ROUNDUP: Herscher girls soccer claim ICE title; BBCHS softball routes Stagg

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 8, Reed-Custer 0

Herscher’s (16-2) shutout win over the Comets helped the Tigers earn the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship with a perfect 7-0 ICE record. Macey Moore led the Tigers with a hat trick. Katelyn Borschnack added two goals and three assists. Hailey King contributed one goal and one assist. Gianni Jaime and Elise Kukuck had one goal apiece. Danica Woods grabbed two saves in net to earn the clean sheet.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Stagg 0

Lydia Hammond barreled two home runs and three RBIs to help lead the Boilermakers’ offense. Bella Pusateri added three singles. Suttyn Hop went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.

Natalie Johnson had a solo home run. Libby Spaulding picked up the win on the mound in a complete-game effort, surrendering zero runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts.

Coal City 17, Reed-Custer 0 (4 Innings)

Abby Gagliardo was unstoppable at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three home runs and eight RBIs to help lead the Coalers. Jadyn Shaw had two hits, including a solo home run. Khloe Picard contributed another solo home run. Mackenzie Henline went 4-for-4 with one RBI. Masyn Kuder claimed the shutout win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs over four innings of work.

Grace Cavanaugh recorded a single to help pace the Comets.

Grant Park 11, Momence 10

Brooke Veldhuizen recorded two singles, one double and three runs scored to help lead the Dragons. Grace Fick added three hits, including one double. Mekenna Spagnoli went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Mikaela Loshiavo earned the win in a complete-effort, giving up 13 hits and 10 runs (eight earned) with six walks and eight strikeouts.

Sydnee VanSwol went 2-for-5 with a triple and one RBI to help pace Momence. Lexi Hamann collected one double, one single, one RBI and two runs scored. Haylie Smart went 2-for-3 with four runs scored.

Watseka 22, Donovan 1 (4 Innings)

Brianna Denault went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Warriors with the sticks. Natalie Petersen added two hits and three RBIs. Becca Benoit had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Parsons claimed the win on the bump.

Lilly Anderson went 1-for-3 with a run scored to help pace the Wildcats. Makayla Dietrich and Paiton Lareau contributed one hit apiece.

Central 14, Iroquois West 6 (6 Innings)

Sydney Jemar collected one single, two doubles and one run scored to help lead the Comets at the plate. Audra Prairie added one triple and two RBIs. Rayven Perkins went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Prairie also claimed the win on the mound, allowing just four hits and zero runs with seven strikeouts over six innings of work.

Aubrey Wagner paced the Raiders with two hits, including one tripe. Amelia Scharp went 1-for-3.

Manteno 11, Peotone 0 (5 Innings)

Macy Iwanus went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Panthers. Jaz Manau added two doubles, one single and one RBI. Alyssa Dralle contributed two hits and two RBIs while also claiming the win on the mound after surrendering zero runs on two hits with three strikeouts over five innings of work.

Autumn Clay and Ashley Veltman had one single apiece to collectively pace the Blue Devils’ offense.

Kankakee 16, Thornton 0 (4 Innings)

Kylie Głogowski picked up the win on the mound to help lead the Kays. No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

Kankakee 19, Thornton 3 (4 Innings)

Kylee Cunningham earned the win on the rubber to help lead the Kays. No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

Lincoln-Way Central 3, Beecher 0

Beecher failed to record a single hit against L-WC. Ava Lorenzatti (12-2) suffered her second loss of the season on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs with two walks and 14 strikeouts over six innings.

BASEBALL

Coal City 7, Reed-Custer 4

Coal City improved to 14-8 and 10-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a three-run victory over the Comets. Kaelyn Natyshok smacked a two-run home run as well as a single to help lead the Coalers. Nolan Ness added one double, one single and two RBIs. Braden Reilly went 2-for-3 with two singles. Reilly also claimed the win on the bump in a complete-game effort, giving up nine hits and four runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.

Connor Esparza paced the Comets with three hits. Joe Bembenek and Cameron Smith had two hits apiece.

Manteno 9, Peotone 5

Ryan Young went 3-for-4 with a double and team-high three RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Wes Dwyer added single, double and two runs scored. Grant DeRose went 1-for-4 with a single, two drawn walks and three runs scored.

Hunter Becker paced the Blue Devils with three singles, one RBI and one run scored. Colin Emsweller went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Dylan Sroka, Joe Hasse and Ruben Velasco each had one double.

Kankakee 16, Thornton 1 (4 Innings)

Trey Blanchette went 2-for-2 with a homer and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Kays. Jaeden Harris added two hits and three runs scored. Lucas Hebert had two hits and two RBIs. Jayden Villagomez picked up the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering one hit and one run with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Watseka 13, Cissna Park 8

Aidan Morris drove in six runs off two doubles and one single to help lead the Warriors with the sticks. Austin Morris went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored. James Newell had a double, single and three runs scored. Myles Lynch earned the win on the mound, surrendering five runs (two earned) on four hits with five walks and seven strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work.

Ryan King went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to pace the Timberwolves. Gavin Spitz added an RBI double and Colson Carley went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Central 9, Dwight 1

Caleb Meister led the Comets with three singles, one RBI and one run scored. Gavin McKee added three singles. Amarion Paxton contributed three singles, three RBIs and one run scored. Blake Chandler had three singles and two runs scored. Luke Shoven tossed four scoreless innings, giving up zero hits and one walk with four strikeouts to help claim the win on the bump.

Owen Dunlap paced the Trojans with a single and a run scored. Joey Starks chipped in a single.

St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Milford 1

Sawyer Laffoon paced the Bearcats with a single and a run scored. Payton Harwood chipped in an RBI and Gavin Schunke had a single.

TRACK AND FIELD

Southland Athletic Conference Meet

Kankakee’s girls track and field team competed in the seven-team SAC meet at Thornton Township. The Kays won the SAC title with a first-place finish of 132 team points.

Naomi Bey-Osborne swept the 200-meter (25.69 s) and 400-meter (58.38 s) dashes to help lead the Kays. Nevaeh Lowe added a victory in the 100-meter (12.70 s). Nikkel Johnson contributed a first-place finish in shot put (12.02 m). Na’Kyrah Cooks won the long jump (5.68 m). Saniyah Simington, Trinity Noble, Bey-Osborne and Lowe finished first overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (48.20 s). Aniya Lewis, Lowe, Noble and Simington claimed first place in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:44.44). Bey-Osborne, Lewis, Lowe and Simington also chipped in a victory in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:09.42).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Sandburg 2, Bishop McNamara 0

Bishop McNamara (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season with a 5-25, 18-25 loss to Sandburg. Nick Andrews paced the Irish with six assists and four digs. Carter Levesque added 17 digs and two kills. Nikolas Acevedo had 13 digs, one kill and an assist.