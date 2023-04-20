ROUNDUP: Boilers water polo falls to Sandburg; Kankakee, Mac softball thump conference foes

GIRLS WATER POLO

Sandburg 12, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Maddie Mroz was the lone Boilermaker to find the back of the net in their home SouthWest Suburban Conference defeat Thursday.

BOYS WATER POLO

Sandburg 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

SOFTBALL

Kankakee 15, Thornwood 0 (5 innings)

Kylie Glogowski struck out seven batters in a one-hit shutout as the Kays made short work of their Southland Athletic Conference opponents Thursday. Nora Mulcahy, Madison James and Dakota Senesac each had two-hit days at the plate.

Bishop McNamara 15, Timothy Christian 0 (4 Innings)

Kloie Cole hurled a perfect game with six strikeouts to help lead the Fightin’ Irish past Timothy Christian. Taegan McCue finished 2-for-4 with a homerun and team-high five RBIs. Tessa DiPietra went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Dani White chipped in two hits, including one homer to help tally two RBIs.

Lincoln-Way Central 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2

Five Boilermaker errors led to four unearned runs for Lincoln-Way Central, who won Thursday’s battle of SouthWest Suburban Conference titans. Ellie Haggard hit a two-run home run and Ella Perkins went 2-for-2, including a run scored on Haggard’s homer. Libby Spaulding allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits and eight strikeouts over six innings. She also singled and walked. Lydia Hammond allowed an earned run on two hits and three strikeouts in an inning of work.

Trinity 23, Iroquois West 13 (5 Innings)

Tori Wells went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and earned the save in relief action to help lead the Eagles. Elena Shold added two hits, one drawn walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Macey Monacelli earned her first career varsity win on the mound, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and five walks over three innings.

Jersey Fowler went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help pace the Raiders. Cam Bork added two hits and three runs scored. Jessye Rodriguez collected two hits, including one triple.

Beecher 11, Wilmington 1 (5 Innings)

Beecher kept up its winning ways to improve to 19-1 on the season. Kylie Cook recorded two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats. Ava Lorenzatti collected two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Abby Sippel had a two-RBI double. Taylor Norkus improved to 5-1 on the bump in a complete-game effort, surrendering one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts.

Molly Southhall paced the Wildcats with an RBI double. Grace Birkey contributed one single in two plate appearances.

Watseka 19, St. Anne 4 (4 Innings)

Brianna Denault went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jasmine Essington added two hits, including a double. Elizabeth Wittenborn contributed two hits and two RBIs. Sarah Parsons earned the win on the mound.

Jovi Kunsch went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs to help pace the Cardinals. Erica Sirois had an RBI single.

Dwight 4, Woodland 3

Dwight edged Woodland with a walk-off RBI single by Taylor Heath. Averi Jury led the Trojans with two solo homeruns. Maci Johnson added three hits, including two doubles. Madi Ely picked up the win in relief, allowing zero hits and zero walks with three strikeouts over 2 and 1/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Herscher 19, Iroquois West 3 (4 innings)

The Tigers had the inning of all innings when they sent 13 runners around the bases in the second inning of Thursday’s nonconference win over the Raiders. Clay Schultz went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a triple, five RBIs and three runs. Nash Brubaker hit a solo home run and scored twice. Travis Jones went 3-for-3, finished a homer shy of the cycle, drove in four runs and scored three runs. Jarrett Wakey had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Cam Baker struck out four and allowed three earned runs on four hits in three innings.

Rylan Pheifer had an RBI double and scored for the Raiders. Dean Clendenen had an RBI single. Izzy Alvarez and Mario Andrade each had a hit and a run.

Central 17, Cissna Park 7 (6 Innings)

Caleb Meister led the Comets with a two-run homer. Dylan Dehrends went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Gavin McKee had three hits and a team-high five RBIs. Jayce Meier earned the win on the bump, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 2 and 2/3 innings.

Mason Blanck had a two-RBI triple to help pace the Timberwolves. Gavins Spitz had an RBI double. Colton Carley, Ryan King and Seth Walder had two hits apiece.

Milford 2, Covington 2 (5 Innings)

Milford tied with Covington after the game was called for inclement weather in the fifth inning. Beau Wright had 13 strikeouts though five innings while giving up two runs on five hits. Adin Portwood went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Max Cook had an RBI and Sawyer Laffoon had a run scored.

Marian Catholic 6, Beecher 2 (8 Innings)

Nolen Lane recorded two doubles to help pace the Bobcats at the plate. Quinton Allen had two singles. AJ Snell had an RBI single. Rio Llamas chipped in a double and a run scored.

St. Anne-Donovan 10, Watseka 4

In a game that saw a combined 13 errors, the Cardinals had the last laugh by plating five unearned runs in Thursday’s nonconference rivalry matchup.

The Cardinals’ Brandon Schoth hit a two-run home run. Ryan Sirois went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Andy Cintora had a single, a run and an RBI. Preston Harrington DeWitt had a hit and scored four runs. Carter Ponton dazzled on the mound allowing an unearned run (four total runs) on two hits and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Aidan Morris hit a solo homer for the Warriors. Brayden Ketchum added a single while Quinn Starkey both scored and drove in a run. DaVincci Lane allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and nine strikeouts over three innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 8, Westmont 0

Bishop McNamara kicked past Westmont in a shortened match due to weather. Lillie Nugent recorded a hat trick to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Ella Langellier and Ava Brockell added two goals apiece. Ellen Ehrman had one score. Nugent and Brockell chipped in two assists each. Savana Smith recorded the shutout behind the net.

Herscher 7, Manteno 0

Elise Borschnack led the Tigers with a hat trick and team-high three assists. Macey Moore added a hat trick of her own to go along with two assists. Elise Kucuck chipped in one goal and goalkeeper Danica Woods hauled in one save in her second consecutive shutout.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Riverside Brookfield 0

The Fightin’ Irish swept Riverside Brookfield in straight-sets, winning 25-23, 25-20. Nick Andrews recorded 24 assists and four points to help lead McNamara. Evan Rauwolf added 11 kills and five blocks. Carter Levesque poured in eight points, seven kills and 12 digs. Abner Garcia chipped in 12 digs, six points and two kills.