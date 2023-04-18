ROUNDUP: Herscher softball edges Wilmington; Wilmington baseball tops Herscher

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 9, Wilmington 3

Herscher improved to 12-2 and 6-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a six-run win against the Wildcats. Emma Powers went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Allie Decman collected two singles, one RBI and one run scored. Zoey Fleischauer had a two-RBI single. Fleischauer also claimed the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts in five innings of work.

Molly Southall recorded an RBI single to help pace the Wildcats at the plate. Raena DelAngel had one triple in four plate appearances. Taylor Stefancic chipped in two singles.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Lincoln-Way West 4

Libby Spaulding barreled two home runs to lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Ella Perkins contributed a game-saving home run robbery in centerfield. Bella Pusateri had two singles. Spaulding also claimed the win on the rubber with nine strikeouts.

Kankakee 16, Rich Township 3 (4 innings)

Nora Mulcahy recorded three hits and four RBIs to help lead the Kays’ offense. Diamond Blomlie and Breanna Lamie scored three runs apiece. Madison James allowed two hits and struck out three to help earn the win on the mound.

Iroquois West 23, Donovan 6 (5 Innings)

Aubrey Wagner tossed a no-hitter with seven walks and six strikeouts in a complete-game effort to lead the Raiders. Jersey Fowler went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Amelia Scharp had four hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jessye Rodriguez and Abby Kraft had three hits apiece.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Milford-Cissna Park 9, Central 8

Brynlee Wright went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bearcats’ offense. Addison Lucht had three hits, including a triple to help tally one RBI and three runs scored. Lillie Harris went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Kirstyn Lucht earned the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering eight runs (five earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Alana Gray recorded a double and a single to help total two RBIs and pace the Comets at the plate. Emma Skeen went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Sydney Jemar had an RBI single.

Manteno 20, Lisle 1 (4 Innings)

Macy Iwanus led the Panthers with three hits, including a home run to help record six RBIs and four runs scored. Alyssa Dralle added an RBI triple. Singleton smacked a two-run homer. Gabby Monsterastelli collected three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Iwanus picked up the win in a complete-game effort, giving up one unearned run on four hits with nine strikeouts.

Manteno 10, Lisle 0 (5 innings)

Manteno improve to 9-6 overall with a shutout win against Lisle. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Ava Peterson smacked an RBI double. Jaz Manau and Alyssa Dralle each contributed one triple and a single. Dralle also improved to 7-3 on the mound, surrendering zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Peotone 1, Reed-Custer 0

Peotone improved to 4-7 with an Illinois Central Eight Conference win against Reed-Custer. Mackenzie Strough led the Blue Devils with two singles. Mady Kibelkis and Ava Cosmos each contributed one single apiece. Sophie Klawitter gave up four hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts to help earn the win on the mound.

Halie LaGrange went 2-for-3 at the plate to help pace the Comets. Mya Beard chipped in a single.

Watseka 12, Grant Park 2 (5 Innings)

Watseka improved to 8-4 on the season with a 10-run win against the Dragons. Brianna Denault went 2-for-3 with a home run and team-high three RBIs to help lead the Warriors’ offense. Sarah Parsons smacked a grand slam to tally four RBIs. Kaylie Lange chipped in an RBI double. Parsons also claimed the win on the mound.

Brooke Veldhuizen went 1-for-1 with an RBI double to help pace the Dragons. Claire Sluis went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Coal City 14, Streator 4 (5 Innings)

Makenzie Henline went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Coalers (17-3) to their 17th win of the season. Kerigan Copes added two singles and two runs scored. Makayla Henline contributed one double, one single and three runs scored. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the bump, giving up four hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Grace Christian 4 (6 Innings)

Kayla Scheuber led the Panthers with two hits, including a three-run home run to help total five RBIs and two runs scored. Nina Siano added three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Grace Olson had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jayden Buchanan earned the win, giving up one earned run with three strikeouts in four innings.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Trinity 17, Heritage Christian 2 (4 innings)

Elena Shold barreled a three-run home run and a two-RBI double to help lead the Eagles’ high-powered offense. Kierstin Moody went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Tori Wells contributed one single, one double and three runs scored. Kneiley Smith surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort to help pick up the win.

Woodland 6, Dwight 4

Erin Anderson totaled two singles and one triple to help pace the Trojans at the plate. Averi Jury added a double and a single, and teammate Megan Livingston recorded two singles.

High school BASEBALL

Wilmington 13, Herscher 2

Kyle Farrell went 3-for-5 with a triple, one RBI and three runs scored to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Lucas Rink added four hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Joe Pogliano had an RBI triple. Rink also claimed the win on the mound after surrendering two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.

Clay Schultz had two singles in three plate appearances to help pace the Tigers. Jayce Holt had an RBI single.

Bishop McNamara 5, St. Edwards 0

Taylor Fuerst went 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI to lead McNamara at the plate. Jay Shires added a solo home run. Michael O’Connor tossed five innings, giving up five hits and zero runs with seven strikeouts to earn the win on the bump.

Bishop McNamara 11, St. Edwards 2

Taylor Fuerst and Boston Saucy had two singles apiece to collectively lead the Fightin’ Irish. Michael O’Connor had a two-RBI single. Callaghan O’Connor tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Milford 11, Central 1 (5 Innings)

Max Cook had two singles and three RBIs to help lead the Bearcats at the plate. Adin Portwood contributed two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sawyer Laffoon had a two-RBI single. Payton Harwood claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and one unearned run with eight strikeouts in four innings.

Amarion Paxton recorded an RBI single to help pace the Comets. Dylan Behrends chipped in a single.

Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Grace Christian 1 (4 Innings)

G-SW improved to 5-6 overall with a win against the Crusaders. Ethan Maxard barreled a grand slam as well as a double to help total a team-high six RBIs and lead the Panthers offensively. Dane Halpin went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Gabe McHugh earned the win, allowing two hits and one run with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Reed-Custer 10, Peotone 0 (5 Innings)

Jake McPherson fired a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound and lead the Comets. McPherson also went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double, totaling three RBIs. Joe Stellano, Joe Bembenek and Cole Goodwin had two hits apiece.

Ruben Velasco recorded a single to help pace the Blue Devils with their only hit on the evening.

Coal City 4, Streator 0

Jim Feeney, Wyatt Wickiser, Braiden Young, Nolan Eddy, Criede Skubic and Cade Baldauf each had one hit apiece to collectively lead the Coalers’ offense. Carter Garrelts lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, zero runs and striking out six to help earn the win on the mound.

Grant Park 9, Watseka 2

Rylan Heldt had a solo home run to help lead the Dragons with the sticks. Cade Lacer added two singles and one RBI. Owen Reynolds chipped in a single and a run scored. Evan Surprenant earned the win, surrendering two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Dwight 5, Streator-Woodland 1

Terry Wilkey went 2-for-3 with double and an RBI to help lead the Trojans. Luke Gallet added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Dawson Carr had a double, two drawn walks and two runs scored. Gallet also picked up the win, allowing six hits and one run with 14 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Lincoln-Way West 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Hanover Central 16, Beecher 1 (5 innings)

Zachary Gorcowski smacked two singles to help pace the Bobcats. AJ Snell chipped in an RBI walk. Nathan Diachenko had a single in two plate appearances.

Heritage Christian 12, Trinity 0 (5 innings)

Alex Ruiz recorded a single to help record Trinity’s only hit on the evening.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 4, Lisle 0

Herscher head coach Christopher Longtin recorded his 200th career victory with a shutout win against the Lions. Macey Moore led the Tigers with three goals and one assist. Elise Kukuck added one goal and one assist. Katelyn Borschnack had a team-high two assists, and goalkeeper Danica Woods had six saves in net.

Coal City 6, Manteno 1

Coal City improved to 6-1-1 and 2-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a five-goal win against Manteno. Kylee Kennel and Cara Planeta each scored two goals to collectively lead the Comets. Aubrey Mellen and Audrey Cooper had one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger hauled in four saves.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tony Thorsen Invitational

Beecher, Milford, Tri-Point, Dwight, St. Anne, Momence, Wilmington and Peotone’s boys and girls track teams all competed in an 11-team invite at Dwight.

Beecher led the girls side with 87 team points, which was good enough for first-place. Milford finished second overall with 78 points, followed by Tri-Point in fifth (54), Dwight in sixth (38), St. Anne in seventh (29), Momence in eight (27), Wilmington in ninth (22) and Peotone in 11th (1).

Trinity Bonham led the Bobcats with a first-place finish in the 400-meter (1:04.13). Sydney Bonham added a victory in the 800-meter (2:27.76). Aaralyn Martinez claimed first overall in the 3200-meter (12:57.70). Gavin Smith, Rayford Brown and Sydney and Trinity Bonham chipped in a mixed 4-by-400-meter relay (4:09.66) victory.

Sophie Duis led the Bearcats with a first-place finish in the 200-meter (28.62 s) dash. Jahni Lavicka, Kaydence Kuester, Cadence Schaubert and Anna McEwen added a 4-by-800-meter (13:29.51) victory.

Adriana Hummel paced the Chargers with a second overall finish in the long jump (4.33 m).

Isabella Bunting claimed first overall in shot put (10.22 m) to help lead the Trojans. Ellora McCullough chipped in a victory in discus (28.81 m).

Mackenzie Berns contributed a second-place finish in the high jump (1.44 m) to help pace the Cardinals.

Endya Hayes, Zy’ier Bey-Fortinberry, Charlotte Seintsch and Vaneza Ortiz earned second in the 4-by-100-meter relay (55.57 s) to help pace Momence.

Chloe Proffitt secured first overall in the 1600-meter (5:40.49) to help lead the Wildcats.

Avery Lenz earned sixth place in the 100-meter (14.47 s) dash to help pace the Blue Devils.

Beecher’s boys team also claimed first overall out of the 11-team meet with 90 team points. Momence followed closely in second with 81 points and St. Anne claimed third overall with 69 points. Milford finished fourth with 45 points, followed by Tri-Point in fifth (41), Peotone in seventh (31.5), Dwight in 10th (23) and Wilmington in 11th (10).

Ryan Gayton earned first place in the 1600-meter (5:04.17) to help lead the Bobcats. Jacob Farrar added a win in shot put (12.49 m).

Robert Rogers swept the 110-meter hurdles (17.63 s) and 300-meter hurdles (45.90 s) to help lead Momence. Javon Sneed claimed first overall in the triple jump (11.42 m). Terence Autman, Miguel Fonseca, Andre Hampton and Marchello Draine added a victory in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:40.56). Autumn, Hampton, Draine and Robert Rogers claimed first overall in the 4-by-100-meter (47.34 s) relay race.

Reece Curtis swept the 100-meter (11.12 s), 200-meter (22.38 s), 400-meter (57.44 s) and high jump (1.83 m) events to help lead the Cardinals.

Drake Potter helped pace the Bearcats with a second-place finish in the high jump (1.63 m).

Mihreteab Gilleland finished first overall in the 3200-meter (11:06.17) to help lead the Chargers. Glen Richie, Spencer Moreno, Aiden Pelehowski and Gilleland added a victory in the 4-by-800-meter (9:36.43) relay race.

Jahvonne Rolle earned first place in discus (38.56 m) to help lead the Blue Devils with their only individual victory.

Jack Duffy helped pace the Trojans with a second-place finish in the long jump (5.76 m).

Cody Prindiville won the 800-meter (2:08.76) to help lead the Wildcats.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Lincoln-Way West 6

Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs and Avery Nuesse each picked up singles victories to collectively lead the Boilermakers past L-WW. DePoister/Spittal, Myrick/Lovell and Cara Fletcher/Nuesse each added doubles wins.