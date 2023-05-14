BASEBALL: Boilers take advantage of Manteno miscues in Saturday's win

BRADLEY — As the baseball season reaches maturity in the coming days, Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball coach Brad Schweigert has been hoping to see his Boilermaker bats put more balls in play and take advantage of extra outs given to them by errors from their opponents.

The first inning of Saturday’s home game looked like Schweigert had fund a magic genie to directly grant him his wish.

The Boilers (14-9) took advantage of a pair of first-inning Manteno (18-7) errors that led to five unearned runs and a total of six runs in the frame and struck out just five times all afternoon in what became a 7-2 win for the home team.

“It’s maturity, at least,” Schweigert said of his team’s approach to making contact and making opponents pay. “We’re putting the ball in play, making them make the play, and if they make an error, the next guy needs to take advantage.

“We did that today, especially in the first inning, where we got guys on and then got the big hit.”

After the Panthers scored an unearned run of their own to open the game when Ben Carlile reached on an error to open the game and came around to score on a Wes Dwyer single a batter later, the Boilers went to work.

The first four Boiler batters alternated reaching on an error or doubling, as Thomas Offill reached on an error before Brayden McKuras doubled him home to tie the game. Tyler Wilson then reached on an error that brought McKuras home before Andrew Schweigert’s RBI double made it a 3-1 game before the Boilers recorded an out.

Vernon Malone and Cody Freitas walked to lead the bases with one out, and after a Cal Darling pop-out, Cayden Arbour doubled the damage with a bases-clearing double to make it a 6-1 game, with that five-run margin the closest the Panthers would be for the rest of the game.

“The bottom line is when you can’t field the ball and you walk guys, that’s an issue,” Manteno coach Matt Beckner said. “We talk about how the team that will win is the team that will play catch the best, and today that was an issue.”

The six-run first was enough run support for the plethora of pitchers that toed the rubber for Bradley-Bourbonnais. Toby Schriefer allowed an unearned run on two hits in his three-inning start before Ethan Zirbel surrendered two hits in two shutout innings, Malone tossed a perfect sixth and Cody Freitas allowed an earned run on two hits and recorded all three outs in the seventh inning via strikeout.

“We have some pitching depth and definitely think that’s a strength of our team,” Brad Schweigert said. “We needed to see a great game out of Toby and got that, and it was the same thing for Zirbel.

“Vernon is just getting back on the mound and looking really good, and Cody had a short outing Monday, so it was good to get him back out there,” he continued. “We need those four guys, and it was good to see them do well, for sure.”

While the Panthers had their share of defensive struggles Saturday, Beckner did see some positives at the plate. As the team prepares for the IHSA Class 2A postseason to begin next week, his Panthers were able to put the ball in play and string together some hits against a Class 4A Boiler pitching staff heavy in high-powered arms.

“I was pretty happy with how we handled their pitchers’ velocities — we faced four of their guys with high velocity and put the ball in play,” Beckner said. “That’s what you’ll see in the postseason; everyone has a dude here and there.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McKuras led the Boilermakers with an RBI double and two runs scored. Wilson added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Arbour recorded a double, drawn walk and three RBIs. Andrew Schweigert went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Schriefer tossed three innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run with one strikeout to help claim the win on the bump.

Dwyer paced the Panthers’ offense with two singles and one RBI. Jeremiah Renchen tallied two singles and a run scored. Trey Malone chipped in an RBI double.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are on the road Monday. The Panthers visit Dwight at 4:30 p.m., and the Boilers will be at Stagg at 4:45 p.m.