ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls badminton wins SWSC Tournament; McNamara boys volleyball spikes past St. Edward

GIRLS BADMINTON

SouthWest Suburban Red Division Conference Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais won its first SWSC Red Division Conference title since 2017 with a first-place team scored of 66 points.

Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Avery Nuesse, Gabby Hubbs and Rylie Swinford were each named single champions after winning their respective singles brackets to help collectively lead the Boilermakers. DePoister/Spittal, Hubbs/Swinford and Myrick/Lovell each added doubles championships.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, St. Edward 1

Bishop McNamara edged St. Edward in straight-sets (25-23, 23-25, 25-19) to help remain undefeated (3-0) on the season. Abner Garcia led the Fightin’ Irish with seven points, six kills, four blocks and 11 digs. Nick Andrews added 23 assists, eight digs and six points. Carter Levesque contributed 16 digs, seven kills and nine points. Evan Rauwolf chipped in 13 kills, three blocks and five points.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Andrew 2

Ellie Haggard went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run to help lead the Boilermakers. Libby Spaulding added three hits. Lydia Hammond and Liberty Rivard had one home run apiece. Spaulding earned the win on the bump, surrendering two runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Beecher 16, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Kamryn Koontz went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Kylie Cook added three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Taylor Norkus and Evelyn Kvasnicka each had RBI doubles. Norkus threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts to help improve to 6-1 on the mound.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Beecher 16, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Emma Tiltges had two singles, one drawn walk, four RBIs and one run scored to lead the Bobcats’ offense. Evelyn Jablonski went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Ava Lorenzatti collected three singles, one RBI and one run scored. Lorenzatti improved to 12-1 on the mound, tossing a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts over three innings of work.

Aynslee Pasel paced the Crusaders with a single.

Donovan 16, Gardner-South Wilmington 4 (5 Innings)

Hannah Hoffman went 1-for-2 with a double and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Wildcats. Jenna Schermann added one triple and two RBIs. Makayla Dietrich and Evelynn Lopez collected two hits apiece. Laylah Lou Walters claimed the win on the mound, giving up two hits and four runs (two earned) with nine walks and 10 strikeouts over five innings of work.

Nina Siano paced the Panthers with two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Grace Olsen chipped in a single.

Dwight 12, Lowpoint-Washburn 1 (5 Innings)

Taylor Heath and Averi Jury each recorded two singles and one home run to collectively lead the Trojans with the sticks. Samantha Harsh went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Madi Ely earned the victory on the mound, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 10 over five innings of work.

Central 7, Momence 6

Emma Skeen led the Comets with an RBI double. Audra Prairie added two singles. Paityn Rosenbrock chipped in one double. Prairie earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and five runs with four strikeouts over three innings of work.

Lexi Hamann went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help pace Momence at the plate. Haylie Smart added two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Avery Rosenbohm had a two-RBI double.

Illinois Lutheran 12, Grant Park 11 (8 Innings)

Molly Markland went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs to help pace the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added two hits, including one double to help total two RBIs. Claire Sluis picked up the win in a complete-game effort, allowing nine hits and 11 runs (nine earned) with 12 strikeouts and three walks over eight innings of work.

Bismarck-Henning 5, Milford-Cissna Park 4

Addison Lucht went 3-for-3 with a double to help pace the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey collected two hits and two RBIs. Lydia Puetz went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

BASEBALL

Grant Park 10, Illinois Lutheran 9

Rylan Heldt smacked an RBI single to help the Dragons walk off the Chargers in the bottom of the seventh inning. Aidan Manahan earned the win on the mound, surrendering zero hits and zero runs over one inning while sticking out one. Evan Suprenant went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Jasper Cansler added two singles and three RBIs.

Kankakee 21, Thornridge 3 (5 Innings)

Nate Webber drove in four runs off three drawn walks, one triple and one double to help lead the Kays at the plate. Lucas Herbert went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Jayden Harrison had two drawn walks, one single and three RBIs. Brayden Sykes claimed the win on the mound, allowing two hits and three runs with eight strikeouts over four innings of work.

Herscher 11, Dwight 0 (5 Innings)

Jace Holt barreled a three-run home run run to help lead the Tigers. Clay Schultz added two singles and one run scored. Paul Azzarelli and Hayden Johnson contributed one double apiece. Cam Baker earned the win on the bump, surrendering four hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Luke Gallet paced the Trojans with a double. Terry Wilkey, Evan Sandeno and Evan Cox had one single each.

Wilmington 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Jake Castle went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Reid Juster added two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Lucas Rink had an RBI triple. Ryan Kettman picked up the win in a complete-game effort, allowing three hits and zero runs with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Logan Conger smacked a double to help pace the Panthers. Ethan Maxard and Bennett Grant had one single each.

Milford 10, Bismarck-Henning 1

Max Cook led the Bearcats with two singles, two RBIs and one run scored. Adin Portwood added two singles and two runs scored. Beau Wright tossed five innings, giving up four hits and one run with eight strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

Central 9, Momence 0

Blake Chandler went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help lead the Comets’ offense. Tyler Balthazor added three singles and two runs scored. Aaron Paxton had a two-RBI single. Paxton also earned the win on the mound, surrendering one hit and zero runs with 10 strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

Brogan Halpin recorded a double to help total the only hit for Momence.

Beecher 10, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Nathan Diachenko collected two hits, including a home run to help tally two RBIs and lead the Bobcats. Michael Gaidar had an RBI double. Nolen Lane recorded two doubles and three RBIs. Trevor Stout surrendered zero runs on five hits six six strikeouts to help claim the win over four innings of work.

Caleb Dandurand went 2-for-2 at the plate to help pace the Crusaders. Owen Reynolds and Evan Marshall had one single each.

Beecher 10, Grace Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Zachary Gorcowski went 2-for-2 with a triple, double and one RBI to help lead the Bobcats. Michael Gaidar added two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Nolen Lane claimed the win on the bump, giving up zero runs on five hits with eight strikeouts over four innings of work.

Evan Marshall, Braden Dandurand and Markkel Lonergan each had one single to collectively pace the Crusaders.

St. Francis 9, Bishop McNamara 0

Emmitt Hays and Taylor Fuerst each had two singles to collectively pace the Fightin’ Irish.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 5, Reed-Custer 2

Coal City improved to 9-4-2 and 3-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a three-goal win over Reed-Custer. Cara Planeta and Audrey Cooper each scored two goals to help lead collectively lead the Coalers. Kylee Kennel added one goal and Beth Greene had one assist. Planeta also tallied two assists. Chloe Plueger grabbed three saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Herscher 7, Peotone 0

Herscher picked up a shutout win on its senior night. Katelyn Borschnack and Elise Kukuck scored two goals each to collectively lead the Tigers. Hailey King, Macey Moore and Gianni Jaime contributed one goal each. Moore also had a team-high three assists while goalkeeper Danica Woods grabbed three saves in net.