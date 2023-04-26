Beecher freshman Lorenzatti the latest Bobcat softball player making waves

There are up and coming young players, and then there's Ava Lorenzatti of Beecher, a freshman right-handed pitcher who is going to set the standard for supremacy in softball by the time she graduates in 2026.

In her varsity debut toeing the rubber during the Bobcats' season opener against Ottawa last month, Lorenzatti tossed a complete game, allowing just one hit and zero runs with 18 strikeouts and one walk on her way to a 4-0 victory.

Lorenzatti's dazzling debut foreshadowed a more than promising start to her young career, which includes having already thrown five perfect games and two no-hitters to help her open the first half of the season with a perfect 11-0 record, 0.00 ERA and 12:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (156 strikeouts, 13 walks) in 13 starts.

"I really enjoy seeing the hard work that I've put in the offseason pay off now," Lorenzatti said. "The defense behind me definitely helps too because I can always count on them if someone does put the ball in play."

Her superiority on the rubber, which included throwing her first perfect game in only her third varsity career start against St. Anne in a 15-0 four-inning win with 12 strikeouts on March 30, has quickly gained the attention of all opposing teams.

"Even at a young age, Lorenzatti has a command of what she's doing out there on the mound," Bobcats head coach Kevin Hayhurst said. "She's got ball movement, velocity and location and so she's got those three things going for her at a very early age."

As much as Hayhurst would like to keep his newest star a secret, it's been a difficult ask given the amount of success Lorenzatti had coming into high school based on her junior high school achievements.

Lorenzatti's confidence to compete at a high level on varsity despite only being a freshman helped come from an incredible career at Beecher Junior High School that ended with two state titles.

Between 2019-2021, Lorenzatti was a major component in the Bobcats' ability to earn two Class 2A IESA State titles in 2019 and 2021 [note: there was no IESA softball state tournament held in 2020 due to COVID-19]. She was named the winning pitcher in both state title games after tossing two complete games and helped lead her squad to a combined record of 51-1 overall between the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

"I would say my junior high success helped with my confidence a little bit …," Lorenzatti said. "Since we've all been together for a while now I think it helps us work together well [on varsity]."

Along with freshman phenom Lorenzatti, Beecher has implemented a deeply talented freshmen class that includes Liliana Irwin, Makenzie Johnson, Elena Kvasnicka, Taylor Norkus, Aubrey Tiltges and Molly Vladika, all of which have been key contributors to the Bobcats bolstering an area-best 20-1 overall record, including a perfect 12-0 record in the River Valley Conference.

The Bobcats have had arguably the best pound-for-pound IHSA softball program around since Hayhurst took the reigns in 2002-03, amassing four state titles, a second-place finish, a fourth-place finish, nine sectional titles and 15 regional titles.

And Hayhurst knows there is strong potential for even more success in the immediate future with this group of fresh faces.

"This is a really strong freshmen class offensively, defensively and pitching wise," Hayhurst said. "Our pitching staff is definitely the strength of our program and anytime you have good pitching, you have a good chance to win."

With the influx of youthful talent along with the likes of upperclassmen veterans Kylie Cook, Abby Sippel, Kamryn Koontz amongst others, Hayhurst believes he has all the talent necessary to try and earn his fifth state championship since taking over the softball program in 2002-03.

"We are capable of making a deep postseason run, but there's also a lot of good teams in front of us in the regionals and sectionals … I've been around long enough to know we are good enough, but we are also a team away from us getting beat," Hayhurst said. "And so you just never know what will happen and that's what makes it interesting."

In addition to her incredible talent on the mound, Lorenzatti has quietly had just as impressive start to her career at the plate, totaling 21 hits, including six doubles, one triple and one home run with a .500 batting average.

With Lorenzatti already becoming more than a reliable two-way player over her first year as a freshman on varsity, there's zero doubt she will continue to be a focal point for one of the area's best softball programs over the next three seasons.