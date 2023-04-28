SOFTBALL: Kankakee edges All-City foe Mac for first time in 16 years

KANKAKEE — In an alternate universe somewhere, Diamond Blomlie may very well have spent Friday night celebrating Bishop McNamara’s senior day when the Fightin’ Irish hosted Kankakee in All-City action while honoring their seniors Friday.

But in this universe, Blomlie transferred to Kankakee prior to the 2021-22 school year, and instead of celebrating with her former classmates Friday afternoon, the speedy senior center fielder helped Kankakee to a historic win over its cross-town rival, helping the Kays defeat McNamara for the first time since 2007 with a 6-5 victory.

The Kays improved to 13-9-1 on the year while the Irish suffered their fourth-straight loss and fell to 11-8.

“Man, it’s amazing,” Blomlie said of Friday’s historic win. “I came from [McNamara], they’re all basically family to me.

“We knew coming into it we were the underdogs, but anything is possible and we proved that here today.”

Blomlie led the game off with a double off of Irish ace Kloie Cole, who then walked Breanna Lamie before recovering to sit the next three Kays down before Dani White’s RBI single scored Teagan McCue in the bottom of the first to give the Irish an early 1-0 lead.

Despite falling behind early, Kays coach Dennis Pommier saw the start he wanted to with a pair of early baserunners and some hard hit outs that followed, and knew the runs would come, which they started doing with that four-run second.

“It was a good one,” Pommier said. “Just from the first inning, Diamond started us off with that double off the bottom of the fence and then Lamie and [Nora] Mulcahy coming up behind her.

“There were some balls we hit hard, but just right at their defense,” he continued. “I can’t be happy enough with the way we hit, and defensively we may have had a couple of errors, but no mental errors, and we’ll take that.”

The Kays once again got their first two batters on base in the second when Kylee Cunningham walked and KaLeah Jackson singled. But rather than stopping there, this time the visitors kept at it.

After attempting a bunt on the first pitch of her at bat, freshman second baseman Lillian Landis slapped a game-tying RBI single before Margaret Mulcahy laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt that turned into a pair of Kankakee runs and Mulcahy on third after a throwing error at first. Blomlie followed that up with an RBI single of her own to give the Kays a 4-1 lead that was trimmed to as little as a run two different times, but never closer.

A two-run homer off the bat of Natalie Prairie in the bottom of the inning cut the Irish deficit to 4-3, but after neither team put a run up in the third, the Kays got some breathing room again.

After Cole quickly retired the first two Kays in the inning, Blomlie singled and Lamie walked before Nora Mulcahy singled in Blomlie and Lamie scored on an error to make it a 6-3 game.

With a four-hit day in the leadoff spot batting in front of Lamie, the team’s shortstop, Blomlie knows how vital she and Lamie are to sparking the Kays in all facets of the game, with the mental aspect of the game proving especially vital as the Irish wouldn’t go down easy.

“We talk to each other and know we can’t hang our heads over the little things, because if we do we know it sets the tone for everybody else,” Blomlie said of her relationship with Lamie. “We know we’ve got to keep our heads up on everything.”

The Irish had their chances down the stretch and once again cut it to a one-run game when White singled in Grace Purcell and Tessa DiPietra, but Kankakee pitchers Maddie James and Kylee Glogowski proved able to bend without breaking all night, forcing the Irish to strand seven runners on base between the fourth and sixth innings despite not recording a single McNamara strikeout.

“Maddie’s been the workhorse, starting most of our tougher games and has only walked four batters all year,” Pommier said. “... The key was putting the ball over the plate and [the Irish] hitting it to our defense.”

For first-year Irish coach Alee Rashenskas, the inability to make adjustments in the box and come through in those big situations is what proved costly Friday.

“That’s what we talked about after the game, was leaving runners on and having quality at-bats,” Rashenskas said. “... We talked about making in-game adjustments and we’re not doing that.

“Right now we’re making the same mistakes against the same pitcher and that’s not acceptable,” she continued. “We talked about adjusting our mentality a bit and having quality at-bats, being productive.”

Perhaps the turning point of the game came when three of those baserunners were stranded in the bottom of the sixth, when the Irish loaded the bases with nobody out and the top of the order — Grace Purcell, DiPietra and McCue — up to bat, with an offensive interference, pop out and ground out ending the inning.

“We needed that otherwise there might have been a momentum swing and we could have dropped our heads,” Pommier said. “The good thing was that we didn’t have to worry about that because we got those outs.”

The primary mission for Pommier, a former head coach at Reed-Custer who was promoted from assistant coach at Kankakee prior to the start of the season, has been to help lift the Kays into a more competitive atmosphere against local rivalry matchups such as Friday, something Blomlie and her teammates have done their best to follow through on.

“Our program is only going up from here, in my opinion,” Blomlie said. “We have really good coaching, thanks to [Pommier] — he’s helped us a long way and is a very good coach.

“I think we’re getting there and I’ll definitely come back next year to help [continue] that.”

Meanwhile McNamara will look to find their groove back and begin to resemble the team that won 11 of its first 15 games rather than the four-game skid they find themselves on.

“Thursday we were all a little frustrated after our loss to Elmwood Park, and we talked about how it’s a new day, having positive energy and feeding off that positivity,” Rashenskas said. “We’re going in the right direction but we still have a lot of work to do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Blomlie went 4-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, a run and an RBI. Landis singled, scored and drove in a run. Jackson had a hit and a run and Nora Mulcahy had a hit and an RBI as six different Kays scored. James allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Glogowski allowed a hit in 2 2/3 shutout innings.

White went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for McNamara. McCue went 2-for-4 with a double and a run and Prairie drove in a pair with her homer. Purcell and DiPietra each had a hit and a run. Cole allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits in a complete game.