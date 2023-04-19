BOYS VOLLEYBALL: McNamara hangs on against Trinity in historic area matchup

KANKAKEE — In its fifth year of existence, the Trinity Academy boys volleyball team never before has been able to face off against another local squad, with the Eagles the lone area boys volleyball program when it began.

But when Bishop McNamara launched a JV program last year and a varsity program that started this spring, that changed. On Tuesday night, area history was made when the Eagles visited McNamara for the Daily Journal area’s first-ever, all-local, varsity boys volleyball match.

The Eagles made a late first-set push and took a brief lead midway through the second set, but the Fightin’ Irish hunkered down in each set to earn a 2-0 (25-19, 25-16) victory.

Not only was it a win for an area-first matchup, but it was also the first home win in program history, coming in their first home game.

“It’s really exciting,” Irish coach Jill Morgan said. “We had a good show of support with fans, so that was really exciting, too.

“It’s fun to get that first [home] win.”

The Irish (5-1) erased a quick 2-0 deficit in the first set to eventually build a double-digit lead at 22-12, but the Eagles didn’t roll over. Instead, they went on a 5-1 run of their own to pull to as close as 23-17 down the stretch before the Irish put the clamps on the first set.

The second set featured another late Irish run, taking a 14-13 deficit and turning it into a 25-16 win that made it official.

“I have a lot of leaders out there on the court — Carter [Levesque] and Evan [Rauwolf] both really stepped up and pushed that team,” Morgan said. “They don’t want to play from behind and take it personally. If they take a one-point lead, the boys are right on it.

“The encouragement from the boys is amazing; they don’t get down, and they continue to persevere,” she continued. “You might get four, five or six points on them, but they’re going to push.”

Rauwolf, whose five kills were second on the team to Levesque’s six, couldn’t quite put his finger on what exactly it is he’s noticed with his teammates early on, but he’s certainly found something there in regard to their abilities to dig deep.

“I don’t know what it is yet, honestly,” Rauwolf said. “These guys have something deep inside of them, and when they let it out together, it’s very powerful, and we can build a lot of momentum.

“It’s a collective drive to let it out at the same time and fight for Irish sports.”

Eagles coach Chrissy Hathaway, who also coached the girls program at Trinity, saw some spurts in her largely inexperienced group as it made its runs and said she knows perhaps some of that play will extend for longer periods of time with more volleyball under the team’s belt.

“I think most of it comes down to consistency because some of the guys are so new since most of them haven’t played before,” Hathaway said. “They all have things that they do really well for a short period of time, but to do it for a long period of time just comes with playing more.”

As friends and now coaching foes, Morgan and Hathaway have been rooting one another on as the season has gotten underway, hoping the two of them can draw more interest in area boys volleyball and perhaps open avenues for some public schools in the area to explore the option of adding it to their offered sports.

“It’s fun to be able to throw ideas off of each other, and [she] and I talk about things,” Morgan said. “It’s not a huge competitive thing, more of a friendship.

“We played them a couple times [in JV last year] and hope maybe this will spark some interest in other area schools.”

And not only do the two coaches hope to provide a boys volleyball spark for the area but also within their own hallways.

“I think it’s just building that consistency in the program and having guys who want to play not just as a secondary sport but [who] want to throw themselves into playing it,” Hathaway said. “They come out to try it; sometimes they stay, and sometimes they don’t, so just building that consistency in the program is our main goal.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nick Andrews tallied 15 assists for the Irish. Abner Garcia had four digs, two kills and two blocks. Levesque added three digs to his six kills.

Tommy Kujawa recorded six kills to help pace the Eagles. Josh Klootwyk added five aces, and teammate Ethan Turner contributed three kills. Jill Ujalia had six digs.