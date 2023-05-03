BASEBALL: Manteno earns baseball, softball home wins over conference rival Peotone

MANTENO — For a brief moment, the thought began to creep in on both sides that Peotone’s baseball team just might complete its late-game comeback at Manteno on Tuesday.

Then, Ryan Young had something to say about it.

After a four-run sixth inning from the Blue Devils that cut their deficit from 7-0 to 7-4, the Blue Devils plated another run in the seventh and even sent the eventual go-ahead run to the plate before Young was summoned to close out the game with a three-pitch strikeout of Michael O’Connor to preserve a 7-5 Panthers victory.

The win improved the Panthers to 15-5 and 6-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The Blue Devils, who entered Tuesday as winners of two of their last three games, fell to 2-15 (1-10).

“Ryan’s got four saves this year for us where he’s come in and worked,” Panthers coach Matt Beckner said of his trusty reliever. “The beautiful thing is he can work four, five or six innings if need be but also is a kid who can come in a situation where you need a big out and throw three strikes like he did today.”

The Panthers drew first blood with a four-run second inning, with just one of those runs coming home after reaching base on a hit. Jeremiah Renchen singled to open the inning before Young reached on a dropped third strike and Sevin Keigher to load the bases with nobody out. The Panthers got their runs on a fielder’s choice, two passed balls and a Josh Crane sacrifice fly.

They followed that up in the third with three more runs in an inning in which they had one hit, a Young RBI single that scored Wes Dwyer, who drew the first of two walks to open the inning. Renchen also walked and scored on a Keigher fielder’s choice before Gannon Adamson’s RBI groundout scored Keigher to make it a 7-0 lead through three innings.

Beckner credited his team’s approach at the plate for their ability to get runs on the board, something he’s seen improvement in through the season.

“I thought we did a good job of battling, fouling pitches off until we got a pitch we could handle,” Beckner said. “Wes had a really good at-bat where he fouled a few down the line and drew a walk, and we’re looking for our guys to make those adjustments to battle until they get what they can hit or draw a walk.”

But the Blue Devils kept at it and eventually clawed back into the game in the late stages. Noah Cuthbertson singled to open the sixth before Joe Hasse and Jacob Eahart drew walks that sandwiched a Velasco pop out to load the bases with one out. O’Connor was hit by a pitch to bring in Cuthbertson before Hasse scored on an error. Adamson got a Michael Bettenhausen strikeout, but the Blue Devils were able to poke another pair across on back-to-back singles from Josh Barta and Marquise Walton to make it a three-run game through six.

With two-thirds of their starting lineup either sophomores or juniors, Blue Devils coach Keith Coppens said the Peotone lineup is starting to come around at the dish, something that was evidenced late in Tuesday’s game.

“They’re just finding their stride in varsity baseball,” Coppens said. “We’re in a tough conference with a lot of tough pitching, and it’s finally starting to come together for them a little more.”

The Blue Devils made things even more interesting in the seventh with a brief two-out rally. Velasco and Eahart smacked back-to-back singles off Adamson to bring O’Connor to the plate and Young to the mound, where the lanky lefty fired three-straight fastballs past him to seal the Manteno win.

But as a team with legitimate conference championship hopes as one of four teams separated by two games at the top of the conference, Beckner wanted his team to be aware of how tight the margins are in ICE play, as seen by the team at the bottom of the conference giving them all they could handle.

“That’s something we preach to our guys, understanding the competitiveness in our conference,” Beckner said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re first or eighth, it can be any given day.

“Everyone has good arms and good bats, and if you don’t play good baseball, you’re gonna lose.”

With the improved play the Blue Devils have seen of late, highlighted by Hasse shining at the dish and in the hole at short, Coppens knows his team has certainly been playing much better than a last-place team as well.

“The bats have started to come around,” Coppens said. “Hasse has been great and had three home runs last week. … He’s anchored us for a little while and has been great all year.

“Last week, we got two out of three and brought some momentum into today, we just couldn’t finish up.”

<strong>Panthers’ Peterson shines in pitcher’s duel</strong>

With Alyssa Dralle and Macy Iwanus at the top of the rotation, few area softball teams boast the pitching prominence Manteno has.

And if Ava Peterson continues to pitch the way she did Tuesday, that depth is only going to be scarier for the Panthers’ competition.

Peterson hurled a gem in Tuesday’s conference clash, tossing a three-hit shutout to go along with eight strikeouts in a 5-0 Manteno victory.

The win was the ninth in a row for the Panthers, who improved to 16-6 (9-2) and are a much different team than they were in the four-game losing streak that precluded the past nine games. The Blue Devils now sit at 9-9 (3-8).

“Ava is a sophomore and learning how to pitch, which is important,” Panthers coach Josh Carlile said. “Then we have Alyssa, who’s battle-tested and has thrown a lot of innings and we have Macy, who can come in and throw that left-handed spinner.

“It’s nice to have those options and they all throw it differently, so if a team gets on one of them, we can throw in another.”

The Panthers didn’t need to trot out anyone other than Peterson on Tuesday though, as the right-handed sophomore allowed just a first-inning leadoff single from Klawitter, a third-inning single from Mackenzie Strough and a seventh-inning single off the bat of Autumn Clay.

With an arm like Klawitter’s in the circle for their own side, Peotone coach Steve Strough knows his offense doesn’t have to go crazy on any given day, and they showed glimpses of some good hitting Tuesday but just couldn’t put anything together against Peterson.

“We have innings where we put the ball in play and make some things happen, and earlier in the game we hit the ball hard right at people,” Strough said. “We feel offensively if we can push three or four runs across, we’ve got a chance with Sophie out there.”

Klawitter was solid in the circle as well, changing speeds and pitches well enough to keep Manteno off-balance for much of the game and allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits in six innings. But in the third, the Panthers were able to break free for three runs, highlighted by a Peterson two-run single that was followed up by a Jaz Minau RBI double.

“We were able to put some small-ball down a bit,” Carlile said. “Our girls are comfortable in different situations, can get the long-ball or small-ball going, and they just executed today.”

Since a week during which they dropped a pair of games to ICE leaders Coal City before losses to state-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor and Morris, the Panthers have outscored their past nine opponents by a 103-25 margin on their winning streak.

“The girls have built from that and taken it as a challenge to show we can compete with everybody, and they’ve done that since then,” Carlile said. “... The girls are excited, and that’s what we like. The girls are competitive and know that that’s what makes them better.”

The Blue Devils are seeing improvement as well, as evidenced by five-game winning streak they brought to Manteno on Tuesday, highlighted by a 2-1 walk-off win against area power Bishop McNamara last week. And while they might have been slightly derailed by the Panthers on Tuesday, Strough sees the proof in the pudding with how much better his young team has gotten as of late.

“We’re pretty young and have gotten a lot of experience this year,” Strough said. “Sophie keeps us in some games and if we can find some ways to score runs and avoid defensive breakdowns, it gives us a chance to compete with some of the top teams in the area.

“And there’s some pretty good teams in the area.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After the conclusion of the two-game series’ Wednesday, all teams will be back in action Thursday. The Manteno baseball team visits Reed-Custer and the softball team will head to Joliet Catholic and Peotone will host Beecher in both sports, all at 4:30 p.m.

Renchen singled, stole a base and scored two runs for the Panthers. Adamson had a pair of RBIs and allowed an unearned run on four hits in 1 1/3 relief innings. Young had a hit, a run and an RBI. Dwyer threw three no-hit innings and struck out seven in the start on the mound for the Panthers and also scored a run.

Colin Emsweller singled twice, scored and drove in a run for Peotone. Eaheart and Cuthbertson each singled and scored, and Walton had an RBI single. O'Connor scored a run and drove a run in.

Peterson allowed three hits, a walk and struck out eight in her shutout. She also added two hits, two RBIs and scored. Manau singled, doubled and drove in a run. Lily Bivona and Ava Pequette each singled and scored.

Klawitter, Mackenzie Strough and Clay had the three Peotone hits, and Strough also drew a walk. Klawitter allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and five strikeouts in a complete game.