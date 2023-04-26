ROUNDUP: G-SW baseball tops St. Anne-Donovan in extras; BBCHS softball bests H-F

BASEBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, St. Anne-Donovan 6 (9 Innings)

Cale Halpin went 2-for-5, including the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Panthers past the Cardinals. Ethan Maxard went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nathan States collected three singles and a run scored. States also claimed the win in relief action, giving up two hits and one run with two walks and sevens strikeouts over four innings of work.

Eric Savoie went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to help pace the Cardinals. Max Wendt had an RBI single to go along with a run scored. Jacob Onnen chipped in a triple.

Reed-Custer 9, Wilmington 5

Reed-Custer outscored Wilmington 4-0 in the seventh inning to help earn a road victory over the Wildcats. Jake McPherson smacked a two-run home run to help lead the Comets. Connor Esparza, Colin Esparza and Kyle Fordonski each added two hits apiece. Jarrett Goodwin had a two-RBI single. Joe Stellano recorded the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering seven hits and five runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts.

Kyle Farrell paced the Wildcats with a two-RBI single. Ryan Kettman and Lucas Rink each had a single and a run scored. Joe Allgood chipped in a single, RBI and a run scored.

Watseka 16, South Newton 2 (5 Innings)

Austin Morris went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to help lead the Warriors with the sticks. Hagen Hoy added one double, one single and two RBIs. Myles Lynch contributed two singles and two runs scored. Mason Galyen claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and one unearned run with two walks and four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.

Central 14, Momence 3 (5 Innings)

Gavin McKee went 2-for-3 with one drawn walk and three RBIs to help lead the Comets at the plate. Jayce Meier added one single, one double and one RBI. Amarion Paxton had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Matthew Luhrsen surrendered three runs on four hits fit four strikeouts over five innings to help claim the win on the bump.

Brandon Lynch recorded an RBI double to help pace Momence. Damon Cox added an RBI single. Carson Statler and Brogan Halpin had one single apiece.

Milford 15, Hoopeston 8

Caleb Clutteur and Chase Clutteur each went 2-for-3 with one double each to collectively lead the Bearcats offense. Beau Wright added a single, drawn walk and two RBIs. Sawyer Laffoon picked up the win on the mound, allowing five hits and five runs with three walks and two strikeouts over two innings of work.

Lincoln-Way East 16, Kankakee 1

Ty Alderson, Andrew Shepard and Byron Wills had one single each to collectively pace the Kays. Jayden Villagomez chipped in an RBI walk.

Parkview Christian 18, Trinity 10

Noah Drake went 1-for-2 with two drawn walks and two RBIs to help pace the Eagles’ offense. Max Dickerson added an RBI single and Travis Harpster contributed an RBI double.

Roanoke-Benson-Lowpoint-Washburn 3, Dwight 2

Joey Starks collected three hits and one run scored to help pace the Trojans. Luke Gallet added two singles and a run scored.

Lisle 13, Peotone 3 (6 Innings)

Jacob Eaheart paced the Blue Devils with an RBI double. Ruben Velasco added two drawn walks, one single and one RBI. Hunter Becker had a double and a runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Homewood-Flossmoor 2

Libby Spaulding recorded a single and a three-run home run to help total four RBIs and lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Kylie Rose added an two-RBI double. Ella Perkins had an RBI triple. Spaulding also claimed the win on the bump, allowing five hits and two runs with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Watseka 15, South Newton 0 (4 Innings)

Brianna Denault led the Warriors with two hits and one RBI. Jasmine Essington added a double and three RBIs. Natalie Petersen and Elizabeth Wittenborn each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Sarah Parsons threw her first career no-hitter in a complete-game effort.

Wilmington 15, Reed-Custer 14

Raena DelAngel went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Molly Southall added two singles, one drawn walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Taylor Stafancic went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Lexi Strohm earned the win in relief action, giving up three hits and three runs (one earned) with one walk and one strikeout over 2 1/3 innings.

Mya Beard recorded three hits, including a home run to help tally two RBI and pace the Comets at the plate. Halie LaGrange went 3-for-5 with two triples and one RBI. Sydnee Billingsley recorded a single and a home run to help total two RBIs and two runs scored.

Peotone 11, Lisle 1 (5 Innings)

Mackenzie Strough went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Blue Devils’ offense. Mady Kibelkis added two hits, including one double to help tally one RBI and one run scored. Sophie Klawitter collected two singles and two RBIs. Ashley Veltman claimed the win on the mound, surrendering four hits and one run with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.

Manteno 18, Streator 9

Alyssa Dralle and Drew Hosselton each recorded solo home runs to collectively lead the Panthers. Ava Peterson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Lily Bivona had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Dralle also claimed the win on the mound, giving up 12 hits and nine runs (seven earned) with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Dwight 18, Lowpoint-Washburn 3 (4 Innings)

Averi Jury led the Trojans at the plate with two singles, two doubles and four RBIs. Taylor Heath added three hits, including a home run to help total three RBIs. Samantha Harsh tossed four innings, allowing one hit and three runs with seven strikeout to help claim the win on the mound.

Central 13, Momence 12

Audra Prairie went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Comets with the sticks. Katherine Winkel added three singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Blair Bottorff had an RBI double. Sydney Jemar picked up the win in a complete-game effort, allowing seven hits and 12 runs (four earned) with six walks and 15 strikeouts.

Makynzi Walk went 1-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs to help pace Momence. Sydnee VanSwol had a two-RBI single. Alexis Cook chipped in two hits and one RBI.

Illinois Lutheran 11, Grant Park 8

Brooke Veldhuizen went 3-for-3 with a triple and team-high three RBIs to help pace the Dragons. Molly Markland contributed an RBI triple. Grace Fick chipped in an RBI.

Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Donovan 9

Madison Wright led the Panthers with five hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Makaila McDaniel went 2-for-5 with a triple and team-high four RBIs. Aubree Stein chipped in three hits and two RBIs. Nina Siano earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing five hits and eight runs (five earned) with seven walks and four strikeouts.

Lilly Anderson went 1-for-3 with two drawn walks and three RBIs to help pace the Wildcats. Paiton Lareau added an RBI triple. Madelyn Loy went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two drawn walks.

Trinity 11, Parkview Christian 2

Tori Wells went 2-for-3 with a triple and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Kendall Jackson added two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Kierstin Moody had an RBI single. Kneiley Smith recorded the win on the mound in a complete-game effort, surrendering two runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 11, Crete-Monee 0

McNamara picked up a shutout win over Crete-Monee on its senior night. Lillee Nugent led the Fightin’ Irish with a hat trick. Camille Kuntz and Ella Langellier added two goals apiece. Lydia Nugent, Ava Brockell, Sherlyn Perez and Cynthia Canchola had one goal each.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Trinity 2, HomeSchool Resource Center 0

Trinity toppled HRSC in straight-sets, winning 25-17, 26-24. Tommy Kujawa and Jon Harwood each had six kills to collectively lead the Eagles. Corey Hathaway added four kills and Josh Klootwyk had eight digs. Vinny Hendrix served up five aces.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 12, Moraine Valley 5

Paco Paulina led the Cavaliers with an RBI triple. Braedan MacDonald went 1-for-5 with a three-RBI double. Gavin Noreus added two hits and two drawn walks. Andy Onnen recorded one triple. Aidan Nugent claimed the win on the mound, surrendering four hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts and two walks over seven innings of work.