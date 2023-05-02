ROUNDUP: Boilers boys water polo wins senior night; Mac boys volleyball stays unbeaten

BOYS WATER POLO

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Bremen 7

The Boilermakers earned a two-goal win on senior night. No individual stats were available.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Chicago Christian 0

The Fightin’ Irish claimed a 25-22, 25-22, straight-set victory over Chicago Christian to remain undefeated (4-0) on the season. Carter Levesque led McNamara with seven kills, six digs and five points. Nikolas Acevedo added nine digs and nine points. Evan Rauwolf had six kills and Nick Andrews contributed 16 assists and five digs.

SOFTBALL

Herscher 3, Streator 1

Herscher improved to 16-4 overall with a two-run win over the Bulldogs. Addie Whitaker led the Tigers with two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Emma Powers and Allie Decman each added a single and a run scored. Zoey Fleischauer claimed the win, giving up six hits and one run with six strikeouts and one walk over six innings of work. Annistin Hackley claimed the save, tossing one scoreless inning.