thorn in their side,” Painter said. “To be very blunt and honest, they had more skill, a little more speed, a little more talent, but for some reason, they didn’t have their drive, and we took it from them.”

The Coalers will be the underdogs again in Friday’s sectional championship game against Herscher, the top-ranked team in Class 1A all season long in Chicagoland Soccer’s Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Super Seven Poll, and also the Coalers’ Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals that were a perfect 7-0 in the conference this year, including a 6-1 win over the Coalers last month.

“We’ve been the underdog the last three games and fought through it, we were scored on and had to fight through it, and is Herscher going to score on us? Absolutely, they’re a great team and are going to score on us,” Painter said. “But as a coach, I’m not worried one bit about being scored on because it hasn’t bothered us one bit.”

And with the chance to win the first girls soccer sectional in school history, the team couldn’t be any happier for the opportunity.

“It’s very exciting, especially with us being on the team,” Cooper said. “We just have to work hard to do it; this is what we’ve wanted to do the whole season.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Chloe Plueger stopped 14 of the 15 shots she faced in net for the Coalers. Kennell’s goal was her fifth of the postseason after scoring a pair apiece in the regional semifinals against Beecher and regional championship against McNamara. Planeta’s goal was her second of the postseason.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers (12-7-2) will face Herscher at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional championship.