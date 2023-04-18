Longtime Coaler baseball coach McDowell enjoying second go-round as head coach

There are few baseball programs in the area held in as high as regard as Coal City, and with a combined 50-plus seasons of junior high and high school baseball, there’s not a name as synonymous with Coal City baseball as Jerry McDowell.

And after six years away from the dugout, McDowell is back.

McDowell, who went 528-208 with 14 Interstate Eight Conference titles, 10 regional championships, three sectional crowns and two trips to state with the Coalers between 1995-96 and 2016-17, as well as four IESA state titles with the junior high Warriors, retired after that 2017 season, but has come back this season to once again lead the Coalers.

He replaced his former assistant of more than 20 years, Greg Wills, who stepped down after last season for family reasons, finding himself a mix of a rookie head coach and also one of the people most familiar and synonymous with Coal City baseball.

“I’ve coached a long time and it’s kind of different, coming in at 61 [years old] and I’m kind of like a rookie,” McDowell, a former geography and sociology teacher, said. “The kids knew who I was — I live a block away from the school and always say hi to everybody, but I’ve been out for six years.

“I’ve been learning and still am, and they are too, because I’m a bit of a traditionalist so to say. But we’ve had fun and I enjoy it.”

McDowell initially retired from coaching, as well as teaching, partially to have time to watch his two youngest children, daughter Macy and son Mickey, play high school and college sports.

Micky, a 2019 Coal City graduate, plays baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and Macy, a 2020 Coal City graduate, played volleyball at Illinois Valley Community College for two years before transferring to Illinois State University this year.

With Macy now a retired college athlete and Mickey’s schedule aligning fairly well with the Coalers’ schedule, McDowell made the decision to hop back in the dugout just as his wife, Bonnie, retired after teaching vocal music at Coal City for 35 years.

A father of three, including his oldest son, Austin, the athletic director at Gardner Grade School, McDowell credited his family for allowing him his coaching success, as well as the idea to come back.

“I looked at [Mickey’s baseball] schedule and still saw some Saturdays and Sundays that I could go watch him play,” McDowell said. “I also have a daughter in college and my wife told me to give it a shot for a year or two now that I’m on the retired side.

“... They’ve been instrumental and are a sports-oriented family, and that’s what’s made it easy to come back.”

While he was away from the Coalers dugout, McDowell didn’t stay away from baseball. He was an assistant coach for the Joliet Slammers of the Independent Frontier League, coached travel baseball and worked with scouting service Prep Baseball Report. As he’s come back to focusing on IHSA baseball, McDowell can’t help but notice how quickly the high school game has become aligned with professional ball.

“The kids go up and swing hard, whatever happens, happens, and if I strike out, OK,” McDowell said. “You’ve seen that in Major League Baseball for a long time now, with launch angles and all that, but we like those first-and-third situations, putting the ball in play, bunting.

“We might not be the best hitting team around, but we’re going to do the little things with good pitching and good defense, the little things that happen to win a game.”

The Coalers have started their season with a 7-6 record, with a sizzling 5-1 start to Illinois Central Eight Conference play. And while the game might look different, the conference has a different name and the faces on the field weren’t yet in junior high when McDowell first retired, the 2014 Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee hopes to have his Coalers looking like they did when he retired six years ago — hoisting a regional championship plaque.

“We’re getting there slowly — understanding the hustle, aggressiveness, keeping it tough and staying mentally prepared,” McDowell said. “I’ve seen some jumps and we’re getting there.”