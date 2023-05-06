BASEBALL: BBCHS reclaims All-City with late rally against Kankakee

BRADLEY — Entering Friday’s All-City home meeting with Kankakee with an 11-8 record, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ baseball team has been on the cusp of a breakout season this year, but six losses by three runs or less — including three by one run — have kept the Boilermakers from breaking out this spring.

But in this year’s All-City contests, the Boilers have been just about as clutch as can be.

With ducks on the pond and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Andrew Schweigert roped a go-ahead two-run double off Kays ace Clay Gadbois before trotting back to the mound for the seventh inning — his fourth of the game — to seal a 4-3 win over the Kays.

The win also gave the Boilers (12-8) this year’s All-City championship after the Boilers defeated Bishop McNamara 6-2 in nine innings last month.

“All year we’ve had trouble getting the big hit in big situations,” Schweigert said. “I went up to the plate and said I had the obligation to my teammates to give it my best.

“I took a hack at that changeup inside and it jammed me a bit, but I got it through.”

The Kays (10-16) finished a mere four outs away from repeating as All-City champions after winning last year for the first time in more than 20 years, and although they saw a 3-1 sixth-inning lead turn into a gut-wrenching loss, head coach Tony Sykes still saw a winning attitude and mentality.

“They showed me what the coaching staff and I believe, that they have it in them,” Sykes said. “It’s just a matter of keeping focus, not letting nerves get to them, and just manning their position or stepping in the box and being comfortable doing their job.

“They’re not relying on how someone else did, how someone else played or how someone else looked, they’re just worried about doing their business.”

The visitors went about their business after falling in a 1-0 hole in the second when Boilers first baseman Tyler Wilson stole second, took third on a wild pitch on the same pitch, and then scored on a throwing error into third.

They quickly got the run back in the third on Jaden Hodges’ RBI groundout with the bases loaded and nobody out, but Boilers starter Spencer Boudreau escaped the inning without any further damage. After Schweigert was tabbed in the fourth, the Kays got their break in the fifth when Prude — a former Boiler who had already made a diving catch and leaping catch in right field — put his new school up against his old school with his two-run single that made it a 3-1 Kays game.

But the Boilers kept their heads down against Gadbois, a Trinity transfer who has developed into one of the most dominant area arms this season, and took advantage of the opportunity they got in the sixth.

Much like the four-run ninth inning the Boilers had in their win at McNamara in the first leg of All-City this season, it was nine-hole hitter Cody Freitas who got things started with a double to open the frame.

Caio Norimatsu, who had the go-ahead hit in the Mac game, traded places with Freitas the next at-bat after a single that saw Freitas score and Norimatsu take second on an error.

After retiring Vernon Malone and Wilson, Gadbois nearly got out of the sixth with the lead still in tact, but Schweigert turned on an inside changeup a sent it to the left field fence to send Norimatsu in to tie it and Offill home for the lead.

Gadbois forced a Max Mallindine groundout to end the sixth, but Schweigert retired the Kays in order in the seventh to seal the late-game victory.

As both his head coach and older brother, Boilers coach Brad Schweigert spends plenty of time around Andrew, almost as much time as Andrew spends working on his game.

“He’s my brother and I love him a lot and trust him a lot, but even if he wasn’t my brother, just seeing the time he puts in, waking up to lift at 6 a.m. and staying until 9:30 p.m. to hit, he’s a guy you just trust in big situations to get it done,” Brad Schweigert said of Andrew.

Brad Schweigert also credited both teams’ pitching for the primary reason behind the game’s closeness. Gadbois went the distance for the Kays, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and eight strikeouts. For the Boilers, Boudreau allowed an earned run on four hits and five walks in four innings before Andrew Schweigert earned the win after allowing two earned runs on a hit and two walks in three innings of relief.

“Spencer just has to calm down a bit sometimes and get his heart rate down, but once he settles in, he’s great,” Brad Schweigert said. “Andrew, he’s been our go-to guy late in the game because we know he’ll come in and pound the strike zone.

“We’ve trusted him all year and he’s gotten the job done for us.”

Meanwhile Gadbois only allowed a bunt single to Offill to lead of the fourth as far as hits go until that sixth inning and gave Sykes an All-City winning-worthy effort on the mound.

“Clay Gadbois is one of, if not the best pitcher in the area,” Sykes said. “If we can give him defensive support and some runs, that’s what he deserves.”

One of six starting position players back from a year ago, when the Boilers watched the Kays celebrate the All-City title, Andrew Schweigert said that while the winning moment didn’t come until towards the end, Friday’s game was one that had he and his teammates’ attention from the very beginning of the season.

“We lost All-City last year and that’s been in the back of my mind all offseason,” Andrew Schweigert said. “To come out here and finally do it is amazing.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schweigert had the Boilers’ lone two RBIs with his double. Prior to their three-hit sixth inning, an Offill bunt single was the only other Boilers hit.

Prude and another former Boilermaker, Trey Blanchette, each had two-hit games for the Kays. Blanchette also scored a run. Hodges drove in a run and scored.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Boilers will visit Andrew and the Kays will head to Thornwood.