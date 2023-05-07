ROUNDUP: Herscher softball edges Dwight; Young's homer powers Coal City

SOFTBALL

Herscher 5, Dwight 3

RyLyn Adams recorded an RBI triple to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Zoey Fleischauer went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Anniston Hackley chipped in one double. Fleischauer also claimed the win on the mound, allowing four hits and three unearned run with three strikeouts.

Erin Anderson paced the Trojans with two singles and one RBI. Sophie Buick added a single and Madi Ely had a single and two RBIs.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Iroquois West 5

Leah Honeycutt went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored to help pace the Raiders’ offense. Cameron Bork smacked two hits, including one double. Jessye Rodriguez and Jersey Fowler each went 1-for 3 with two RBIs.

Armstrong 5, Milford-Cissna Park 4

Addison Lucht went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help pace the Bearcats with the sticks. Abby Storm and Hunter Mowrey each contributed a single.

BASEBALL

Coal City 9, Dwight 5

Braiden Young smacked a two-run homer to help lead the Coalers. Cason Headley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Nolan Eddy chipped in an RBI double. Austin Davy picked up the win, giving up one unearned run on zero hits and two walks with six strikeouts over three innings of work.

Dawson Carr paced the Trojans with an RBI double. Luke Gallet added one double, one single and one RBI. Joey Starks contributed an RBI double.

Milford 7, Armstrong 3

Milford improved to 11-10-1 with a four-run win over the Trojans. Payton Harwood led the Bearcats with an RBI double. Sawyer Laffoon and Beau Wright added one double apiece. Owen Halpin went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Harwood also earned the win, going the distance while surrendering three hits and three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts.

Thornton Fractional South 14, Bishop McNamara 2 (5 Innings)

Mason McCue collected two doubles, one single and a run scored to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. Michael O’Connor added two doubles and a run scored. Emmitt Hays went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Crete-Monee 6, Beecher 5

Beecher suffered a walk off loss to Crete-Monee. AJ Snell collected two hits, including one solo home run to help pace the Bearcats. Nathan Diachenko went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Ethan Turney had a two-RBI double.

Schlarman 10, Watseka 8

Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with a single, drawn walk and two RBIs. Aidan Morris and Austin Morris had one double each. Quinn Starkey went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lady Spartan Classic

Watseka’s girls track and field team competed in the 21-team Lady Spartan Classic held at St. Joseph-Ogden. Watseka earned 13th overall with 12 team points, which was 66 points shy of first-place finisher Teutopolis.

Megan Martin recorded the Warriors best placement with a third-place finish in shot put (10.01 m).