GIRLS BADMINTON: BBCHS badminton competes at state tournament

Daily Journal staff report

Bradley-Bourbonnais entered the IHSA State Tournament at DeKalb High School on Friday with two doubles pairs — Kate Spittal/Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford — and two singles players in Vivian Myrick and Leslie Lovell. After many hard fought battles through the championship and consolation brackets all six players were eliminated despite giving it their all.

“Overall, if you look at who we had to play, we didn’t get some good draws and there was no easy opponent,” Boilermaker head coach Kathy Colclasure said of her team’s performance. “...I’m proud of the way our girls played; they never gave up and they practiced really hard all season.”

In doubles action, Spittal/DePoister finished the tournament 2-2, including a first round win (21-15, 21-7) over Laasyasri Rangu/Ria Kulkarni of Lake Park before dropping their second-round matchup. Following their defeat in the second round of the championship bracket, the duo ended up making it as far as the third round of the consolation bracket, where they suffered a heartbreaking third-set tiebreaker defeat to effectively end their season at state with a 36-10 overall record.

Hubbs/Swinford suffered a first-round loss that sent them into the consolation bracket, where they ended up taking a 21-13, 21-8 loss to Anna Choi/Katelyn Wu of Glenbrook North in the first round to effectively end their season.

Vivian Myrick opened the first round of the singles play championship bracket with a 21-16, 21-6, straight-set win over Sruthi Sundar of Conant before dropping her second-round matchup to Hannah George of Neuqua Valley. Myrick then entered the second round of the consolation bracket, where she suffered a 21-17,21-15, two-set defeat to Tanmayi Sharat of Metea Valley.

Leslie Lovell lost her opening round matchup and then lost her first consolation bracket match to end the tournament 0-2.

The Boilermakers finished the first day of state with 2.5 team points, leaving them tied with Lockport for 24th overall.

“2.5 points, believe it or not, is actually more points than we usually get at state because it’s so tough,” Colclasure said.