ROUNDUP: KCC's Post wins 900th game; McNamara celebrates Purple Day

(Saturday)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 2, South Suburban College 1

The Cavaliers prevailed with a two-run seventh inning that gave head coach Todd Post his 900th career victory Saturday. Curtis McKay went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cole Freeman was 2-for-4 with a double and scored. Braedon MacDonald also scored. Graham Kasey allowed an unearned run on four hits and five strikeouts.

For more on Post’s milestone accomplishment and career, see this weekend’s Daily Journal.

High school SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 10, Central 0 (6 innings)

The Fightin’ Irish hosted their annual Purple Day cancer fundraiser game Saturday, joined by the Comets in raising about $1,000 before taking the field in a 10-run McNamara victory. Kloie Cole pitched a two-hit shutout and fanned six Comets in the circle. Grace Edwards went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Teagan McCue had a single, walked, was hit by a pitch twice and scored four runs. Natalie Prairie had an RBI triple and scored three runs. Reese Johnson singled, drove in a run and scored.

Alana Gray and Sydney Jemar had a hit apiece for the Comets. Jemar allowed 10 runs (five earned) on seven hits and five strikeouts in a complete game, with four Central errors leading to the five unearned McNamara runs.

For more on Purple Day, see Tuesday’s Daily Journal.

Trinity 17, Arthur Christian 7 (5 Innings)

Tori Wells and Kneiley Smith combined for a no-hitter with 11 walks and nine strikeouts to collectively lead the Eagles. Smith surrendered zero runs with five strikeouts and one walk in 1 2/3 innings, and Wells gave up seven runs (six earned) with 10 walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Calleigh Moody went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Sophie Kirkpatrick chipped in two singles, one RBI and three runs scored.

Trinity 16, Arthur Christian 1 (4 Innings)

Calleigh Moody tallied three hits, including a homer to help total four RBIs and lead the Eagles at the plate. Emily McGinnis added two singles, one RBI and two runs scored. Kneiley Smith claimed the win on the rubber, allowing three hits and one run with seven strikeouts in four innings of work.

LaSalle-Peru 7, Coal City 1

Jadyn Shaw paced the Coalers with an RBI triple. Makayla Henline added two singles, and Kerigan Copes chipped in one single.

High school BASEBALL

Central 13, St. Anne-Donovan 2 (4 Innings)

Dylan Behrends went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Comets at the plate. Amarion Paxton added two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Jayce Meier went 3-for-4 with four RBIS and two runs scored. Paxton also claimed the win on the bump, giving up two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in four innings of work.

Brandon Schoth recorded an RBI triple to help pace the Cardinals’ offense. Eric Savoie chipped in an RBI single.

Milford 15, Herscher 11

Beau Wright collected four hits, including one triple to help tally three RBIs and lead the Bearcats at the plate. Sawyer Laffoon added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Max Cook and Owen Halpin had two hits and one RBI apiece. Chase Clutteur picked up the win in relief action, allowing one hit and one walk in two innings of work.

Clay Schultz recorded a two-RBI triple to help pace the Tigers’ offense. Jace Holt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Hayden Johnson contributed two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored.

Beecher 11, Illinois Lutheran 1 (5 Innings)

Michael Gaidar went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to help lead the Bobcats. Quinton Allen added an RBI double. Nolen Lane barreled a two-RBI single. Zak Gorcowski had a pair of hits to go along with an RBI and two runs scored. AJ Snell tossed a complete game, allowing one run and one hit with nine strikeouts and four walks to help claim the win on the bump.

Beecher 15, Illinois Lutheran 2

Beecher improved to 7-10 with a sweep against Illinois Lutheran. AJ Snell led the Bobcats with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Quinton Allen collected two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Zak Gorcowski had a two-RBI double. Trevor Stout claimed the win on the bump, allowing seven hits and two unearned runs with seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

Arthur Christian 19, Trinity 4 (4 Innings)

Max Dickerson had three hits, including a home run to help total two RBIs and pace the Eagles offensively. Travis Harpster chipped in a triple and a run scored.

Arthur Christian 12, Trinity 2

Noah Drake totaled one double and one drawn walk to help pace the Eagles. Frederick Jefferson and Owen Riley had one single apiece.

Newark 9, Dwight 0

Luke Gallet helped pace the Trojans with a double. Owen Dunlap went 1-for-3 with a single.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 8, Centennial 0

Elise Kukuck recorded four goals and three assists to help lead the Tigers. Katelyn Borschnack added two goals and one assist. Macey Moore and Molly Huizenga had one goal apiece. Danica Woods hauled in one save to help earn her 10th shutout of the season behind the net.

Lady Coaler Shootout

Coal City went 2-0-1 to help claim first-place in the Lady Coaler Shootout. Peotone and Beecher tied for second place in the tournament.

Coal City 3, Beecher 3

Audrey Cooper led the Coalers with two goals. Kylee Kennel had one goal and goalkeeper Chloe Plueger had three saves in net.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Coal City 7, Princeton 0

Audrey Cooper and Cara Planeta each found the back of the net twice to help collectively lead the Coalers. Kylee Kennel, Maddie Gomez and Ava Meyer had one goal apiece.

Coal City 1, Peotone 0

Cara Planeta scored the lone goal to help lead the Coalers. Chloe Plueger had two saves to help earn her fifth shutout of the season behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.

(Friday)

High school SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 10, Reed-Custer 7

Bishop McNamara overcame a four-run deficit in the first inning to help edge Reed-Custer and improve to 9-4 overall. Grace Edwards had an RBI triple and a RBI double to help lead the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Tessa DiPietra and Taegan McCue had RBI doubles. Natalie Prairie contributed an RBI single. Kloie Cole earned the win on the mound, giving up eight hits and seven runs with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Grace Cavanaugh collected four RBIs off a double and a home run to help pace the Comets. Halie LaGrange added three hits, including one double.

Manteno 9, Marquette 8

Jaz Manau went 3-for-4 with a triple to lead the Panthers. Drew Hosselton added a three-run home run to lift the Panthers to victory in the clutch. Lily Bivona collected four hits and one RBI. Alyssa Dralle improved to 8-3 on the mound, giving up eight runs (six earned) on 13 hits with one walk in seven innings of work.

Herscher 14, Wilmington 3

Herscher improved to 15-2 and 8-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against Wilmington. Zoey Fleischauer had two hits, including a solo home run to help lead the Tigers. Rylyn Adams went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Allie Decman chipped in two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Fleischauer improved to 7-1 on the mound, surrendering two runs on four hits with one walk in three innings.

Raena DelAngel paced the Wildcats with one double and a single. Kaitlyn O’Donnell and Molly Southall each had one hit and one RBI.

Iroquois West 4, Schlarman 1

Jessye Rodriguez smacked a solo home run to help lead the Raiders with the sticks. Jersey Fowler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Lily Garcia and Cam Bork each had a hit and one RBI. Aubrey Wagner claimed the win on the bump, allowing two hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts and six walks in a complete-game effort.

Joliet Catholic 12, Coal City 11

Abby Gagliardo went 3-for-5 with a home run and team-high four RBIs to help pace the Coalers at the plate. Khloe Picard added three hits, including one triple to help total two RBIs and one run scored. Makayla Henline had a two-RBI single.

Hoopeston 10, Milford-Cissna Park 9 (8 Innings)

Milford-Cissna Park fell to 11-2 with a walk-off loss to Hoopeston in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brynlee Wright went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help pace the Bearcats. Addison Lucht collected two hits and two RBIs. Abby Storm had three hits and three runs scored.

Bismarck-Henning 11, Watseka 4

Jasmine Essington paced the Warriors’ offense with three hits and two RBIs. Haylie Peck and Natalie Petersen had two hits apiece. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

High school BASEBALL

Reed-Custer 6, Dwight 2

Reed-Custer improved to 13-3 with a four-run victory against the Trojans. Colin Esparza and Wes Shats both homered to help collectively lead the Comets at the plate. Connor Esparza had a pair of hits. Kyle Fordonski struck out four in four innings of work to help earn the win on the rubber.

Joey Starks went 2-for-4 with an RBI to help pace the Trojans. Owen Dunlap and Luke Gallet had one double each.

Wilmington 11, Herscher 1 (6 Innings)

Cade McCubbin drove in three runs off three hits, including one triple to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Lucas Rink added a two-RBI triple. Kyle Farrell picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Jarrett Wakey helped pace the Tigers with a double and a run scored. Jace Holt had a single.

Bismarck-Henning 9, Watseka 4

Ethan Price helped pace the Warriors with a two-RBI triple. Brayden Ketchum recorded an RBI single. Myles Lynch had a single and a run scored.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tolono Unity Invitational

Watseka’s boys track and field teams competed in a 17-team meet at Tolono Unity. The Warriors placed 11th overall with 16 points. Jack Combes helped pace Watseka with a second-place finish in the high jump (1.75 m).

Lady Falcon Invite

Iroquois West, Milford, Tri-Point and Watseka’s girls track and field teams each competed in the 18-team invite at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Watseka earned ninth overall with 31 team points, which was 76 points off first-place finisher Bismarck-Henning. Iroquois West earned 10th (23 points), followed closely by Tri-Point in 11th (22) and Milford in 12th (18).

Megan Martin claimed second in the shot put (9.68 m) to help pace the Warriors.

Ella Rhodes won the 100-meter hurdles (17.14 s) to help lead the Raiders.

Lainey Bertrand finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (54.55 s) to help pace the Chargers.

Anna Minton helped pace the Bearcats with a third-place finish in the shot put (9.54 m).