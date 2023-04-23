BASEBALL: Boilers break through in ninth for All-City win at Mac

KANKAKEE — Five months ago, Caio Norimatsu had no idea what life as a high school student in America was like, let alone the depths of the rivalry between Illinois high schools Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara.

But on Saturday, Norimatsu, a Japanese foreign exchange student who transferred to Bradley-Bourbonnais in January from Brazil, where he was born and raised, found himself fully immersed in this year’s baseball rendition of the All-City rivalry.

And when the Boilermakers’ leadoff hitter came to the plate with runners on the corners and one out in the top of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game, Norimatsu etched his name in the All-City history books.

The lefty laced an opposite-field single that drove in Cody Freitas for the go-ahead hit to kick off a four-run ninth and give the Boilers a 6-2 extra-inning victory against the Fightin’ Irish.

“It’s amazing — I don’t know how to explain the feeling and joy that I actually feel,” Norimatsu said. “I can’t describe it in words.”

The Boilers (10-4) won their fifth game of the year that either went to extra innings or was decided by two runs or less as McNamara fell to 8-11 with their seventh loss by three or less runs or determined in the sixth inning or later.

“It does say a lot about us,” Boilers coach Brad Schweigert said about his team’s routine display of late-game heroics. “We’ve been in a lot of close games this year and have had to just grind out at-bats, bide our time, get the big hit when it comes and put the ball in play.

“Some of it’s patience; some of it is when you get the opportunity, being ready.”

Equally, Irish coach Kurt Quick felt Saturday symbolized their season, with great outings from pitchers Michael O’Connor and Callaghan O’Connor and the inability to get the big hits when they needed them.

“That’s the way it’s been all year; we’ve struggled hitting the ball and are still trying to find our way offensively,” Quick said. “It will come, and we feel we can compete with everybody, but this is our seventh game we’ve lost in the late innings — games we felt we should have had.”

Both coaches were left to feel that way, thanks to outstanding efforts on the mound from both squads. Boilers starter Toby Schriefer allowed two hits and an unearned run when he committed back-to-back throwing errors that allowed Taylor Fuerst to score on a pair of second-inning bunts before Spencer Boudreau allowed an earned run in four innings of work, and closer Andrew Schweigert worked three no-hit innings to finish the game.

The Irish saw the two O’Connors combine to allow just one hit in the first seven innings, a Thomas Offill fourth-inning double off of Michael. Offill scored on a passed ball during a Cal Darling at-bat that ended with Darling’s sacrifice fly bringing Andrew Schweigert home for a 2-1 Boilers lead.

The 2-1 score stuck until the bottom of the sixth, when Michael O’Connor, the winning pitcher in last year’s 22-13 slugfest between the two schools, tied the game with one swing of the bat, a towering homer to center that tied the game and eventually sent it to extra innings.

Offill got the first hit off of Callaghan O’Connor, who had relieved Michael after four innings of one-hit ball, to lead off the eighth inning but was stranded after a Vernon Malone lineout, an Andrew Schweigert popout and a Darling strikeout.

The Irish coaxed a pair of two-out walks in the eighth inning before Andrew Schweigert got a Jaxson Provost strikeout to send things to the ninth, when the Boilers finally got the inning they were looking for.

After Callaghan O’Connor quickly retired the first two batters in the ninth, Cody Freitas laced a double that precluded a Cayden Arbour walk and brought the top of the order back up.

With two on and two outs, Norimatsu sent a 1-0 offering the other way to score Freitas and put the Boilers up 3-2.

It was a big spot in a big game for Norimatsu, who said he tried not to bring any thoughts about the moment with him to the plate.

“Situations like that I don’t think too much; I just remember why I play this game, that I love the game, and to hit the ball,” Norimatsu said. “... [The team] told me that it’s a bigger game, a big rivalry; I just tried to not think too much because if I think too much, I put too much pressure on myself and don’t play the same.”

And the fact the All-City rivalry is something that is \foreign to Norimatsu is something his coach thought helped him remain composed in the clutch, something he’s come to expect out of his leadoff-hitting center fielder.

“Coming from Brazil, it says a lot about our guys and how they accepted him like a brother, and he’s a top-notch person, but he doesn’t know these big rivalries,” Brad Schweigert said. “...He doesn’t make something bigger than it is, and in a rivalry game, we have a tendency to make things bigger than they are.”

Fuerst was tapped to the mound for the Irish, and on the first batter he faced, Offill sent a liner back up the middle, one that got past center fielder Jay Shires and sent Offill all the way to third, eventually scoring on a Malone RBI single.

Offill helped pump his dugout up with a celebratory fist pump to his teammates as he rounded third, a reminder of how much Saturday meant to the Boilers.

“It’s a good rivalry, of course,” Offill said.” I just really wanted to win, and at the end of the day, that’s what we did.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Offill went 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Norimatsu had his RBI single and scored. Malone had an RBI single and Freitas doubled, swiped a bag and scored. Schriefer allowed an unearned run on two hits in two innings. Boudreau allowed two hits and one earned run in four innings, and Andrew Schweigert was the winning pitcher of record with three no-hit innings that included six strikeouts.

Mason McCue was 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases for the Irish. Michael O’Connor had a solo homer and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and eight strikeouts in four innings. Callaghan O’Connor allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Fuerst recorded the final out and allowed an unearned run on a hit.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Lincoln-Way Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Irish host St. Francis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.