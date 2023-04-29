Longtime KCC baseball coach Post made memories, young men on road to wins milestone

Some baseball coaches are all about the vagabond life, hopping from job to job.

Todd Post is not that guy.

His roots in the Kankakee area are deep and aren’t going to be pulled up. Family is more important than chasing any dream of a job in Division I or the pros. His family and his wife Julianne’s family are nearby, and staying close to them has meant more than anything.

That’s how a guy gets to win 900 games at one school, as Post did last weekend. In his 22nd and final season leading the Cavaliers, Post was 902-410-8 through Thursday.

That’s a big number and a big highlight, as were the 2017 NJCAA Division II national title KCC won, the four other trips to the World Series and the seven Region IV championships.

But it’s telling that maybe Post’s biggest thrill was coaching his son Dylan during the 2017 and ‘18 seasons. And that his thoughts about the milestone win circle back to the guys on the field.

“The credit is to all the players over the years,” Post said. “Your program is only as good as your players.

“They’re the ones on the field, catching the baseball, making the pitches, running the bases.”

As proud as he is of what those players have done between the lines though, Post is just as fulfilled by what they’ve done in their post-baseball lives. He saw his first Cavalier that he coached don a Major League Baseball uniform when Dylan Dodd — one of the leaders of that 2017 team — made the Atlanta Braves starting rotation out of spring training. But aside from Dodd, former Cavaliers are teachers, coaches, chemical engineers — the list goes on.

“It’s the relationships and memories (that matter),” Post said. “Hopefully we taught them some baseball along the way, but we also taught some life lessons.”

Post came to KCC in 1994 and was an assistant for seven seasons before taking over as head coach. He’s been around long enough to coach the kids of some players on his early teams.

Through it all, he’s taken a little bit from all the coaches who helped him over the years going back to Tom Posey. Post played basketball and baseball for Posey at Crescent-Iroquois and later went back as a JV basketball coach for the Golden Eagles.

The list also includes Hanns Meyer, a longtime and highly successful girls basketball coach at Crescent-Iroquois; current Kankakee High girls volleyball and softball coach Denny Pommier; Benedictine baseball legend John Ostrowski; and KCC colleagues Dave Holstein and Dennis Clark, among many others.

Post also is grateful for the efforts of current assistants Bryce Schafer — who will succeed him as head baseball coach and AD — and Nick Ulrey — who will be the lead assistant.

“They’re ready to make that transition,” said Post, who officially retires on June 30.

He won’t be a stranger next season, promising to stop by and watch some games. But he also wants to give Schafer and Ulrey enough space to put their own mark on the program.

And Post will have more time to do other things, like helping out on the family farm and going deer and turkey hunting.

But soon his time in the dugout will be done. He leaves with no regrets, even as he’ll miss the competition and being around the players and coaches.

“Coaches are a fraternity,” Post said. “Players come and go but coaches stick around.”

Who would know that better than him?