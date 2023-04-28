ROUDNUP: Peotone softball walks off McNamara; RC baseball cruises past Momence

SOFTBALL

Peotone 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Ava Cosmos recorded a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to help lead the Blue Devils past the Fightin’ Irish. Mackenzie Strough added one double in three plate appearances. Autumn Clay had an RBI single. Sophie Klawitter earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts.

Taegan McCue smacked a solo home run in the top of the seventh to help pace McNamara at the plate. Grace Purcell and Reese Johnson had one single each.

Kankakee 12, Bloom 1

Kankakee improved to 12-3 and 9-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a 11-run victory over Bloom. Kylie Glowgowski drove in three runs off two hits to help lead the Kays. Diamond Blomlie and Breanna Lamie had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored apiece. Madison James earned the win on the bump.

Milford-Cissna Park 22, St. Anne 0 (4 Innings)

Kirstyn Lucht tossed a four-inning perfect game with three strikeouts to help earn the win and lead the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Addison Lucht added two hits and one RBI. Hunter Mowrey collected two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Kollmann had a two-RBI double.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Hanover Central (Ind.) 3, Beecher 1

Ava Olson paced the Bobcats with two singles. Lilliana Irwin added an RBI. Kylie Cook and Abby Sippel each recorded singles.

Manteno 8, Shepard 5

Lily Bivona went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Panthers with the sticks. Ava Pequette added one triple, one single and one RBI. Jaz Manau had two doubles and two RBIs. Syd Sosnowski collected three hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Macy Iwanus claimed the win on the mound to improve to 2-0, giving up 14 hits and five runs with one strikeout and one walk.

Central 20, Gardner-South Wilmington 10 (6 Innings)

Audra Prairie went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Comets. Rayven Perkins added three hits, including one triple to help total two RBIs and three runs scored. Katherine Winkel had a double, four RBIs and one run scored. Perkins also claimed the win on the bump, surrendering 11 hits and 10 runs (five earned) with one strikeouts and three walks over 4 1/3 innings of work.

Nina Siano went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to help pace the Panthers. Aubree Stein added two hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Madison Wright had two singles and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Reed-Custer 14, Momence 1 (5 Innings)

Reed-Custer improved its record to 15-4 with a nonconference win over Momence. Connor Esparza went 2-for-3 with a double and team-high three RBIs to help lead the Comets’ offense. Joe Bembenek added two hits and one run scored. Jake McPherson, Colin Esparza and Wes Shats had one hit each. Kyle Fordonski, Ethan Slager and Brady Tyree combined to strikeout seven and allow one hit over five innings of work.

Braeden Merrill recorded a double to help pace Momence. Brandon Lynch added a drawn walk with an RBI and Shane Cook chipped in one single.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Central 2

Gardner-South Wilmington improved its record to 7-7 overall with a two-run win over Central. Gabe McHugh tossed six innings, giving up six hits and two runs (one earned) with 10 strikeouts to help claim the win and lead the Panthers. Dane Halpin had two singles and two runs scored. McHugh also contributed an RBI single.

Amarion Paxton paced the Comets with three singles. Dylan Behrends added two singles and two RBIs. Matthew Luhrsen had a double and a run scored.

Herscher 13, Watseka 2 (6 Innings)

Clay Schultz went 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs scored. Paul Azzarelli added two singles, one RBI and two run scored. Jace Holt had an RBI double. Brock Wenzelman claimed the win on the mound, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts over six innings.

Brayden Ketchum paced the Warriors with two singles and one run scored. Lathan Bowling contributed an RBI single.

Seneca 4, Coal City 3

Nolan Eddy and Jim Feeney had two hits and one RBI apiece to collectively pace the Coalers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 3, Plano 0

Coal City improved to 8-4-2 with a shutout win over Plano. Maddie Gomez led the Coalers with two goals. Cara Planeta scored of a PK kick. Kylee Kennel had an assist and goalkeeper Chloe Plueger had one save in net.