Area coaching veteran Pommier enjoying new role as Kankakee softball coach

A year ago, Dennis Pommier planned on being retired from coaching. But in the past year, the longtime area coach has wound up increasing his workload instead.

Pommier, who has coached several sports at several levels around the Kankakee area for several decades, came to Kankakee eight years ago after coaching girls soccer, volleyball and softball at Reed-Custer, taking over the reigns for the Kays’ volleyball program.

He initially retired prior to the 2021-22 season, but after former head coach Kristin Madorin left one season into her Kays career, Pommier returned to the volleyball sidelines in the fall, where he led the Kays to an undefeated Southland Athletic Conference championship.

And this spring, after serving as an assistant coach in softball the past handful of seasons, Pommier has added head softball coach to his list of duties.

Former head coach Allie VadeBoncoeur resigned and moved to Indiana at the end of the first semester this school year, and although he knew it would be quite a workload, Pommier was ready to take on a new challenge with Kankakee.

“[Athletic director] Ronnie [Wilcox] initially didn’t want me to take the head job because I’m also the head volleyball coach, and everybody coaches 12 months a year,” Pommier said. “I told him when it came down to it, I could do it for a season and give him some time to find the next head coach.”

For the longtime coach perhaps best known for his deep club volleyball background, Pommier has gotten to tightly bond with the Kays community over the better part of the past decade, which made it a no-brainer to return to coaching varsity softball for the first time since his three-year stint as the Reed-Custer softball coach ended in 2011.

“Once you’ve been around the school for three, four, five years, you get to know the kids and the parents,” Pommier said. “They’re kids like anywhere else, and if they’re in it for the right reasons, I think it’s fun to be able to help them reach their goals.”

That’s a similar mindset his assistant coaches — John Bottorff, Donya Tetrault and Hailey Lamie, who played volleyball for Pommier at Kankakee — have.

And while that culture is far from limited to softball inside of a Kankakee athletic department that has seen a drastic turnaround across several sports over the past five-plus years, it is one of the things Pommier appreciates most about his new post.

“They teach here, they coach here for all the right reasons and are good for the kids,” Pommier said. “We’re just trying to have some fun with it and win some games, and so far we have been.”

They Kays won five of their first six games and currently sit at 5-3 at the time of print, including a 3-0 start in conference play by a combined 36-4 margin, including a pair of 15-0 wins in a doubleheader last week in which Kylee Cunningham and Diamond Blomlie each threw no-hitters.

With Cunningham and Blomlie joining the likes of talented returning players such as Nora and Maggie Mulcahy, Maddie James, Breanna Lamie and Kylie Glogowski leading a large group of underclassmen, the Kays have already turned in some impressive early-season nonconference wins against Manteno and Wilmington, something Pommier and the Kays hope to continue as they look to achieve their goals of winning the conference and improving in nonconference play in a deeply talented softball area.

“We have big conference games coming up and I think we’ll do well, but I want to see us in the nonconference,” he continued. “Those are always teams we’ve struggled with, and I’d like to see us compete and beat some of those nonconference teams.“