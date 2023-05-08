SOFTBALL: Trinity hosts Illinois Lutheran in #RideAlongCoach game for Lawrence

As the head coach of several sports — primarily softball and boys and girls basketball, the three sports he currently coaches at Trinity Academy — Mike Lawrence has won over 1,300 games and led the Eagles and formerly Grace Christian (then Grace Baptist) to countless unforgettable moments and memories.

But his two biggest victories came against COVID-19 in 2020 and stage one B-Cell Lymphoma in 2022, with the longtime coach and athletic administrator and official now in the third battle of his life.

In February, roughly a month after he was named the Daily Journal’s Male Sports Citizen of the Year for his continued devotion to Trinity and area athletics during his first two battles, Lawrence was diagnosed with brain cancer. While he was able to maintain his grasp on the head softball coaching role for the team’s first seven games, helping the team to a 5-2 start, he left the team during their spring break and currently is in the intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

On Monday, the Eagles held #FightAlongCoach in honor of Lawrence as they hosted Illinois Lutheran. The team and coaching staff wore custom jerseys donated from Go All Out that offered Lawrence a message of support and both teams came together for a pregame prayer.

While the Eagles, who were without ace pitcher Kneilly Smith, saw their 13-game winning streak snapped with an 11-4 loss that saw their record go to 20-3 on the year, the final score wasn’t foremost on anyone’s mind.

“To see how many people came out, it just makes me feel great to see the outpouring of affection for him,” interim coach Clint Lindsey, a longtime assistant of Lawrence, said. “He’s not just a random coach, he’s got over 1,000 wins and has done a lot.”

It’s not just the wins that have made Lawrence a beloved figure. For sophomore Tori Wells, who was introduced to softball by Lawrence six years ago after a childhood of playing baseball, the sport is just where it starts.

“Coach is the one who introduced me to the sport and gave me a fresh start right after my grandfather died,” Wells said. “He became that figure for me, so it’s just nice to come out and play for him, even when he’s not here.”

Senior Kendall Jackson, who began playing at Trinity for Lawrence as an eighth grader, echoed Wells’ sentiments.

“He believes in you and if he sees a weakness in you, he makes it a strength,” Jackson said. “... He doesn’t just treat you like another player, but like his own kid, and that’s what makes him special.”

While Lawrence wishes more than anything to be sitting on his bucket in the dugout, becoming known recently for his texts to his team pleading for them to break into Rush and sneak him out so he can come coach, the Eagles have kept a constant reminder to do it for the one who can’t be with them right now.

After falling behind 5-0 after the top of the first and trailing by as many as 10 runs, the Eagles were able to plate four runs and mounted a pair of threatening rallies in the late innings that saw them strand another four runners on base in the final three innings. Every team huddle between innings featured a speech centered around not doing it for themselves, but for their beloved coach.

“Without that common drive in this game they might not have had that drive or fought back as hard as they did,” Lindsey said. “It wasn’t the nicest night to play out here, but it was huge and kept them focused.

“They were probably more together as a team tonight than I’ve seen all year.”

What is it about Lawrence that makes him beloved enough by his players to give so much dedication to him? For freshman Calleigh Moody, it’s his contagious attitude and positive influence. For senior Kiersten Moody, it’s his encouragement and concern with the team being more of a family than a collection of players.

But one thing is a common thought amongst any player that’s ever played for Lawrence — he goes hand in hand with the sport of softball.

“He just means the game of softball,” Kierstin Moody said. “If I ever were to think about the game of softball now, I’d think of coach.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wells went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and stolen bases apiece. Jackson tripled and scored and Sophie Kirkpatrick singled, stole a base and scored. Wells allowed eight earned runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings and Macey Monacelli allowed three earned runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Eagles wrap up their regular season at Calumet Christian at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament this weekend.