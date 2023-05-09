ROUNDUP: Coal City softball, baseball clinches ICE titles; Mac softball heats up

High school SOFTBALL

Coal City 13, Lisle 1 (5 innings)

Coal City improved to 26-6 overall and clinched the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a perfect 14-0 ICE record after a 12-run win against the Lions. Kerigan Copes went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw collected two hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Masyn Kuder surrendered zero runs on one hit with three strikeouts in two innings of work to claim the win on the mound.

Bishop McNamara 9, Immaculate Conception 5

Grace Edwards recorded a single, double, triple and three runs scored to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Natalie Prairie added three hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Kirsten Clodi earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned) with three strikeouts.

Wilmington 2, Peotone 1 (8 innings)

Wilmington edged Peotone with a walk-off an RBI single by Gianna Stahulak in the bottom of the eighth inning. Olivia Hansen hurled a complete game, giving up nine hits and one run with 11 strikeouts to lead the Wildcats. Raena DelAngel, Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Taylor Stafancic, Molly Southhall and Hansen chipped in one single each.

Mackenzie Strough, Sophie Klawitter, Ashley Veltman and Mady Kibelkis each had two singles apiece to collectively lead the Blue Devils.

Beecher 15, Momence 0 (4 innings)

Beecher improved to 26-4 and 17-0 in the River Valley Conference with a shutout win against Momence. Ava Lorenzatti recorded a triple, single, two RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Bobcats. Kamryn Koontz went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kylie Cook collected three hits, including a double to help total four RBIs. Taylor Norkus tossed a four-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to improve to 8-1 on the rubber.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Grant Park 12, G-SW 2 (5 innings)

Brooke Veldhuizen went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Dragons at the plate. Molly Markland added a single, double, one RBI and two runs scored. Mikaela Loshiavo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Loshiavo also claimed the win in a complete-game effort, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

Hannah Balcom paced the Panthers with two hits, including one double to help total one RBI and a run scored. Aubree Stein had a double and a run scored. Jayden Buchanan went 1-for-1 with a double.

Central 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2 (5 innings)

Katherine Winkel led the Comets with three hits and one RBI. Rayven Perkins added a double and a run scored. Sydney Jemar picked up the win on the mound, allowing three hits and zero runs with six strikeouts in four innings.

Iroquois West 19, South Newton (Ind.) 4 (4 innings)

Abby Kraft went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Raiders’ offense. Jessye Rodriguez, Jersey Fowler and Chloe Wagner had two hits apiece. Kraft also pick picked up the win on the mound.

Donovan 16, Grace Christian 3 (5 innings)

Laylah Lou Walters went 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Lilly Anderson added a double and three RBIs. Jenna Schermann went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Walters surrendered three runs (one earned) on five hits with 13 strikeouts to claim the win in a complete-game effort.

Angelina Larsen paced the Crusaders with two singles and two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way Central 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

Maya Proctor recorded a single to pace Bradley-Bourbonnais with its only hit on the evening. Libby Spaulding recorded her 400th career strikeout in a six-inning effort loss on the rubber.

Seneca 8, Dwight 0

Dwight concluded the regular season with a 15-9 overall record. Erin Anderson and Taylor Heath each recorded a double to collectively pace the Trojans’ offense. Madi Ely and Maci Johnson had one single apiece.

Calumet Christian 10, Trinity 5

Calleigh Moody collected a drawn walk, double and two RBIs to pace the Eagles. Kendall Jackson had an RBI single, and Elena Shold chipped in one triple, a single and one RBI.

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 7, Lisle 6

Coal City improved to 17-8 overall and concluded the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 12-2 ICE record to help win the conference title after a one-run win against Lisle. Nolan Eddy led the Coalers with two singles. Jim Feeney and Nolan Ness each had an RBI single. Braden Reilly claimed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and six runs (four earned) with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Reed-Custer 4, Streator 1

Reed-Custer improved to 20-7 with a three-run win against the Bulldogs. Joe Bembenek went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Comets at the plate. Connor Esparza added a single, double and a run scored. Jake McPherson earned the win on the bump after surrendering zero earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort. McPherson also had a double

Milford 8, Kankakee 4

Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with two singles and an RBI. Sawyer Laffoon added a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Max Cook had a single and an RBI. Beau Wright earned the win on the mound, giving up four unearned runs on nine hits with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Nathan Webber paced the Kays with three singles. Jaeden Harris went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Clay Gadbois had a single and an RBI. Andrew Shepard chipped in two singles, one RBI and a run scored.

Beecher 8, Momence 3

Trevor Stout led the Bobcats with an RBI double. Zachary Gorcowski and Quinton Allen each had a single and an RBI. AJ Snell went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Stout also earned the win, striking out seven while only allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in five innings of work.

Brogan Halpin collected three singles, one RBI and two runs scored to pace Momence. Shane Cook went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Wilmington 10, Peotone 3

Lucas Rink recorded three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats. Ryan Kettman added three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Reid Juster went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Kyle Farrell tossed five innings, giving up one hit and one run with seven strikeouts to help claim the win on the bump.

Hunter Becker and Colin Emsweller each had a single and an RBI to collectively pace the Blue Devils. Michael O’Connor and Esteban Anaya had a drawn walk and a run scored apiece. Ruben Velasco chipped in two singles.

Central 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6 (13 Innings)

Central tied with PBL after neither team could produce a game-winning run through 13 innings. Matthew Luhrsen led the Comets with a single and two RBIs. Dylan Behrends went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and a drawn walk. Caleb Meister chipped in a single and one double.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Grant Park 2

Cale Halpin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Panthers with the sticks. Bennett Grant and Dane Halpin each added a hit and an RBI. Ethan Maxard tossed three innings, giving up four hits and two runs to help claim the win on the mound.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Aurora Christian 12, Bishop McNamara 2

Jaxson Provost paced the Irish with two singles and one RBI. Callaghan O’Connor chipped in a single and a run scored.

Seneca 4, Dwight 3

Luke Gallet paced the Trojans with two singles and an RBI. Terry Wilkey chipped in one RBI and two drawn walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Regional semifinals: (1)Herscher vs. (8)Momence

Herscher (16-2) advanced to the regional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday, where it will host the winner of Reed-Custer/Wilmington. Macey Moore recorded a hat trick to help lead the Tigers in their first postseason game of the 2023 season. Elise Kukuck added two goals and three assists. Katelyn Borschnack had two goals, and teammates Hailey Urbina, Elaina Flores and Ajiya Casarrubias contributed one goal apiece. Gianni Jaime chipped in two assists, which was one more than teammates Ivanna Dato, Brooklyn Parmley and Casarrubias. Danica Woods earned the shutout behind the net.

IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional semifinals: (2)Peotone 9, (7)Morgan Park Academy 0

Peotone advanced to the regional championship against Carver Military Academy/Chicago Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Chicago Christian. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

TRACK AND FIELD

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invite

Central, Iroquois West, Momence, Tri-Point and Watseka’s boys track and field teams competed in a 10-team meet at PBL, where St. Thomas More was victorious with a first-place finish of 123 team points.

Momence finished with 82 points to help earn third place. Watseka followed in fourth place with 76 points, and Tri-Point placed sixth with 56 points. Iroquois West earned seventh (54), and Central earned eighth (40).

Terence Autman, Tyrelle Autman, Marchello Draine and Robert Rogers claimed first overall in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:35.81) to help lead Momence.

Drew McTaggart, Payton Schaumburg, Owen Avelar and Gavin Chattic won the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:23.35) to lead the Warriors.

Aiden Pelehowski earned first place in the 800-meter (2:15.06) to help lead the Chargers. Mihreteab Gilleland added a victory in the 1600-meter (4:48.48).

Cannon Leonard led the Raiders with a first-place finish in discus (42.22 m).

Johnathan Randles paced the Comets with a second-place finish in the high jump (1.58 m).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KCC advanced to the NJCAA Region IV District A Final Four at KCC this Saturday with a pair of wins against Carl Sandburg.

KCC 24, Carl Sandburg 2 (5 innings)

Paxtyn Hicks went 3-for-5 with a homer and team-high five RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers. Kaitlynn Heale added four hits, five RBIs and four runs scored. Kaitlyn Marks and Estelle Audette had four hits apiece. Heale also claimed the win, surrendering two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

KCC 11, Carl Sandburg 3 (6 innings)

Kaitlynn Heale went 4-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Sophia Hulsey smacked a solo home run. Mikayla Smith had a single, double and two RBIs. Koralie Morin tossed six innings, giving up seven hits and three runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts to earn the win on the rubber.