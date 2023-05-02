ROUNDUP: Beecher sweeps RVC track and field meets; Mac boys volleyball stays unbeaten

TRACK AND FIELD

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher, Central, Momence, St. Anne and Tri-Point boys and girls track and field teams competed in a six-team RVC battle at Central.

Beecher won the girls side with a first-place finish of 123 team points, followed by Tri-Point in second place with 112, Central in third place (108), Momence in fifth place (40) and St. Anne in sixth (18).

Sydney Bonham swept the 800-meter (2:36.3) and 1600-meter (2:36.3) to lead the Bobcats. Trinity Bonham added a win in the 400-meter dash (1:04.5). Aaralyn Martinez claimed first overall in the 3200-meter (12:51.2). Samantha Kain contributed a victory in the 300-meter hurdles (55 s). Lanaya Kellum, Kain, Sydney Bonham and Trinity Bonham picked up a win in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:35.5), and Mia Chavez, Allison Sadus, Sydney Bonham and Martinez chipped in a win in the 4-by-800-meter relay (12:13.8).

Kasi Hughes won the shot put (8.81 m) to help lead the Chargers. Adriana Hummel added a first-place finish in the long jump (4.43 m).

Emilee Bernard led the Comets with a first-place finish in the high jump (1.37 m). Allison Girard, Alexis Hall, Jenna Bowers and Eriannah Martinez placed first in the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:02.9).

Endya Hayes led Momence with a first-place finish in the 100-meter (13.5 s) dash. Charlotte Seintsch, Vaneza Ortiz, Zy’ier Bey-Fortinberry and Hayes added a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (57.5 s).

Dakota Parr helped pace the Cardinals with a second-place finish in the 1600-meter (6:28) distance run.

Beecher also claimed first overall on the boys side with 138 team points. St. Anne earned second overall with 97 points, which was five more points than third-place finisher Momence. Tri-Point outscored Central 74-73.5 to edge the Comets for fifth place.

Hayden Kettmann swept discus (34.87 m) and shot put (13.29 m) to lead the Bobcats. Ryan Gayton added a first-place finish in the 1600-meter (4:53.20). Ashton Kraus, Carl Webb, Bradley Greer and Damiano Cassanelli won the 4-by-800-meter relay (10:10). Gavin Smith, Rayford Brown, Kraus and Webb chipped in a victory in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:52.90).

Reece Curtis swept the 100-meter (11 s), 200-meter (22.4 s), 400-meter (55.7 s) and long jump (5.62 m) events to help lead the Cardinals. Jalen White, Elijah Gibbs, Aden Pinson and Jaqorri Wyatt added a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (55.1 s).

Robert Rogers swept the 110-meter hurdles (17.2 s) and 300-meter hurdles (45.4 s) to help lead Momence. Jevon Sneed claimed first place in the triple jump (10.65 m). Terence Autman, Tyrelle Autman, Miguel Fonseca and Marchello Draine chipped in a win in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:40.3).

Aiden Pelehowski led the Chargers with a first-place finish in the 800-meter (2:17.9). Mihreteab Gilleland won the 3200-meter (11:16.3).

Johnathan Randles led the Comets with a first-place finish in the high jump (1.65 m).

Boys volleyball

Bishop McNamara 2, Trinity 1

Bishop McNamara edged Trinity in comeback fashion, winning 16-25, 25-15, 25-14 to win a third-set tiebreaker. Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with 18 points, seven kills and 30 digs. Nick Andrews added 23 assists and 18 digs. Eamon O’Brien recorded nine points, 11 kills and 14 digs. Evan Rauwolf had 12 kills and seven blocks.

No individual stats were available for the Eagles.

High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 6, Westmont 5 (5 innings)

Jackson Provost went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to help lead the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Taylor Fuerst added a two-RBI double. Callaghan O’Connor went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Michael O’Connor earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Bishop McNamara 1, Westmont 0 (5 Innings)

Callaghan O’Connor led the Fightin’ Irish with an RBI single. Taylor Fuerst added a single and a run scored. O’Connor also claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and zero runs with five strikeouts in a complete game.

Reed-Custer 3, Coal City 0

Reed-Custer improved to 18-4 overall with a three-run victory against the Coalers. Jake McPherson fired a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to earn the win and lead the Comets. Colin Esparza had two hits, and teammates Cole Goodwin and Brady Tyree chipped in one hit apiece.

Jim Feeney, Braiden Young and Derek Carlson had one hit apiece to collectively pace the Coalers at the plate.

Wilmington 8, Lisle 0

Cade McCubbin collected three singles and two RBIs to help lead the Wildcats. Kyle Farrell added two singles and two runs scored. Joey Cortese had an RBI single. Lucas Rink tossed all seven innings, giving up five hits and zero runs with one walk and seven strikeouts to help claim the win on the rubber.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Illinois Lutheran 2

Gabe McHugh went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to help lead the Panthers’ offense. Cale Halpin added an RBI double. Nathan States recorded the win on the mound, surrendering one run on five hits with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais suffered a walk-off defeat to Homewood-Flossmoor. The Boilermakers failed to record a single hit. Cody Freitas tossed six innings, giving up two hits and one earned run with four walks and five strikeouts in a loss on the mound.

Streator 17, Herscher 1 (6 Innings)

Hayden Johnson paced the Tigers with a double. Jarrett Wakey added a single and a run scored. Luke Richmond had a single.

Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Milford 0

Sawyer Laffoon recorded a double to help pace the Bearcats offensively. Owen Halpin chipped in a single.

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 11, Streator 6

Emma Powers went 4-for-4 with three runs scored to help lead the Tigers’ offense. Addie Whitaker added three hits and four RBIs. Zoey Fleischauer collected two hits, including a home run to help tally three RBIs. Kayna Nelson chipped in a solo home run. Annistin Hackley picked up the win on the mound, allowing four hits and six runs (three earned) with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 0

Coal City improved to 22-6 and 11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a shutout win against the Comets. Kerigan Copes barreled a two-run homer to help lead the Coalers. Khloe Picard added three hits and three RBIs. Jadyn Shaw went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the bump, surrendering one hit and zero runs with four strikeouts in four innings of work.

Mya Beard and Grace Cavanaugh had one single apiece to collectively pace the Comets with the sticks.

Central 15, Donovan 3 (5 Innings)

Audra Prairie drove in six runs off three hits, including a double to help lead the Comets at the plate. Anna Winkel added two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Rayven Perkins went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Sydney Jemar earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs with five strikeouts and six walks in five innings of work.

Hannah Hoffman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help pace the Wildcats. Laylah Lou Walters and Paiton Lareau had one single each.

Dwight 4, Henry-Senachwine 2

Dwight improved its record to 14-5 with a two-run victory. Averi Jury collected two hits and two RBIs to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Erin Anderson and Samantha Harsh each had singles. Taylor Heath contributed a double and two RBIs. Madi Ely claimed the win in a complete-game effort, giving up three hits and two runs (one earned) with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

Wilmington 19, Lisle 1 (4 Innings)

Molly Southhall barreled two home runs to help total three RBIs and lead the Wildcats past the Lions. Olivia Hansen added three hits, including a homer to help tally two RBIs and three runs scored. Taylor Stefancic went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Hansen also fired two scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 9, St. Edward 0

Ellen Ehrman, Ella Langellier and Ava Brockell each had two goals apiece to collectively lead the Fightin’ Irish. Sherlyn Perez and Camille Kuntz had one goal apiece. Ehrman also chipped in a team-high three assists.

Wilmington 3, Manteno 0

Alexa Clark led the Wildcats with a team-high two goals. Alaina Clark added one goal and two assists. Milli Williams grabbed six saves in net.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Streator 1, Coal City 0

Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger hauled in six saves behind the net to help pace the Coalers.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KCC 8, Moraine Valley 4

Jaelyn Wiers went 3-for-4 with three runs scored to help lead the Cavaliers. Mikayla Smith added a single, double and a run scored. Paxtyn Hicks went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Tori Budde had two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Emily Jezowski chipped in a two-RBI double. Koralie Morin tossed a complete game, allowing six hits and four runs (three earned) with nine strikeouts to help claim the win on the bump.

KCC 13, Moraine Valley 5

Kaitlynn Heale smacked three hits, including two home runs, to total a team-high four RBIs and lead the Cavaliers with the sticks. Estelle Audette went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jaelyn Wiers collected three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Kaitlynn Heale claimed the win on the mound, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in a complete-game effort.