Coal City picks up baseball, softball sweeps over Herscher

COAL CITY — As the softball regular season reaches its stretch run over the next few weeks, conference races are heating up and teams are looking to put their best foot forward ahead of regional seeding voting.

That made this week’s Illinois Central Eight Conference softball series between Coal City and Herscher supremely vital, as both teams entered the week unbeaten in ICE play and tied atop the conference standings.

But after going to Herscher and picking up a 12-5 road win Wednesday, the Coalers completed their pivotal series sweep by continuing their scorching streak at the dish with a 15-5 win Tuesday.

“We knew we had to get both or at least go 1-1; we went to their place yesterday and then bounced back,” Coalers coach Rodney Monbrum said. “We’ve had a bunch of games where we won the first by a wide margin, and the next day was a one-run game, so I was really proud of the way the girls stayed down full throttle and just hit, hit, hit.

“We played good defense and I was just impressed how the girls were confident and kept their composure,” he continued. “It wasn’t the conference championship, but it does put us in the driver’s seat.”

The Coalers (20-5) had to come back early on when Herscher (15-4) got on the board with a two-run first, thanks to a RyLynn Adams sacrifice fly that brought in Emma Powers and a Coalers error that allowed Addie Whitaker to score.

But the home team did just that as soon as they had the chance in the bottom of the first, starting when Makenzie Henline doubled home her twin sister, Makayla, to half the deficit two batters in. Kerigan Copes tied the game with an RBI groundout before a two-run error with two outs gave the Coalers a lead they would grow to as large as 10-2 by the end of the third inning.

The Tigers got back to as close as six runs when Kayna Nelson homered in the fifth, but the Coalers scored one in the bottom of the frame and three more in the sixth for the 10-run win.

“We’ve won here before in years past and usually with our conference [schedule], when we don’t play well the first game we come out with a vengeance in the second, and we did,” Tigers coach Mike Cann said. “We put some runs on the board, but the bottom of the first didn’t help with our errors, and they came right back at us and got some comfort room.”

The Coalers kept their unblemished conference record at 10-0 while Herscher now sits at 8-2, tied with Manteno for second in the conference with four conference games left apiece.

Led by a group of athletes who won the ICE in volleyball and reached the 20-plus win in basketball before doing the same on the diamond with Tuesday’s win, Monbrom said it’s all the players — all of which but Copes are juniors or younger — responsible for the team reaching that 20-win mark for the first time in seven years.

“We have athletes ... they won the conference in volleyball, won 23 games in basketball, so by softball they’re confident and it makes my job easy,” Monbrum said. “Obviously there’s some coaching, making subs, a lineup, but they come out and are confident — but not cocky — and are just a fun group.”

<strong>Coaler baseball comes back for sweep</strong>

For the better part of two decades, there weren’t much more exciting area baseball matchups than when mastermind coaches Eric Regez of Herscher and Jerry McDowell of Coal City brought their teams together to match up, and with McDowell back in the dugout this spring after a six-year retirement, the same could be said when the two longtime coaches met again for a two-game ICE set.

And in both games, the Coalers (12-6; 9-1) found ways to do just enough to get past a pesky Tigers (11-12; 4-6) team with an 8-6 nine-inning win in Joliet Monday that was followed up with a 3-1 comeback win at their place Tuesday.

“It goes back to the old adage that we don’t swing the bats too well at times, so we just find ways to score runs and have defense and pitching,” McDowell said. “Tonight Braden Reilly had 13 strikeouts, a walk and gave up four hits — he pitched a great game and the defense played well.”

Reilly found himself locked in a pitcher’s duel with Herscher’s Alec Nicholos, as neither team was able to score in the first three innings.

The Tigers were the first to find the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, the only inning in which more than one Tiger reached base, when Luke Richmond reached on an error that scored Travis Jones.

But the Coalers got that run and then some right back in the bottom of the fourth, one inning after they left the bases loaded. It was Reilly who helped himself with a two-run single that brought in Crede Skubic as the tying run and Nolan Eddy as the go-ahead run, before scoring the insurance run on a Cade Baldauf single.

“He’s stepped up his last couple outings and is doing really well,” McDowell said. “He sometimes can let his bat get in the way of his pitching, so we moved him down to the eight spot in the lineup, but he did a great job and threw the ball really well.”

Regez was enthralled with the outing he got out of Nicholos, but couldn’t help but tip his cap to the Coal City senior standout.

“The story of the game was Reilly,” Regez said. “He was ahead in the count on all our hitters and did a great job of getting his curveball over, and we had very few chances against him.”

Abby Gagliardo went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs while Addison Harvey went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI to lead the Coalers in hits. Copes and Jadyn Shaw each homered as part of their two-hit days, with Copes adding four RBIs and two runs and Shaw adding two RBIs and three runs. Makayla and Makenzie Henline each had two hits and two runs. Makayla drove in a pair while Makenzie had one RBI. Masyn Kuder allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings and Combes allowed three earned runs on six hits in three innings.

Nelson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer. Becca Bond also had a two-hit day, including a double, and scored. Emma Powers and Allie Decman each had hits and scored runs. Annistin Hackley allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits in four innings of relief.

Reilly went the distance for the Coalers, allowing an unearned run on four hits and 13 strikeouts in the full seven innings. He also had a two-run single and scored. Derek Carlson had a 2-for-2 day at the dish. Skubic and Eddy had a run apiece.

Richmond, Hayden Johnson, Clay Schultz and Bennett Crane had a hit apiece for the Tigers. Tanner Jones scored the lone run. Nicholos allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings. AJ Patrick allowed a hit in a scoreless inning.