ROUNDUP: Several girls track and field athletes advance to state

TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Girls Sectionals

Bishop McNamara, Central, Iroquois West, Milford-Cissna Park, Momence, St. Anne and Watseka competed in the 18-team sectional at P-B-L. M-CP placed third overall with 56 team points, followed by area teams Watseka in sixth (38), Bishop McNamara in ninth (25), St. Anne in 11th (20), Iroquois West in 12th (19.5) and Central in 14th (7). Momence did not register any team points.

Addison Lucht qualified for state with a sectional championship in the 400-meter (1:00.06) and second-place finish in the long jump (5.10 m) to help lead the Bearcats. Sophie Duis, Kaydence Kuester, Anna McEwen and Lucht also qualified for state in the 4-by-100-meter (51.48 s) and 4-by-400-meter (4:16.63) relays after winning the sectional title in both races.

Megan Martin won the sectional crown with a season-best in shot put (10.31 m) to help lead the Warriors. Emily Miller also qualified for state in the high jump (1.47 m) with a second-place finish. Haven Maple met the state qualifying mark with a career-best in the triple jump (10.20 m) to also advance to state.

Evita Martinez won the sectional championship in the 1600-meter (5:44.49) to advance to state and lead the Fightin’ Irish. Marley Green, Emily Storer, Addie Langelett and Martinez added a sectional title win in the 4-by-800-meter relay (10:29.30) to also advance to state.

No individuals for St. Anne advanced to the state finals.

Vivien Griffin won the sectional crown in the long jump (5.11 m) to lead the Raiders and advance to state. Samantha Hartke added a second-place finish in the 3200-meter (13:17.69) to also qualify for state.

No individuals from Central advanced to the state tournament.

No individuals from Momence advanced to state.

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Girls Sectionals

Beecher, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington competed in the 18-team sectional at Seneca. Beecher placed fifth overall with 36 team points, followed by Wilmington in seventh (29) and Peotone in 12th (9). Reed-Custer did not register in team scoring.

Sydney Bonham placed second overall in the 800-meter (2:24.78) to lead the Bobcats and qualify for state. Bonham also met the state qualifying time in the 1600-meter (5:29.81) after placing third.

Chloe Proffitt earned second place in the 3200-meter (12:22.93) to lead the Wildcats and advance to state as an individual.

Celeste Richards claimed second overall in the 1600-meter (5:27.29) to lead the Blue Devils and advance to state.

No individual for the Comets advanced to state as individuals.

IHSA Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Girls Sectionals

Dwight and Tri-Point compete in the 18-team sectional at El-Paso Gridley. Dwight placed 10th overall with 10 points and Tri-Point earned 13th with seven points.

Isabella Bunting won the sectional championship in shot put (10.78 m) to advance to state and lead the Trojans.

No individuals advanced to state for the Chargers.

SOFTBALL

Beecher 11, Momence 0 (5 Innings)

Alexa Gilva went 2-for-3 with a double and team-high three RBIs to lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook added two hits and two runs scored. Ava Lorenzatti tossed a perfect game with 15 strikeouts to improve to 15-3 in the circle.

No individual stats wee available for Momence.

Kankakee 11, Bloom 1 (5 Innings)

Kylie Glogowski led the Kays with three hits and three RBIs. Madison James picked up her eighth win of the season.

Coal City 2, Morris 1

Masyn Kuder tossed a complete game, giving up one run on two hits with a season-high sevens strikeouts to lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Makenzie Henline chipped in one hit and one RBI.

Wilmington 7, Peotone 5

Molly Southhall went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Wildcats. Olivia Hansen added one double and three RBIs. Hansen also claimed the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Mackenzie Strough paced the Blue Devils with two hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Ashely Veltman had a two-RBI triple.

Herscher 9, Central 4

Allie Decman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Tigers’ offense. Mary Kanak added an RBI triple. Zoey Fleischauer tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with nine strikeouts to help earn the win on the mound.

Anna Winkel went 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI to pace the Comets at the plate. Audra Prairie added a double and a run scored.

Grant Park 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 7

Brooke Veldhuizen hit for the cycle with three RBIs to lead the Dragons with the sticks. Molly Markland went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Grace Fick chipped in three hits and two RBIs. Claire Sluis surrendered seven runs (one earned) on five hits and six walks with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort to help pick up the win on the rubber.

Aubree Stein had two doubles and a run scored to help pace the Panthers. Makaila McDaniel contributed a two-run home run and Aspen Lardi and Aubree Stein chipped in two hits and one RBI apiece.

BASEBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Andrew 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed a two-run win over the Thunderbolts on its Best Buddies night. Caio Norimatsu went 3-for-4 with two a double, two RBIs and a runs scored to help lead the Boilermakers with the sticks. Tyler Wilson added a solo home run. Andrew Schweigert picked up the win in relief, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings of work.

Wilmington 9, Peotone 3

Ryan Kettman led the Wildcats with four hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Joe Allgood added a solo home run. Lucas Rink claimed the win on the bump, giving up six hits and three unearned runs with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Noah Cuthbertson and Colin Emsweller collectively paced the Blue Devils with RBI singles. Ruben Valasco chipped in a single and a run scored.

Reed-Custer 5, Streator 4 (8 Innings)

Joe Stellano scattered six hits and allowed two earned runs while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work to help claim the win and lead the Comets. Joe Bembenek, Cameron Smith, Kyle Fordonski and Stellano each had a pair of hits.

Milford 5, Watseka 0

Max Cook led the Bearcats with two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Beau Wright had an RBI double. Payton Harwood gave up five hits and zero runs with four strikeouts over seven innings of work to help claim the win on the mound.

James Newell, Aidan Morris and Austin Morris each had two singles to collectively pace the Warriors’ offense.

Grant Park 14, Gardner-South Wilmington 6

Jasper Cansler and Brayden Heldt each had three hits apiece to collectively lead the Dragons at the plate. Cole Overbeek claimed the win, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out three over 3 2/3 innings of work.

Gavin Bafia paced the Panthers with two drawn walks, a triple, one RBI and one run scored. Gabe McHugh went 1-for-3 with a single, RBI and two runs scored.

Beecher 13, Momence 3

AJ Snell went 3-for-5 with a home run and team-high five RBIs to help lead the Bobcats. Rio Llamas added a two-run home run. Nolen Lane claimed the win on the rubber after surrendering three hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts over five innings of work.

CJ Wiechec paced Momence with a double and a run scored. Dominic Brucato contributed an RBI single.

Bloom 10, Kankakee 5

Jayden Villagomez recorded a double, triple and one RBI to help pace the Kays. Clay Gadbois and Trey Blanchette had one single each.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bloom 5, Kankakee 3

The Kays, who won the Southand Athletic Conference last week, finished their regular season with a two-goal loss Thursday. Freshmen Jocelyn Sanchez & Raquel Guevara each had a goal and an assist. Lynlee Jubin also scored. Ana Lopez kept busy with 21 saves in net.