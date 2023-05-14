GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher wins seventh straight regional championship

The Herscher girls soccer team won its seventh consecutive regional with a resounding 9-1 win against Wilmington on Tuesday in the IHSA Class 1A Herscher regional championship, setting up a showdown against Peotone in the 1A Manteno Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“The kids have worked really hard to get to this point and a lot of good things have been happening this year,” said Herscher coach Chris Longtin. “I thought the last time we played in this game (regional championship), we didn’t play well, and to get to where we’re at now and the strides we’ve made, it’s just tremendous.

“Everything is clicking, and that’s what you want this time of the year.”

Herscher’s record improved to 18-2 overall with the win, including 11 straight wins, and Wilmington ends its season at 10-10-1, the most wins in program history.

Katelyn Borschnack led the Tigers with two goals and two assists, followed by Macey Moore’s two goals and one assist. Elise Kukuck had one goal and four assists. Laney Mohler and Ivanna Dato each scored a goal to round out the scoring for Herscher.

“It’s amazing to share the regional championship with my best friends,” Kukuck said. “It’s been a really fun year playing with all my teammates. I’m enjoying having my future Wright State teammate, Macey Moore, play with us in her first high school year. We just want to keep showing people what we’re capable of.”

Moore, Borschnack and Kukuck have been the driving forces behind the Tigers’ scoring this season, and that trend continued on Friday, as they totaled five goals and seven assists. Combined, the three standouts have amassed an impressive 103 goals and 76 assists on the year. Moore leads the trio with 39 goals and 25 assists, closely followed by Borschnack with 33 goals and 25 assists, and Kukuck, who has contributed 31 goals and 26 assists.

Meanwhile, defensively, the Tigers have been equally stellar. Freshman goalkeeper Danica Woods has 13 shutouts in 20 games played and is giving up just half a goal per game playing behind a dominant defensive unit on the back line.

For Longtin, the up-the-middle combo of Woods, defender Hailey King, Kukuck in the midfield and Borschnack and Moore up top, the Tigers are able to control things from the middle of the pitch in top-to-bottom.

“It’s tough to go through the middle of us; that’s where our success comes from,” Longtin said. “It starts from the back and works its way forward. We’ve done a great job controlling the field.”

Borschnack set the school’s all-time record for goals in a career with 102 in just her junior season, breaking Mattie Brown’s record of 101 in Friday’s action, one of two Tigers to make history Friday.

“It’s a great accomplishment that I’m proud of, but 102 goals takes 102 assists from my teammates,” Borschnack said. “It’s not possible without them.”

With four assists, Kukuck broke Taylre Devine’s school record of 60 in a career. Borschnack noted it only seemed fitting they each broke the records on the same night.

“We’ve always had a great connection. She assists my goals and I assist hers,” Borschnack said. “She’s a really great passer and great all-around player. I’m happy we broke the records on the same night.”

For Wilmington, their season ended in the regional championship for just the second time in school history (2009) and with a school record 10 wins. It was the first time the program has finished with a winning record and also won their first regular season tournament championship at the BodyArmor Series.

Sophomore Alaina Clark led the Wildcats with a school-record 28 goals and dished out 10 assists. Trinity Christian College commit Alexa Clark scored 21 goals with 11 assists in her senior season, including the Wildcats’ lone goal Friday. She ended her decorated career with 49 career goals in three years. Ella Banas added a dozen goals and 11 assists. Hannah Basinger led the Wildcats defense with 122 steals.

“These girls never backed down,” Wildcats coach Travis Ivanoff said. “Herscher was scored on 4 times by conference opponents, Wilmington scored three of them.

“I’m proud of these Wildcats.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers will take on Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinals.