ROUNDUP: Central softball cruises past St. Anne; G-SW and Beecher baseball split doubleheader

SOFTBALL

Central 15, St. Anne 0 (4 innings)

The Comets scored at least four runs in each of their three trips to the plate, drawing 14 walks to just five hits on their way to a 15-run win. Katherine Winkel, Audra Prairie, Rayven Perkins, Sydney Jemar and Alexa White each had a hit. White drew a pair of walks, totaled three RBIs and scored three runs. Alana Gray walked, was hit by a pitch twice, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Prairie scored twice and had an RBI. Winkel had a run and RBI apiece. Jemar tossed all four innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11 Cardinals.

Jovi Kunsch and Tia Sykes each had a hit for the Cardinals.

Central 15, St. Anne 0 (4 innings)

Rayven Perkins fanned eight and allowed one hit in a complete game to give the Comets a two-game sweep Saturday. Keira Donnelly went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Perkins had a pair of hits herself that totaled a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Alana Gray doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored twice. Audra Prairie had a hit and scored twice.

Jovi Kunsch had the Cardinals’ hit.

Herscher 6, Morris 1

The Tigers picked up their 20th win of the season Saturday morning. Addie Whitaker had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead the offensive charge. Allie Decman had a three-hit game as well, scored twice and drove in a run. Emma Powers scored twice. Zoey Fleischauer allowed an earned run on four hits in five innings before Annistin Hackley finished things off in the circle with a pair of scoreless innings.

Seneca 6, Herscher 3

A two-run top of the first gave the Tigers an early lead, but the Fightin’ Irish put together a four-run sixth inning for a late victory. Mary Kanak tripled, singled and drove in a run. Addie Whitaker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Emma Powers had two hits and scored. Allie Decman had an RBI double and scored twice. Zoey Fleischauer allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in three innings. Annistin Hackley was charged with four unearned runs on four hits in three innings.

Lemont 3, Beecher 0

The Bobcats were shut out for the first time since March 28 against Lemont ace Sage Mardjetko, who fanned 15 batters and allowed three hits in a shutout. Beecher’s Ava Lorenzatti went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and 13 strikeouts. Kylie Cook had a pair of hits and Emma Tiltges added a hit.

Dwight 9, Lexington 7

The Trojans scored at least two runs in each of the first three innings and broke a 7-7 tie with a pair more in the bottom of the sixth Saturday. Taylor Heath finished a double shy of the cycle and had three runs and RBIs apiece. Megan Livingston singled and scored three times apiece. Averi Jury went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Samantha Harsh singled, drove in a run and scored while Madi Ely had an RBI single and Sophie Buck singled and scored. Eli allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and eight strikeouts in five innings. Harsh allowed two hits and fanned a pair in two scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.

Wilmington 12, Rich Township 1 (5 innings)

The Wildcats scored in all four of their trips to the plate, including three crooked numbers, on their way to a nonconference victory. Eight different Wilmington players had a hit, including a two-hit, two-RBI day from Kaitlyn O’Donnell. Molly Southall had an RBI double and scored twice. Tannya Gross hit a two-run double and scored. Taylor Stefanic had an RBI single and scored twice while Alyssa Johnson and Giana Stahulak each had an RBI single and scored. Olivia Hansen allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out a dozen Raptors in a complete game win.

Wilmington 15, Rich Township 3 (5 innings)

An eight-run second inning propelled the Wildcats to a sweep Saturday. Molly Southall went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, four runs and an RBI. Kaitlyn O’Donnell had two hits and a walk that totaled four RBIs and a pair of runs. Olivia Hansen mashed a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in a pair. Raena DelAngel hit a two-run double and scored. Lexi Strohm singled twice, scored and drove in a pair. Strohm also pitched the first three innings and allowed an earned run on two hits and six strikeouts. Alyssa Johnson allowed two earned runs on two hits in two innings.

Trinity 12, DeMotte Christian 2 (5 Innings)

Kendall Jackson totaled a single, triple and three RBIs to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Kneiley Smith added a double and three RBIs. Elena Shold and Tori Wells collected two hits and one RBI apiece. Paige Brands had a single and two RBIs. Smith also claimed the win on the bump, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts over five innings.

BASEBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Beecher 5

G-SW earned a walk off win off a wild pitch to help best Beecher. Gabe McHugh led the Panthers with two singles, one double and two runs scored. Cale Halpin added two hits and four RBIs. Ryan Cacello chipped in two singles and two runs scored. Ethan Maxard picked up the win in 1/3 innings of relief after allowing zero hits and zero runs on four pitches. McHugh tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts.

Ethan Turney paced the Bobcats with two hits, including a solo home run. Zachary Gorcowski added two singles and two runs scored. AJ Snell went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Beecher 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 3

Trevor Stout recorded a walk off single to help Beecher split its doubleheader against G-SW. Nolen Lane tossed a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts to help claim the win on the rubber and lead the Bobcats. Zachary Gorcowski barreled a two-run home run. AJ Snell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Nathan Diachenko chipped in a single and a run scored.

Gabe McHugh paced the Panthers with one triple and a single. Ethan Maxard added two singles and Cale Halpin chipped in two RBIs.

Herscher 10, Rantoul 2

Jace Holt led the Tigers with a single and a double. Jarrett Wakey collected three singles and a run scored. Luke Richmond went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brock Wenzelman earned the in on the bump, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts over five innings of work.

Leroy 8, Watseka 7

Watseka scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to complete the come-from-behind victory against LeRoy. Brayden Ketchum paced the Warriors with three singles, three RBIs and one run scored. James Newell added a two-RBI single. Quinn Starkey contributed a single and a run scored.

Tolono Unity 14, Central 4 (5 Innings)

Caleb Meister paced the Comets with a double. Luke Shoven added a single, two drawn walks and two RBIs. Jayce Meier, Blake Chandler and Amarion Paxton each had a run scored.

Salt Fork 10, Central 9 (8 Innings)

Salt Fork walked off Central in the bottom of the eighth inning. Caleb Meister recorded a double and a solo home run to help pace the Comets at the plate. Blake Chandler and Gavin McKee each had RBI doubles. Amarion Paxton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Matthew Luhrsen chipped in two singles and a run scored.

DeMotte Christian 9, Trinity 0

Frederick Jefferson recorded a triple to help pace the Eagles’ offense. Ben Harpster had one double.

Tri-Valley 3, Reed-Custer 0

Joe Stellano recorded a single to help pace the Comets.

St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Reed-Custer 2 (5 Innings)

Cameron Smith paced the Comets with two singles and one RBI. Chris Goodwin added a double. Colin Esparza and Connor Esparz had one single apiece.