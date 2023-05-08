ROUNDUP: Kankakee earns a trio of IHSPLA state championships; Coal City baseball barrels past Lisle

(Saturday)

POWER LIFTING

IHSPLA State Finals

Kankakee’s power lifting team has only gotten stronger since introducing the programs first-ever power lifting team back in 2020.

Coming off last season where the Kays totaled one 2022 IHSPLA state champion — Steven Young (308 pounds) — Kankakee managed to earn a trio of state champions out of its 15 Kays who competed in the IHSPLA State Finals at Stagg High School last Saturday.

Kankakee’s returning two-time state champion senior Young led the Kays by totaling a team-best 1,435 points between his bench (335), squat (525) and deadlift (570) to help earn his third state title in the 275-pound division.

Guadalupe Valdez-Cruz added a 198-pound division state title after she totaled a state-record 370 pound deadlift as well as a 295-pound squat and 145-pound bench press.

Rounding out Kankakee’s state champions was none other than returning 2022 second-place finisher Jerika Harris (181 pounds), who totaled 800 points between her bench (160), deadlift (315) and squat (325) to help claim her second 181-pound state championship.

(Monday)

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 9, Lisle 7

Coal City improved to 16-7 overall with a two-run win over the Lions. Carter Garrelts earned the victory on the hill, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10 over five innings of work to help lead the Coalers. Cade Baldauf went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Derek Carlson added one single and two RBIs. Kaelan Natyshok had one triple, a single and one RBI. Creide Skubic chipped in a triple and a run scored.

Manteno 4, Herscher 0

Ryan Young was phenomenal for the Panthers Monday, tossing a one-hitter and striking out 17 Tigers in a shutout performance. Trey Malone had a single, an RBI and a run. Josh Crane singled and scored twice. Young helped himself out with a hit and a run and Seven Keigher had the game’s only extra base-hit, a double.

Jarrett Wakey had Herscher’s lone hit. He also started on the mound and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and four strikeouts in five innings.

Beecher 13, Grant Park 2 (6 Innings)

Beecher improved to 13-13 with a 11-run win over Grant Park. Nathan Diachenko led the Bobcats with three hits, including one home run, to help tally three RBIs and three runs scored. Nolen Lane contributed a double and three RBIs. Zachary Gorcowski and Quinton Allen each had two hits and one RBI. Gorcowski also picked up the win, giving up one hit and one unearned run with four strikeouts.

Cade Lacer paced the Dragons with a double.

Central 22, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Jayce Meier led the Comets with a homer and team-high four RBIs. Caleb Meister added a home run and three RBIs. Amarion Paxton went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Matthew Luhrsen surrendered one hit and zero runs with three strikeouts over two innings of work to help earn the victory on the bump.

Caleb Dandurand paced the Crusaders with a double and a single.

Thornwood 9, Kankakee 2

Jaeden Harris, Jayden Villagomez, Clay Gadbois, Nathan Webber and Byron Wills each had a single to collectively pace the Kays’ offense.

Andrew 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Seneca 8, Dwight 3

Terry Wilkey paced the Trojans with two singles. Owen Dunlap and Drew Anderson each had one single and one RBI. Luke Gallet contributed a single and Dawson Carr chipped in an RBI.

High school SOFTBALL

Manteno 3, Herscher 2

Manteno improved to 18-7 and 11-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over Herscher. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-3 with a run scored to help lead the Panthers with the sticks. Alyssa Dralle added a triple and Ava Peterson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jaz Manau had a single and two RBIs. Peterson also claimed the win on the rubber in a complete-game effort, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Herscher fell to 20-7 overall with a one-run loss to Manteno. Kayna Nelson paced the Tigers with a double and an RBI. Emma Powers and Allie Decman each had a single and a run scored.

Coal City 14, Lisle 1 (5 innings)

Coal City improved to 25-6 and 13-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 13-run win over the Lions. Addison Harvey led the Coalers with two solo home runs. Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Kerigan Copes recorded three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Masyn Kuder picked up the win, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and zero hits allowed.

Beecher 16, Grant Park 0 (4 Innings)

Beecher improved to 15-3 and 16-0 in the River Valley Conference with a shutout win over Grant Park. Makenzie Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats. Liliana Irwin added two singles, three RBIs and a run scored. Skyler Murdoch had two hits, including one double to help tally two RBIs. Alexa Gilva went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Lorenzatti improved to 13-3 on the bump after surrendering one hit and zero runs with 11 strikeouts in a complete game.

Kameron Marshalek recorded Grant Park’s only hit with a single to help pace the Dragons.

Beecher 15, Grant Park 0 (5 Innings)

Elena Kvasnicka went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats. Ava Olson added two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kendall Kasput had a single and three RBIs. Emma Tiltges went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Abby Papas improved to 3-0 on the mound, giving up three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over five innings of work.

Molly Markland, Brooke Veldhuizen and Grace Fick had one single each to collectively pace the Dragons’ offense.

Bishop McNamara 11, Wheaton St. Francis 1 (6 Innings)

Taegan McCue drove in two runs off three hits, including a home run to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Reese Johnson added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tessa DiPietra and Dani White collected two hits apiece. Kloie Cole pitched all six innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts to help claim the win on the rubber.

Milford-Cissna Park 12, Watseka 4

Milford-Cissna Park improved its record to 14-5 overall with an eight-run win over Watseka. Addison Lucht went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs to lead the Bearcats. Brynee Wright added a solo home run and two runs scored. Abby Storm went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht picked up a complete game win on the mound, surrendering eight hits and four runs (three earned) with one walk and two strikeouts.

Becca Benoit paced the Warriors with two doubles and one RBI. Brianna Denault added two hits in four place appearances. Haylie Peck and Natalie Petersen each went 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece.

Momence 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 4

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Aubree Stein went 3-for-4 with a double to help pace the Panthers. Makaila McDaniel went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Salt Fork 6, Iroquois West 2

Abby Kraft went 1-for-2 with an RBI to help pace the Raiders. Leah Honeycutt and Jersey Fowler had one hit apiece. Lily Garcia went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Seneca 11, Dwight 0

Erin Anderson led the Trojans’ offense with a double. Maci Johnson and Avery Scheuer had one single each.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dwight Home Meet

Dwight Momence and St. Anne’s boys and girls track teams competed in a four-team meet at Dwight with Illinois Lutheran. On the girls side, St. Anne finished second overall with 45 team points, which was 18 points shy off first-place finisher Illinois Lutheran. Momence claimed third place with 30 points and Dwight earned fourth place with 24 points.

Jovi Kunsch was nothing short of dominant, winning the 100-meter (14.0 s), 200-meter (27.62 s), 400-meter (1:05.75) and long jump (4.37 m) events to help lead the Cardinals. Mackenzie Berns added a win in the high jump (1.42 m). Dakotah Parr contributed a win in the 1600-meter (6:28.42).

Natalie Pious paced Momence with a second-place finish in discus (21.81 m).

Isabella Bunting led the Trojans with victories in both the shot put (9.79 m) and discus (30.92 m) events.

Momence claimed first overall on the boys side with 93 points. St. Anne (47) edged Illinois Lutheran (43) by four points to help earn second place. Dwight earned fourth place with 20 points.

Robert Rogers set the 110m hurdles (17.22 s) and 300m hurdles (45.55 s) to help lead the Cardinals. Tyrelle Autman added a first-place finish in the 100-meter (12.21 s) and Terence Autman won the 200-meter (24.97 s) dash. Marchello Draine, Tyrelle Autman, Terence Autman and Rogers earned victories in the 4-by-100-meter (46.46 s) and 4-by-200-meter (1:37.89) relays. Mitchell Taylor, Andre Hampton, Jevon Sneed and Miguel Fonseca contributed a win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:26.37). Draine also chipped in a first-place finish in the long jump (5.25 m).

Christian Stamp swept the shot put (10.54 m) and discus (29.94 m) events to help lead the Cardinals. Reece Curtis earned first place in the high jump (1.82 m) and Sebastian Martinez won the triple jump (10.41 m).

McKay Gleeson won the 400-meter dash (1:01.80) to help lead the Trojans. Tristan Chambers chipped in a victory in the 1600-meter (4:58.89).