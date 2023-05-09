All-City baseball and softball 2022-23 in photos

When Bradley-Bourbonnais first baseman Tyler Wilson fielded the throw from Thomas Offill to seal the Boilermakers' 4-3 win over Kankakee last Friday, not only did it give the Boilers this year's baseball All-City championship, but the school's 10th All-City title of the school year.

The Boilermakers began the fall by winning All-City in girls volleyball, boys golf, girls tennis, boys cross country and girls swimming and diving. They followed it up in the winter with titles in wrestling and boys swimming and diving before adding a trio of spring titles in baseball, softball and boys tennis.

Bishop McNamara earned a pair of All-City titles this year in girls cross country and girls soccer while Kankakee won the boys soccer title. There was no All-City this season for girls golf, football and boys and girls basketball. Last week's boys and girls track and field meet was canceled due to weather.

Take a look at some of the most memorable moments from this spring's All-City baseball and softball matchups, both won by Bradley-Bourbonnais.