GIRLS SOCCER: Kennell, Planeta lift Coal City to first regional title since 2014

MANTENO — In her fourth and final year starting in the midfield and front line for the Coal City girls soccer team, Cara Planeta knew this was her last chance to accomplish her goal of bringing the Coalers their first regional title in the sport since 2014.

And when the senior midfielder and forward had the opportunity in Friday’s IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional championship against Bishop McNamara, Planeta made the most of it.

With the game tied at a pair and time ticking down in the second half, Planeta hit a literal rainmaker, scoring from outside the box just seconds before heavy rains fell for the second time, delaying the game by an hour, to give the Coalers a 3-2 lead they held on to for the regional championship, their first in nine seasons.

“I was just going for the shot and my teammates helped me out,” Planeta said. “It feels good to finally get a [regional championship] win after all these years.

“... Usually, I’m the one to pass, but it feels good to get one in.”

The Coalers (11-6-2) were in control for much of the first half, threatening their first goal in the first seconds of the game and spent a healthy chunk of time possessing the ball in McNamara territory early on, but a quick Fightin’ Irish (11-6) counterattack led to an Ella Langellier goal to give the Irish a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game.

“I turned to my bench and said, ‘That’s been our season in a nutshell’; the first five minutes, we get an opportunity to go up 1-0, and it was under 10 seconds, and we missed the outside post by two feet, and that could have changed the course of the whole game,” Coalers coach Todd Painter said. “And just like the rest of our season, we had one little breakdown and they capitalized and put us down 1-0 to make us play catch up.”

The Coalers have shown apt to make up for inauspicious starts, and they did so again Friday, thanks to the boot of sophomore Kylee Kennell, who put a pair of goals in the top left corner at the midway point of the first half and another in the top right corner four minutes later to give the Coalers a 2-1 lead at halftime, thanks to assists from Planeta and Corina Barkley.

“She only knows how to play one way and that’s all out,” Painter said of his sophomore forward. “Everyone appreciates that, and it’s fun to watch because she wants the ball, she wants to score, she wants to win, she can pass the ball and is the total package.

“She’s got plenty to work on, as we all do, but anyone would want her on their team because she wants to win.”

Planeta said that the team brought such a high energy off the bus, even after the lengthy rail delay, that she was confident the team could come back, and Kennell said that while they were discouraged to fall behind early, they still knew they had plenty of time to make their run.

“It sucks at first, but you just have to stay with the mindset you have the ability to win the game,” Kennell said. “And we still had over 80 minutes to go.”

By the time there were 40 minutes to go the Coalers were the ones on top, but McNamara forward Lillee Nugent got the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half to reinvigorate the team in green.

The two teams traded chances and corner kicks as the match of high-quality soccer continued, but when she saw nothing but green between her and Irish keeper Savana Smith from just behind the box towards the right side after a feed from Kennell, Planeta planted her foot and put in the goal that will go down in program history.

“For her to put in the go-ahead goal was amazing and couldn’t have been better,” Painter said. “I said at halftime to all three captains — Cara, Audrey Cooper and Azra Malvoski — they possibly had 40 minutes left of their high school career, and to show them that they didn’t want it to end.

“All three of them dug as deep as they could.”

The Coalers pulled off an upset by definition, as they were the three-seed to McNamara’s two-seed, although the margins between the two teams were clearly defined as narrow throughout the course of Friday’s intense matchup.

But when they return to Manteno next week for the Class 1A Manteno Sectional, they will enter as unquestioned underdogs, tasked with a semifinal matchup against top-seeded Chicago University High, who won its regional title with a 12-0 win over Catalyst-Maria, and a matchup against the top two teams in the ICE Conference they finished sixth in, another top-seed in Herscher or two-seed Peotone, for a potential sectional championship.

Although they will now thoroughly fill the underdog role, Planeta and her teammates are ready to take on whatever lies ahead with full steam ahead.

“We’re just gonna go for it and not let anything scare us,” Planeta said. “Just go for the win.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kennell had a pair of goals and an assist. Planeta had a goal and an assist, and Barkley had a helper. Chloe Plueger had eight saves.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers and the Maroons will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Manteno in the sectional semifinals.