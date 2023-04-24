ROUNDUP: Beecher softball tops L-WE; Kays stay hot in conference play

SOFTBALL

Beecher 2, Lincoln-Way East 0

Beecher improved to 20-1 with a two-run win over Lincoln-Way East. Elena Kvasnicka went 1-for-3 with a run scored to help lead the Bobcats. Abby Sippel and Kylie Cook had one RBI apiece. Ava Lorenzatti improved to 11-0 on the mound after surrendering zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk over seven innings of work.

Kankakee 17, Rich Township 2 (4 Innings)

Kankakee improved to 10-4 and 7-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Kylee Cunningham led the Kays with two hits, including a home run. Maddison James, Lillian Landis, KaLeah Jackson and Kylie Glogowski added two hits apiece. Glogowski picked up her third win on the mound after allowing just four hits.

Coal City 12, Herscher 5

Coal City improved to 19-5 and 9-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a victory over the Tigers. Jadyn Shaw totaled four hits and three RBIs to help lead the Coalers. Khloe Picard collected three singles, one RBI and two runs scored. Makayla Henline chipped in two hits and two runs scored. Masyn Kuder tossed all seven innings, giving up seven hits and five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts and three walks to help claim the win on the mound.

Kayna Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help pace the Tigers. Addie Whitaker recorded a triple and one single in three plate appearances. Zoey Fleischauer had an RBI single.

Peotone 11, Lisle 0 (6 Innings)

Ashley Veltman collected three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Blue Devils. Mackenzie Strough added two singles and four runs scored. Mady Kibelkis contributed a two-RBI triple. Sophie Klawitter tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and zero walks in a complete-game effort to help earn the victory on the bump.

Manteno 11, Streator 1 (5 Innings)

Kenzie Hespen went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Ava Pequette added two runs on two hits. Alyssa Dralle had a two-RBI single. Macy Iwanus had an RBI triple. Ava Peterson improved to 4-3 on the bump, giving up six hits and one run with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Watseka 13, Hoopeston 6

Sarah Parsons went 3-for-4 with three runs scored to help lead the Warriors. Christa Holohan added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Haylie Peck and Brianna Denault each had two hits and three runs scored. Parsons also claimed the win on the mound.

Wilmington 10, Reed-Custer 7

Olivia Hansen recorded a home run and a single to help tally five RBIs and lead the Wildcats’ offense. Taylor Stafancic went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hansen also claimed the win on the bump, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Sydnee Billingsley helped pace the Comets with two hits, including one triple. Mya Beard added a home run. Haylie LaGrange had a triple and Addison Brown drove in three runs off a double.

Trinity 7, Donovan 5

Emily McGinnis led the Eagles with two hits and one RBI. Kendall Jackson added a double and two runs scored. Tori Wells had a two-RBI single. Kneiley Smith recorded the win on the mound, allowing six hits and five runs (two earned) with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Makayla Dietrich helped pace the Wildcats with two hits, inducing one double. Jenna Schermann went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Lilly Anderson chipped in one RBI double.

Westville 2, Milford-Cissna Park 0

Addison Lucht and Brynlee Wright each went 1-for-3 at the plate to collectively pace the Bearcats.

Bismarck-Henning 19, Iroquois West 3 (6 Innings)

Aubrey Wagner went 2-for-2 with an RBI to help pace the Raiders. Jesse Rodriguez had two hits and one RBI. Abby Kraft and Amelia Scharp each went 1-for-3 at the plate.

BASEBALL

Wilmington 5, Reed-Custer 4

Wilmington outscored Reed-Custer 1-0 in the seventh inning to help claim a one-run victory. Kyle Farrell led the Wildcats with a two-RBI double. Ryan Kettman had two singles and two runs scored. Cade McCubbin went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lucas Rink tossed six innings, allowing nine hits and four runs with four strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

Connor Esparza totaled three hits and one RBI to help pace the Comets. Jake McPherson and Colin Esparza added a pair of hits each. Cameron Smith smacked a solo home run.

Coal City 8, Herscher 6 (10 Innings)

Kaeyln Natyshok collected three hits, including a two-run home run in the ninth inning to help lead the Coalers. Cason Headley went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double. Cade Baldauf chipped in three singles and one RBI. Caden Kuder hurdled four innings of relief, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts.

Jace Holt helped pace the Tigers with an RBI triple. Clay Schultz recorded one double. Braden Dewald went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

St. Anne-Donovan 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 5

Preston Harrington-Dewitt led the Cardinals with two hits and two RBIs. Andy Cintora added a single, one drawn walk, two RBIs and one run scored. Carter Ponton had an RBI single. Jacob Onnen earned the win on the bump, giving up nine hits and five runs (four earned) with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Gabe McHugh went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help pace the Panthers with the sticks. Brody Fatlan had two hits and one RBI.

Beecher 5, Grant Park 1

Beecher’s win over Grant Park helped Brandon Dubois earn his 200th career victory as head coach. Steven Fezler went 2-for-2 with an RBI to help lead the Bobcats. Michael Gaidar added an RBI triple. Rio Llamas contributed an RBI single. Quinton Allen earned the win on the mound after surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Cole Overbeek helped pace the Dragons with an RBI single. Cade Lacer and Noah Sluis each had one single apiece.

Peotone 5, Lisle 2

Esteban Anaya went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Blue Devils. Joe Hasse had a homer and a double to help total one RBI. Hunter Becker chipped in two singles. Becker also picked up the win on the rubber, allowing two unearned runs and four hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Westville 3, Milford 2

Adin Portwood and Sawyer Laffoon each had RBI singles to collectively pace the Bearcats. Beau Wright and Gavin Schunke chipped in one single apiece.

Hoopeston 9, Watseka 0

Brayden Ketchum and Austin Morris had three singles apiece to collectively pace the Warriors at the plate. Aidan Morris had one single in four plate appearances.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 1

Katelyn Borschnack recorded a team-high four goals to help lead the Tigers. Macey Moore added a hat trick and one assist. Gianni Jaime tallied one goal and one assist. Hailey King chipped in two assists. Danica Woods had five saves in net.

Joliet Catholic 3, Coal City 0

Chloe Plueger grabbed 10 saves to help pace the Coalers in defeat.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KCC 8, McHenry (5 Innings)

Estelle Audette went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Cavaliers with the sticks. Mikayla Smith added two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Brooklynn Hummel had a two-run home run. Kaitlynn Heale earned the win, surrendering two hits and zero runs over five innings.

KCC 8, McHenry 4

Sophia Hulsey led the Cavaliers with an RBI double. Jaelyn Wiers had four singles, one RBI and a run scored. Kaitlyn Marks claimed the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and four runs with one walk over five innings. Koralie Morin tossed two scoreless inning to help earn the save.