ROUNDUP: Area track and field talent shines at Herscher Invite; Boilers, Kays take girls teams to Urbana

(Friday)

TRACK AND FIELD

Herscher Invite

Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Coal City, Central, Dwight, Herscher, Iroquois West, Manteno, Momence, Peotone, Reed-Custer, St. Anne, Tri-Point, Watseka and Wilmington got together for one of the area’s most crowded meets of the season in Herscher Friday.

Sandwich placed first overall on the girls side with 76 team points, followed by Watseka in second (63 points) and Beecher in third (50). Iroquois West earned fourth-place (47) while Herscher (40) claimed fifth-place. McNamara (34) tied for sixth with Prairie Central. Central earned eighth (27), followed by Wilmington (26), Coal City (24), Tri-Point (23), Manteno (22), Dwight (19), Reed-Custer (18), St. Anne (12), Momence (10) and Peotone (2).

Haven Meyer, Cara Petersen, Maggie Dickte and Haven Maple claimed first overall in the 4-by-100-meter relay (54.08 s) to help lead the Warriors. Mia Korhonen, Maple, Meyer and Petersen also added a victory in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:56.12). Maple chipped in a first-place win in the triple jump (9.20 m).

Trinity Bonham won the 200-meter (28.42 s) to help lead the Bobcats. Sydney Bonham added a victory in the 800-meter (2:28.40).

Vivien Griffin swept the 100-meter (13.62 s) and long jump (4.61 m) to help lead the Raiders.

Fay Houberg paced the Tigers with a second-place finish in the pole vault (2.44 m).

Evita Martinez finished second overall in the 800-meter (2:30.50) and 1600-meter (5:33.28) races to help pace the Fightin’ Irish.

Gabby Hoogstrat, Riley Behrends, Emily Gutierrez and Jenna Bowers claimed second place in the 4-by-800-meter relay (12:29.35) to help pace Central.

Chloe Proffitt led the Wildcats with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter (12:08.54) distance race.

Evelyn Wills won the high jump (1.47 m) to help lead the Coalers.

Kasi Hughes, Alli Schuette, Maddie McNeil and Adriana Hummel earned third overall in the 4-by-200-meter relay (2:01.10) to help pace the Chargers.

Sara Schmidt led the Panthers with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (52.69 s).

Isabella Bunting paced the Trojans with a second-place finish in discus (29.46 m).

Zoe Hassett won the 400-meter (1:03.22) to help lead Reed-Custer.

Jovi Kunsch placed third overall in the 200-meter (28.99 s) and long jump (4.05 m) competitions to help pace the Cardinals.

Charlotte Seintsch, Vaneza Ortiz, Zy’ier Bey-Fortinberry and Endya Hays claimed second place in the 4-by-100-meter relay (54.71 s) to help pace Momence.

Celeste Richards paced the Blue Devils with a fifth-place finish in the 1600-meter (5:39.65).

Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Central, Coal City, Dwight, Herscher, Iroquois West, Manteno, Momence, Peotone, Reed-Custer, St. Anne, Tri-Point, Wilmington and Watseka’s boys track and field teams also competed in a 17-team meet at Herscher.

Sandwich also won the boys side with a first-place team score of 106.5 points, which was 14.5 points more than second-place finisher Praire Central. Herscher claimed third overall with 57.5 points to lead the area, followed by Watseka (41), St. Anne (40), Iroquois West (37), Reed-Custer (30), Coal City (28.5), Bishop McNamara (28), Manteno (23), Wilmington (16.5), Central (14), Momence (12), Peotone (12), Beecher (11), Tri-Point (7) and Dwight (3).

Thomas Morgan earned first place in the high hump (1.83 m) to help lead the Tigers. Travis Jones added a win in discus (47.90 m).

Drew McTaggart paced the Warriors with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter (10:30.92).

Reece Curtis swept the long jump (5.56 m), 100-meter (10.96 s), 200-meter (22.29 s) and 400-meter dashes (51.08 s) to help lead the Cardinals.

Bryson Grant led the Raiders with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter (4:29.29) distance run.

Danny Kuban led Reed-Custer with a first-place finish in the pole vault (3.51 m).

Collin Dames earned first overall in shot put (13.34 m) to help lead the Coalers.

Carter Heinrich claimed first-place in the 800-meter (2:06.32) to help lead the Fightin’ Irish.

Ethan Godsey won the triple jump (11.93 m) to help lead the Panthers.

Reid Waldon, Cody Prindiville, Decklan Proffitt and Billy Moore finished second overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:41.75) to help pace the Wildcats.

Brayden Morris finished second in the 200-meter (23.60 s) to help pace Central.

Terence Autman, Tyrelle Autman, Andre Hampton and Marchello Draine claimed third-place in the 4-by-100-meter relay (46.25 s) to help pace Momence.

Jahvonne Rolle finished second overall in discus (42.21 m) to help pace the Blue Devils.

Hayden Kettman earned second-place in shot put (12.96 m) to help pace the Bobcats.

Nate Smith, Spencer Moreno, Franky Barriga, Aiden Pelehowski paced the Chargers with a fifth-place finish in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:38.27).

Tristan Chambers paced the Trojans with a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter (2:11.21).

Urbana Girls Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ and Kankakee’s girls track and field teams competed in a 15-team meet at Urbana. The Kays finished third overall with 83 team points, which was 24 points off first-place finisher Champaign Central. The Boilermakers earned seventh overall with 51 team points.

Naomi Bey-Osborne placed first overall in the 400-meter (57.07 s) to help lead Kankakee. Saniyah Simington, Nevaeh Lowe, Trinity Noble and Bey-Osborne added a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (47.97 s). DaMariana Toole, Lowe, Noble and Simington also won the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:44.30). Nikkel Johnson chipped in a first-place finish in discus (33.40 m).

Nevaeh Watson, Terah Coiley, Jeri Terrel-McCullum and Lundynn Carrell paced the Boilermakers with a second-place finish in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:45.23).

SOFTBALL

Peotone 14, Horizon Science 3 (5 Innings)

Ashley Veltman drove in four runs off two hits, including a home run to help lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Sophie Klawitter went 2-fro-2 with an RBI. Caelan Farmer chipped in two hits and a run scored. Mackenzie Strough claimed the win on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Watseka 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2

Brianna Denault recorded two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Warriors. Becca Benoit added two hits and two RBIs. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sarah Parsons claimed the win on the mound.

Morris 8, Dwight 6

Averi Jury totaled two doubles, one single and three RBIs to help pace the Trojans in defeat. Megan Livingston added three singles and one RBI. Taylor Heath had a single and two RBIs.

Armstrong 17, Iroquois West 3 (5 Innings)

Amelia Scharp went 2-for-2 with an RBI to help pace the Raiders. Jessye Rodriguez had a two-RBI triple. Aubrey Wagner, Abby Kraft and Jersey Fowler had one hit apiece.

BASEBALL

Manteno 10, Beecher 4

Sevin Keigher went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Panthers with the sticks. Josh Crane added two singles and a run scored. Wes Dwyer earned the win on the bump, allowing one hit and one unearned run with five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings of work.

Żak Gorcowski helped pace the Bobcats with two hits and one run scored. Nathan Diachenko chipped in a three-RBI triple.

Peotone 13, Horizon Science 8

Joe Hasse barreled two home runs and one double to help tally three RBIs and lead the Blue Devils to victory. Josh Barta added a solo home run. Michael O’Connor recorded a triple and an RBI. Jacob Eaheart picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits with five strikeouts over three innings of work.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6, Watseka 2

Hagen Hoy went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Warriors’ offense. Aidan Morris contributed one singe.

(Saturday)

BASEBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Oak Forest 2

Thomas Offill went 3-for-4 with three singles to help lead the Boilermakers with the sticks. Tyler Wilson added two hits and one RBI. Cody Freitas went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Anthony Schweigert picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits and two runs over 2 1/3 innings of work.

Reed-Custer 10, Oakwood 0 (5 Innings)

Reed-Custer improved to 17-5 with a 10-run win over Oakwood. Kyle Fordonski fired a one-hitter on just 37 pitches to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson, Colin Esparza, Joe Bembenek, Cameron Smith and Wes Shats had one hit apiece.

Reed-Custer 5, Oakwood 4

Jake McPherson had a two-RBI single to help Reed-Custer walk off Oakwood. Cameron Smith added a two-RBI double. Joe Bembenek had a single and one run scored. Ethan Slager claimed the win in relief action, allowing two hits and one run over two innings of work.

Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Grace Christian 5

Gardner-South Wilmington improved to 8-8 on the season with a 11-run win over the Crusaders. Gabe McHugh led the Panthers with a home run, two drawn walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Dane Halpin drove in three runs off a single and a home run. Bennett Grant went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Ethan Maxard earned the win, surrendering one hit and zero runs with four strikeouts over two innings of work.

Evan Marshall paced the Crusaders with an RBI double. Logan Erickson added one double, one RBI and a run scored. Caleb Dandurand went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Grant Park 17, Iroquois West 1 (5 Innings)

Cade Lacer and Cole Overbeek each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to collectively lead the Dragons. Evan Suprenant went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Suprenant also claimed the win in a complete-game effort, allowing one unearned run and zero hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Collin Tilstra and Rylan Pheifer each had one single to collectively pace the Raiders.

Lincoln-Way Central 8, Wilmington 4

Ryan Kettman recorded a single and a triple to help pace the Wildcats. Kyle Farrell had a single and an RBI. Reid Juster chipped in one double.

SOFTBALL

Coal City 7, Bishop McNamara 1

Abby Gagliardo led the Coalers with three hits, including a home run to help total three RBIs. Makenzie Henline added two hits and two runs scored. Jadyn Shaw collected a single and a solo home run. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the mound, surrendering one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Taegan McCue paced the Fightin’ Irish with two singles. Natalie Prairie had a single and a run scored.

Reed-Custer 8, Momence 0

Halie LaGrange led the Comets with three hits, including two triples. Sydnee Billingsley went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Mya Beard smacked a solo home run as well as one double. Addison Brown earned the win in a complete-game effort, giving up one hit with 16 strikeouts.

Haylie Smart had a triple to help pace Momence at the plate.

Trinity 17, Victory Christian 5 (5 Innings)

Trinity’s Kneiley Smith broke the previous school record of 154 strikeouts after surrendering five runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort to help claim the win on the mound and lead the Eagles. Calliegh Moody went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Elena Shold had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kierstin Moody chipped in three hits, one RBI and three runs scored.

Trinity 19, Victory Christian 2 (4 Innings)

Kendall Jackson went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to help lead the Eagles. Tori Wells added three hits and four RBIs. Kneiley Smith claimed the win, allowing three hits and two runs with seven strikeouts over four innings of work.

Peotone 6, Chicago Christian 2

Ashley Veltman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Mackenzie Strough added two hits and two RBIs. Sophie Klawitter claimed the win on the mound, giving up two hits and two unearned runs with 15 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KCC 9, Highland 8

Emily Jezowski went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored to help lead the Cavaliers. Paxtyn Hicks added two singles and two RBIs. Mikayla Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and team-high three RBIs. Koralie Morin earned the win in relief action, allowing zero hits and zero runs over 2/3 innings of work.

KCC 6, Highland 5

Paxtyn Hicks went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers’ offense. Estelle Audette added two hits and two runs scored. Mikayla Smith had two hits, including a home run to help tally two RBIs and two runs scored. Koralie Morin picked up the win in a complete-game effort, giving up 10 hits and five runs (three earned) with eight strikeouts.