SOFTBALL: Hammond dazzles in circle, Boilers hit early and often for third-straight All-City title

KANKAKEE — While the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team was winning the All-City softball championships in 2021 and 2022, Lydia Hammond was playing softball at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

But when the freshman had her name tabbed to make her All-City debut in Friday’s matchup at Kankakee, Hammond took the pitcher’s circle like the most seasoned of varsity veterans.

Hammond struck out 13 Kays and allowed just two hits and helped her own cause with one of 15 Boilermaker hits — including home runs from Libby Spaulding and Ellie Haggard — to help Bradley-Bourbonnais to an 11-0 win in five innings that gave the program its third straight All-City title.

In addition to their third straight city championship, the Boilers improved to 14-3 on the year, and Kankakee fell to 6-4.

“It’s definitely a big adjustment from intermediate school and upper grade school,” Hammond said of being thrust right into the varsity spotlight as a diaper dandy. “Coming to varsity softball is a big level, and [Friday] was a big accomplishment that we reached as a team and personally.”

Hammond didn’t pitch without a lead Friday, as the Boilers pushed across a pair of first-inning runs. Bella Pusateri and Kiersten Martin socked back-to-back doubles, with Pusateri scoring on Martin’s and Martin coming home on an RBI groundout off Haggard’s bat.

As the lineup rolled around for the Boilers, nine-hitter Maya Proctor joined the top of the Boiler lineup in getting on base for Haggard, Spaulding, Natalie Johnson and Suttyn Hop behind them. Proctor (three hits, two runs), Pusateri (two hits, two runs) and Martin (two hits, three runs) combined for almost half of the team’s 15 hits and all but four of its 11 runs.

“Maya down in the nine hole, we gave her a shot and she was 3-for-3 with two stolen bases,” Boilers coach Haylee Beck said. “To start with Bella, a lefty, hitting a double to left field and followed up by Kiersten with another double, it was nice to see our 1-2, who usually play small ball, go, ‘Hey, follow me.’

“It was nice to see the 9-1-2 set the table for some really good hitters behind them.”

After the bottom and top of the order got the Boilers ahead 7-0 through three innings, the middle of the lineup took over in the middle of the game, when Spaulding cleared the trees behind the outfield fence just right of center field to grow the lead to 8-0 in the fourth, followed an inning later by an equally impressive bomb off the bat of Haggard.

Spaulding, who fanned 17 Bishop McNamara batters in April 15’s 11-1 win against the Fightin’ Irish that gave the Boilers the win in their first All-City leg this season, served as the designated player Friday. It took a little mental adjustment from being a part of the game in the field as well, but Spaulding said it was pretty easy to stay engaged once Hammond quickly found a groove and never got out of it.

“Sometimes it’s harder to stay focused because I’m not in the field, but I had to really focus, and cheering on Lydia made it easier,” Spaulding said. “With her throwing lights out, it was easier to focus on the game.”

Hammond allowed an infield single to Breanna Lamie in the bottom of the first and then didn’t allow another hit until Diamond Blomlie singled to right field in the bottom of the fifth. While not the most physically imposing pitcher as a young freshman, Hammond packed a ton of velocity in her fastball and even more confidence in her mental game, the latter something that has Beck excited about her future.

“I am really looking forward to being able to coach her for four years,” Beck said. “She just brings such an intensity and a fire with her.

“She’s a competitor through and through, and it doesn’t matter what sport she’s put in, she wants to compete and wants to beat you.”

The 2021 All-City title broke an 11-year drought for the Boilers, who now are celebrating their third straight championship, with players such as Spaulding, Haggard, Johnson and Martin serving as vital cogs in the machine for all three teams.

In Beck’s eyes, they’re also the ones at the forefront of a change in culture in the program.

“Three years ago, we won it for the first time in 11 years, and it was unheard of, and we were able to come back and do it again and again,” Beck said. “We want people to come through here and say, ‘Hey, our class was undefeated for All-City.’

“To try and make that the standard, it’s not, ‘Hey, can you believe that just happened?’ It’s, ‘OK, that just happened again,’ and that’s the mindset and standard we’re hoping to have for our program.”

Since the three-peat started, younger players such as Hammond and Pusateri have joined the team to play vital roles from their very first day as freshmen, much like many of the team’s pillars. For Pusateri, being able to grow under the wings of a talented core that also was exposed to big situations from a young age has helped ease the weight off her shoulders.

“It’s always nice; I know they’ll always pick me up, no matter what,” Pusateri said. “If I have a bad day, I know they’ll have me, and I can just go with that.”

As the Kays look to follow a similar progression, coach Dennis Pommier knows it’s not so much Friday’s result that’s important in the macro as much as the response following it.

“Give Bradley credit; they’ve got a little bit of everything,” Pommier said. “It’s tough to get a barometer read on these kinds of games; probably the best thing we can look at from this is if we’re going to grow from it and learn from it.

“A couple of girls have never seen this level, so it was a new experience, but if you want to get to the next level, you’ve got to step up.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hammond walked four and allowed two hits as she piled up her 13 strikeouts in her shutout, adding a double and a run at the plate. Proctor went 3-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Spaulding was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double four RBIs and two runs, and Haggard added three RBIs with her blast. Martin, Pusateri and Hop each singled and doubled. Martin scored three runs and drove in a pair, and Pusateri scored twice.

Blomlie and Lamie had the two Kankakee hits. Lamie walked twice, and Blomlie and Kylee Cunningham each coaxed a walk apiece. Maddie James allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Cunningham surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.