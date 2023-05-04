BASEBALL: McNamara's Fuerst walks off Herscher to help secure third win in a row

KANKAKEE — Clutch hitting and early deficits have hindered Bishop McNamara’s success all season, but on Wednesday evening against Herscher neither were a factor in the Fightin’ Irish’s ability to secure a walk off victory in front of their home crowd.

Trailing 4-0 immediately through the top half of the opening frame before extending its deficit to 5-0 after the Tigers tacked on another run in the top of the third, Bishop McNamara went on to score six-straight unanswered runs, including two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help claim a 6-5 come-from-behind win.

“The story of our year has been having a hard time moving runners and leaving guys on base,” Fightin’ Irish head coach Kurt Quick said. “We were hoping to break through and tonight was a good night to break through against Herscher High School.”

The comeback victory against the Tigers came from the hands of the bottom half of Bishop McNamara’s lineup. After Callaghan O’Connor grounded out to shortstop to open the bottom of the seventh, Jay Shires and Michael O’Connor secured back-to-back singles to give a pair of runners on first and second with one out. Feeling the momentum shifting towards the home team coach Quick opted to use a pinch hitter in Drake Smith, who smacked a RBI single to tie the game at 5-5 before Taylor Fuerst barreled a walk-off RBI single up the middle to help secure the one-run win.

“It felt great to come up clutch for my team, knowing it’s against a big rival in Herscher,” Fuerst said. “All that work we put in the offseason came out in this game and so it just feels great to be able to produce for the team.”

As clutch as Fuerst was at the plate, he was just as huge on the bump coming into relief action after Fightin’ Irish starting pitcher Mason McCue surrendered five earned runs on five hits, two walks and one hit batter over the first three innings.

Fuerst fired four scoreless innings with zero hits and three walks with three strikeouts, which allowed Bishop McNamara to slowly creep its way back into things after scoring two runs in the third, one in the fifth and sixth innings and the eventual two runs needed to secure the walk off victory in the final inning.

“We gave up a few runs in the first inning, but I feel like we responded very well as a team,” Fuerst said. “McCue dialed it in over his last two innings of work and then I finished it off, and so it was a great win for us.”

As for the Tigers, the heartbreaking loss couldn’t have come at a worse time, given how its week started with a 10-0 shutout loss on Monday against Streator and then another 17-1 loss to the same Bulldogs team on Tuesday.

“This is like the fourth or fifth time we’ve been walked off this year,” Herscher head coach Eric Regez said. “Just give them [McNamara] credit, they’ve got a great team and they are solid at every position.”

Going into its final six games of the regular season while riding a current three-game win streak Bishop McNamara believes it’s finally turning the tide and peaking at the right time as its gets ready to gear up for the postseason, which starts later this month.

“Its good getting three wins in a row,” Quick said. “The kids need the confidence coming off that [7-1 loss to Kankakee last Friday]...hopefully this helps us turn the corner and we get a little momentum going into the regionals.

“We are looking to peak at the right time.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Dominic Panozzo went 2-for-4 with a double and team-high three RBIs to help lead the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Michael O’Connor and Shires each added two hits and one run scored. McCue went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Fuerst had the game-winning RBI single and tossed four scoreless innings in relief action. Smith chipped in a game-tying RBI single as a pinch hitter.

Jace Holt helped pace the Tigers with a two-RBI double. Paul Azzarelli added another RBI double. Tanner Jones went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Freshman Cam Baker tossed a complete game, allowing 14 hits and six earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts in a loss on the rubber.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (11-13) will travel to Wheaton Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Herscher (13-16) will head to Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley at the same time on Friday.