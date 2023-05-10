ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls track sends 8 individuals to state; BBCHS boys track takes fourth in SWSC Red Division

TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 3A Thornton Girls Sectionals

Bradley-Bourbonnais girls track and field team finished in the top five of the 14-team sectional at Thornton with 39 team points, which was good enough for fourth place overall.

“I thought as a team we did amazing,” BBCHS head coach Amy Nehls said of her team’s performance. “We had people step up and get us some team points, where depending on the day, it could have gone either way, and so that was amazing to see that team effort.”

Although they fell 75 points shy of the sectional winner Homewood-Flossmoor the Boilermakers still managed to send three individuals and two relay teams to the state tournament, which will be held at Eastern Illinois University between May 18-20th.

Madeline Mellin led Bradley-Bourbonnais with its lone sectional championship in the 3200-meter long distance run (11:51.47).

“Mellin has had a rough outdoor season,” Nehls said. “She was injured and then she was battling a sickness and so she didn’t quite run where she would have wanted to be at this point in the season, but we knew what she needed to get to get down to state and she did exactly what she needed to do.

“I’m really proud of her for that, because that was the first race she’s ran in about four weeks, and that’s not easy to do coming back from some knee issues.”

Neveah Watson, Terah Coiley, Emmerson Longtin and Lundynn Carrell finished fourth in the 4-by-100-meter relay (48.80 seconds). And despite coming in fourth the foursome combined time met the qualifying standard time in Class 3A (49.34 s) to also advance to state.

Watson, Coiley, Carrell and Jeri Terrel-McCullum placed second overall in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:43.48) to help add another Boilermaker relay squad to advance to the state finals.

“My sprinters blew me out of the water,” Nehls said of her relay teams.

In addition to its 4-by-200-meter relay team Bradley-Bourbonnais also earned two more individuals who advanced to state with second-place finishes at sectionals.

Longtin and Myantai Sumrall also punched their tickets to state as individuals after they each finished in second place in the 400-meter dash (1:00.32) and high jump (1.52 m) events, respectively.

SouthWest Suburban Conference Boys Meet

Bradley-Bourbonnais competed in its annual 10-team SWSC Conference meet, where the Boilermakers placed seventh overall and fourth place in the SWSC Red Division with 60 team points. Homewood-Flossmoor (115 points) was the overall meet champion while Andrew (99) was named the Red Division champion.

“Taking fourth in the conference, we wanted to score a little bit better, but we had certain events that just don’t score as well within our conference,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Matt McLain said. “We don’t have pole vault and so that kind of limits us since a lot of our conference has pole vault...that hurts our overall team score.”

Tyran Bender, Neal May, Ted Garman, Josiah Jones were named all-conference in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:25.06). The foursome’s time was good enough for first place and helped land one of two total Boilermakers victories.

Jaeden Clark, Bender, May, and Garman ran a season-best and tied for first overall with Andrew in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:29.81) to help claim the second first-place finish, which also helped the foursome claim all-conference honors.

Brian Douglas, Ebenezer Gideon, Jeremiah Lanum and Jones placed fifth in the 4-by-800-meter-relay (8:13.88), which was good enough for an all-conference selection thanks to it being the second-best time in the Red Division.

“Our guys ran really well and we were competitive in everything,” McLain said. “We are excited for what we are going to do next week [at sectionals].”

Avaion Strickland claimed first in the Red Division and fourth overall in the long jump (6.34m) to earn all-conference honors.

“Strickland kind of matched what his season best was,” McLain said. “We wanted to get another tenth of a meter to get a good seed for sectionals, but he’s kind of hitting his stride.”

Jeremiah Calbert tossed his discus throw 40.99 meters to earn fifth place overall and second in the Red Division, leaving him to be named all-conference.

CJ Shapiro was named all-conference in the 300-meter hurdles (42.04 seconds) after placing third overall and second-best in the Red Division. Lanum followed suit in the 800-meter (1:59.36), taking third place and second overall in the Red Division to help be named all-conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Regional semifinals: (6)Wilmington 5, (4)Reed-Custer 4

Wilmington advanced to the regional championship game against Herscher at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Herscher. Alexa Clark and Ella Banas collectively lead the Wildcats with two goal apiece. Alaina Clark added one goal and one assist while goalkeeper Milli Williams grabbed four saves in net.

Reed-Custer concluded the season 7-6-2 overall with a loss to Wilmington. Gwen Stewart recorded two goals to help pace the Comets. Brooklyn Harding and Caelan Cole added one goal each. Margaret Dockery hauled in 24 saves behind the net.

IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals: (2)Bishop McNamara 5, (7)Manteno 1

Bishop McNamara advanced to the regional title game against Coal City at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

IHSA Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals: (3)Coal City 2, (5)Beecher 1

Coal City advanced to the regional championship game against McNamara. Kylee Kennel led the Coalers with two scores. Chloe Plueger had six saves in net.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

SOFTBALL

Kankakee 19, Rich Township 3

Kankakee trailed 2-3 through four innings before exploding for a 12-run fifth inning to ultimately help the Kays improve to 21-4 and 16-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference, clinching the conference in the process. Lillian Landis led the Kays with three hits and two runs scored. Breanna Lamie added three hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kylie Glogowski was named the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing five hits.

Peotone 12, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 Innings)

Peotone improved to 10-12 on the season with a 11-run win over Illinois Lutheran. Mackenzie Strough led the Blue Devils with three singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ashley Veltman had a home run, single, two RBIs and three runs scored. Mady Kibelkis chipped in one hit and three RBIs. Veltman also earned the win on the bump, giving up four hits and one run with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Watseka 5, Momence 4

Elizabeth Wittenborn had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to help Watseka walk off Momence.

Jasmine Essington went 3-for-4 with two doubles to help lead the Warriors at the plate. Natalie Petersen added two hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Haylie Peck went 2-for-4.

Kaylee VanSwol went 3-for-3 with two walks and one RBI to pace Momence. Britta Lindgren went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Grace Christian 3

Grace Olsen went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Aubree Stein added a hit and two drawn walks. Makaila McDaniel and Hannah Balcom each went 1-for-3. Jayden Buchanan tossed all seven innings, giving up two hits and one earned run with five strikeouts to claim the win on the mound.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Blue Ridge 5, Donovan 4

Dayla Castillo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to help pace the Wildcats. Jenna Schermann smacked one double and a triple to help tally one RBI.

Westville 15, Iroquois West 0 (4 Innings)

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

BASEBALL

Central 10, St. Anne-Donovan 0

Central improved to 19-6-1 and 12-1 in the River Valley Conference with a shutout win over the Cardinals to help clinch the RVC championship. Jayce Meier led the Comets with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Blake Chandler and Amarion Paxton each had two hits and one RBI apiece. Luke Shoven tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and zero runs with 13 strikeouts to claim the win on the mound.

Eric Savoie recorded a double to pace the Cardinals. Payton Harrington-Dewitt and Carter Ponton each had a single.

Kankakee 10, Rich Township 7

Trey Blanchette went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Kays. Clay Gadbois went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. TJ Prude chipped in two singles, one RBI and two runs scored. Blanchette also claimed the win, allowing five hits and six runs (two earned) with one strikeout over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Grant Park 13, Grace Christian 2 (4 Innings)

Owen Reynolds led the Dragons with two singles and four RBIs. Rylan Heldt added one single and three runs scored. Cole Overbeek went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Heldt also picked up the win after surrendering zero hits, two walks and one earned run with five strikeouts over two innings of work.

Evan Marshall paced the Crusaders with an RBI single. Caleb Dandurand had a single.

Grace Christian 6, Grant Park 0

Braden Dandurand and Ethan Reynolds each had two hits, one RBI and one run scored to collectively lead the Crusaders. Evan Marshall added two singles and one run scored. Caleb Dandurand picked up the win, giving up two hits and zero runs with three strikeouts over five innings of work.

Rylan Heldt paced the Dragons with two singles.

Lexington 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 5

Dane Halpin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace the Panthers. Gabe McHugh had an RBI double and a run scored.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Minooka 2, Bishop McNamara 0

Bishop McNamara suffered a 25-10, 25-10, straight-set loss to Minooka to drop to 5-4 overall. Carter Levesque paced the Irish with 11 digs and three kills. Justice Provost added six points and six digs. Nick Andrews contributed seven assists and four digs.